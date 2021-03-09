Brit Hume: Biden administration now owns the immigration problem
'Special Report' panel reacts the president's action on immigration as border crisis grows
Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and several other Democrats unveiled the Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act yesterday, aiming to create a fairer economy and capture "a portion of the tremendous windfall...
The Biden administration will offer $250 million in federal grants to community organizations working to combat inequities in the response to the coronavirus, Vice President Kamala Harris announced Monday.Why it matters: The pandemic has disproportionately affected people of color and other underserved populations. Racial disparities in the coronavirus vaccine rollout have become a particular concern as the U.S. strives for herd immunity.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) Office of Minority Health will run the initiative, which is called "Advancing Health Literacy to Enhance Equitable Community Responses to COVID-19."The office will offer grants to local governments working with community-based organizations to improve testing efforts, contact tracing and preventative measures. It's projected to fund approximately 30 projects in urban communities and 43 projects in rural communities for two years, according to the HHS.The Office of Minority Health will accept applications through April 20.What she's saying: "Our goal is to provide underserved communities with the information they need to stay safe and to get vaccinated. And remember, information and education, of course, save lives," Harris said Monday. "When folks have the information and the education, they have the tools that equip them to take care of themselves and their family," she added. The big picture: People of color remain at higher risk of dying from the coronavirus.Of nearly 32 million people who have received at least one vaccine dose and racial or ethnicity data are available, 65.4% were white, 8.5% were Black, 7.1% were Hispanic, 4.7% were Asian, 1.7% were Native American or Alaskan Native, and 0.3% were Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, per the CDC.Mistrust of the vaccine continues to be a challenge for Black communities due to centuries of medical malpractice by the government.Go deeper: COVID-19 is accelerating an unfair futureLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.
The president's failure to saction Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for Jamal Khashoggi's assassination shows that oil is still more important than human rights.
A far-right proposal to ban facial coverings in Switzerland won a narrow victory in a binding referendum on Sunday instigated by the same group that organised a 2009 ban on new minarets. The measure to amend the Swiss constitution passed by a 51.2-48.8% margin, provisional official results showed. The proposal under the Swiss system of direct democracy does not mention Islam directly and also aims to stop violent street protesters from wearing masks, yet local politicians, media and campaigners have dubbed it the burqa ban.
Arizona sheriff Mark Dannels slams Biden on border wall, impending immigration crisis.
GameStop announced today that Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen will chair a newly formed committee to "further accelerate the company's transformation" and lead its customer care and e-commerce fulfillment...
UConn coach Geno Auriemma believes his team is just now rounding into form.
People who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can meet without masks indoors in small groups with others who have been inoculated but should avoid non-essential travel and continue to wear face-coverings in public, the Biden administration said on Monday. In a long-awaited update of its guidance for behaviors to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said fully vaccinated people could also meet in small groups with unvaccinated individuals deemed at low-risk for severe COVID-19 from one other household without masks. President Joe Biden has urged Americans to remain vigilant and continue to follow CDC guidelines to prevent another surge of cases.
As of Monday, more than 3,200 unaccompanied migrant children are in Customs and Border Protection custody, held in facilities that are intended for adults, CNN reports. According to agency documents reviewed by CNN on Monday, about 2,600 kids are waiting to be sent to shelters run by the Department of Health and Human Services. Due to social distancing measures put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, there are only 500 beds available. Under the law, migrant kids must be transferred from Border Patrol custody to HHS within 72 hours, so they can get a case manager and attempts can be made to reunite them with family or a sponsor. Less than a week ago, there were 1,700 migrant children in Border Patrol custody, CNN reports. There has been an uptick in the number of unaccompanied children coming to the U.S. over the last few weeks, and even more are expected to cross as the weather begins to warm up. Experts say the increase is likely due to the pandemic, natural disasters, and the belief that the Biden administration won't be as strict as the Trump administration. In a statement, HHS said the "number of unaccompanied children in our care is constantly changing," and the Office of Refugee Resettlement is "aggressively working with our interagency partners to ensure that unaccompanied migrant children are safe and unified with family members or other suitable sponsors as quickly and safely as possible." Over the weekend, several senior Biden administration officials, including Susan Rice, head of the Domestic Policy Council, visited the southern border to assess the situation on the ground, CNN reports. More stories from theweek.com7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversyThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyIowa governor signs GOP-backed bill that limits early and Election Day voting
Six New York state Democrats have already called for Cuomo's impeachment in light of the sexual harassment allegations against him.
