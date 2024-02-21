Bristol's oldest resident, a magnificent copper beech tree, succumbs at age 340

Bristol's beloved copper beech tree that stood for 17 generations is no more.

“It was old and it was compromised,” said Gene Williams, executive director of the Grundy Foundation, which owns the property at 800 Radcliffe Street where the tree grew for 340 years.

Last week, cranes came to take it down. Its enormous trunk is all that remains, in the yard of one of the town’s grand old river front homes.

“I can only imagine what everyone’s feeling, especially lifelong Bristolians, as that beautiful tree came down,” said Williams. “Like anything else that’s living, it has its time, and its time came.”

The Grundy Foundation’s board of directors, whose meticulously maintained grounds are a public attraction, made the decision to take down the copper beech.

“It did so reluctantly,” Williams said.

The enormous copper beech tree stood at 800 Radcliffe Street for 340 years. This is how it looked in June 2022. The top right section of dead branches shows how the tree was showing decline.

Seventy feet tall and with a trunk half that round, the copper beech had been in declining health for at least a decade. Large sections of its branches no longer leafed out in spring, Williams said. Two heavy storms last January were the final blow to the weakened beech, as its larger limbs broke off and crashed to the ground, and a crevice developed in its main trunk, opening it to disease and rot.

“It had been on life support for quite some time, and those storms really amounted to the plug being pulled on it,” he said.

A final effort was made by Grundy to save it, but after the tree’s weakest limbs and branches were removed, it looked awful.

“Like something out of war-torn Berlin,” Williams said.

The empty space in front of 800 Radcliffe Street where a copper beech tree stood for 340 years. The beech had been in declining health for about a decade before two heavy storms in January 2024 were the final blow, and it was taken down.

In its weakened state, there was fear that the tree with its spectacular canopy — popular with selfie-photo takers — would drop a limb on pedestrians or passing motorists.

“The liability was not only to people passing on Radcliffe Street, but to the house, too,” Williams said.

Grundy acquired the property two years ago from Lou and Cissy Quattrocchi, who spent more than 30 years caring for the copper beech. They had hired arborists to trim and feed it.

“It’s really sad,” Lou Quattrocchi said. “When you think of all the people who passed under that tree throughout its life. It’s like losing a part of the family.”

Seeing that the tree was in poor health, several efforts to take cuttings and grow junior versions.

“But they just wouldn’t take,” Lou said.

Sample cuttings were sent to tree specialists in Minnesota to see why cuttings were unsuccessful.

“They said it just didn’t have to energy to reproduce,” he said.

The massive trunk of the copper beech tree that stood for 340 years at 800 Radcliffe Street in Bristol. “I can only imagine what everyone’s feeling, especially lifelong Bristolians, as that beautiful tree came down,” said Gene Williams, of the Grundy Foundation.

It’s unclear what will become of the remaining trunk, though Quattrocchi said he is interested in keeping the tree’s legacy intact by converting it into furniture.

The Grundy Foundation may replant a copper beech tree on the same spot.

“Or maybe put a memorial there, to indicate that once, on this spot, was a beloved copper beech tree known to generations of Bristolians,” Williams said.

