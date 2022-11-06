Bristow Group Inc. Just Recorded A 176% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Shareholders might have noticed that Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) filed its quarterly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 8.7% to US$26.81 in the past week. Revenues were US$307m, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$0.58, an impressive 176% ahead of estimates. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Bristow Group after the latest results.

After the latest results, the dual analysts covering Bristow Group are now predicting revenues of US$1.24b in 2023. If met, this would reflect an okay 7.7% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 124% to US$1.29. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.25b and losses of US$0.21 per share in 2023. While there's been no material change to the revenue estimates, there's been a pretty clear upgrade to earnings estimates, with the analysts expecting a per-share profit compared to previous expectations of a loss. So it seems like the latest results have led to a significant increase in sentiment for Bristow Group.

The average the analysts price target fell 8.1% to US$39.50, suggesting thatthe analysts have other concerns, and the improved earnings per share outlook was not enough to allay them.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Bristow Group is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 16% annualised growth until the end of 2023. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 4.6% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 11% per year. So it looks like Bristow Group is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts now expect Bristow Group to become profitable next year, compared to previous expectations that it would report a loss. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2025, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Bristow Group you should know about.