Joe Biden has praised the Duchess of Sussex's “courage” in her interview with Oprah Winfrey, as Buckingham Palace was engulfed in a racism crisis in the wake of her claims. In the most damaging allegation for the Royal Family during the two hour broadcast, the Duchess, 39, said when she was pregnant with her son, Archie, “concerns” had been raised with the Duke of Sussex about how dark his skin might be. “Those were conversations the family had with him,” she said. Buckingham Palace is under intense pressure to react to the couple’s claims but failed to issue a response more than 24 hours after the interview first aired in the US. A senior royal source said: ”The institution needs to lead the response to this. What a sad, terrible morning.” While no response was forthcoming from the palace, the White House indicated that President Biden watched the interview and was impressed by the Duchess’s revelations about her mental health. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said: “For anyone to come forward and speak about their own struggles with mental health, and tell their own personal story, that takes courage. "And that's certainly something the president believes. And he's talked about the importance of investing in these areas.” She described the couple as “private citizens” who were sharing their own story and their own struggles. The Prime Minister Boris Johnson also referenced the fallout when asked about the couple’s interview at a Downing Street press conference. "I have always had the highest admiration for the Queen and the unifying role that she plays in our country and across the Commonwealth,” he said. But on "all other matters to do with the royal family, I have spent a long time now not commenting on royal family matters and I don't intend to depart from that today". Zac Goldsmith, a Government minister and an ally of the Prime Minister, made a more strident public comment about the crisis on social media, challenging an assertion that the Sussexes had “dropped a bomb on Buckingham Palace.” “Not ‘Buckingham Palace’, but Harry’s family,” he said. “Harry is blowing up his family.” The interview was watched by 17 million people live on Sunday evening in the US, where reaction to the couple's claims was overwhelmingly supportive. Hillary Clinton said it was "heartbreaking" to watch and accused the British media of "outrageous cruelty". She also criticised the Royal Family for failing to embrace and protect the Duchess. Mrs Clinton, speaking at an International Women's Day event, added: "I thought it was an extraordinary two hours of television. I've met both Harry and Meghan. I knew Harry's mother, Princess Diana." She said there should now be "serious, thoughtful consideration in all of the institutions across all of our society". In the interview the Sussexes claimed they had been forced to flee the UK because of racism, accusing the Royal family of failing to support them at every turn. The Duchess revealed that when she was around five months pregnant, she felt suicidal, pleading for help. But she was told nothing could be done because it “wouldn’t be good for the institution”. A further plea for support from human resources also failed when she was told they were unable to help as she was not a paid employee. The Duchess suggested that her son’s mixed heritage might even have contributed to the decision not to give him a royal title, which was not her or Prince Harry’s choice. The claim that a member of the Royal family had raised concerns with Prince Harry about the colour of the baby’s skin sparked debate about who would have made such a comment. Ms Winfrey stoked speculation when she revealed that the Duke had told her it was not the Queen or the Duke of Edinburgh. Speaking hours after the interview aired in the US, the chat show host said: "He did not share the identity with me but he wanted to make sure I knew, and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother or grandfather that were part of those conversations.” The revelations threatened to plunge the monarchy into its biggest crisis for decades. Staff from the Royal Household went into lockdown from the moment the interview was broadcast. They remained out of contact in crisis talks throughout the day, as they tried to thrash out a coordinated response. They had previously indicated that all senior members of the Royal family would be out in force this week, carrying out a succession of public engagements to give the public a clear message about where the “focus” lies. The Queen, who is understood to have received a full breakfast briefing about the interview, ploughed on with the day job as she held a telephone meeting with the Baroness Scotland of Asthal, Commonwealth Secretary-General. The Prince of Wales also held a succession of telephone meetings while the Duchess of Cornwall joined a virtual Reception to mark International Women's Day via video link. Prince Harry, who joined his wife and Ms Winfrey for the second half of the interview, revealed that his relationship with his father had suffered significant damage. He said Prince Charles had stopped taking his calls after he “took matters into his own hands” and admitted he felt “let down” by his father’s lack of empathy. The Duke suggested that other members of the Royal family had been jealous of the ease with which the Duchess fitted into royal life and the phenomenal public reaction she received. He suggested that despite repeated pleas, they had received “no help at all” from the Royal Family and were told continuously: “This is just how it is, we’ve all been through it…” “It was desperate,” Prince Harry said. “I went to all the places I thought I should to ask for help.” Meghan claimed her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, had made her cry at a bridesmaid dress fitting in the run-up to her wedding, and said she wanted to correct the false narrative that it had actually been Meghan who had made Kate cry. She said the palace’s failure to correct the incorrect version of events portrayed in the media had proved “a turning point” and described the whole incident as “the beginning of a real character assassination." In lighter moments, the couple revealed they read vows to each other in their back garden three days before the spectacle of their big royal wedding in Windsor in a private ceremony conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The couple also revealed that they were expecting a girl.
Two additional women accused New York governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment on Saturday, including a former press aide who detailed an uncomfortable embrace in a dimly lit hotel room and an assistant who said he made her feel like “just a skirt.” Former press aide Karen Hinton told the Washington Post that Cuomo, then head of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, forced her into a “very long, too long, too tight, too intimate” embrace in a dimly lit Los Angeles hotel room in December 2000. The married press aide retreated but said “he pulls me back for another intimate embrace.” “I thought at that moment it could lead to a kiss, it could lead to other things, so I just pull away again, and I leave,” said Hinton, who is married to lobbyist Howard Glaser, a longtime Cuomo ally who worked as his director of state operations and senior policy advisor until 2014. A representative for the governor denied the allegation, telling the Washington Post the incident “did not happen.” “Karen Hinton is a known antagonist of the Governor’s who is attempting to take advantage of this moment to score cheap points with made up allegations from 21 years ago,” Peter Ajemian said. “All women have the right to come forward and tell their story,” he said, though he called Hinton’s accusation “reckless.” Meanwhile, Ana Liss, a policy and operations aide who worked for Cuomo from 2013 to 2015, told the Wall Street Journal the governor acted inappropriately with her as well, calling her “sweetheart” and asking if she had a boyfriend. She detailed a May 2014 encounter with the governor in Albany’s executive mansion where she said the governor called her sweetheart, hugged her, kissed both of her cheeks, put his arm around her lower back and grabbed her waist as they turned to have their photo taken by a photographer. “It’s not appropriate, really, in any setting,” she said. A spokesman for Cuomo, Rich Azzopardi, defended the behavior as par for the course at public receptions. “Reporters and photographers have covered the governor for 14 years watching him kiss men and women and posing for pictures,” Azzopardi said. “At the public open house mansion reception there are hundreds of people and he poses for hundreds of pictures. That’s what people in politics do.” Liss and Hinton are two of five women to accuse the governor of sexual harassment. Lindsey Boylan, the former deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to Cuomo, on Wednesday published an essay detailing alleged sexual harassment she endured while working for the governor, including unwanted kissing and touching. She wrote in the essay that Cuomo, with the help of top female aides, “created a culture within his administration where sexual harassment and bullying is so pervasive that it is not only condoned but expected.” She also detailed an increasingly uncomfortable relationship she developed with the governor, in which he sought her out and set up one-on-one meetings with her. Boylan recounted a flight she shared with the governor from an event in October 2017 in which Cuomo allegedly said, “Let’s play strip poker.” On another occasion, Boylan says the pair met one-on-one for a briefing when Cuomo allegedly kissed her. Days later, former health-policy adviser Charlotte Bennett alleged that the governor harassed her in spring 2020, according to the New York Times. Bennett, 25, said Cuomo asked intrusive questions about her sex life, including an incident on June 5 during which the governor asked whether she was monogamous and if she had sex with older men. Cuomo said that he “never made advances toward Ms. Bennett, nor did I ever intend to act in any way that was inappropriate.” However, the governor did not deny making the statements in question. He has also denied Boylan’s claims. Anna Ruch, a former Biden campaign worker who has not worked for Cuomo, accused the governor of giving her an unwanted kiss on the cheek at a wedding in 2019. She said the action left her “confused and shocked and embarrassed.” New York attorney general Letitia James announced on Monday, after Boylan and Bennett came forward, that her office has received a referral from the Cuomo administration, allowing for an independent investigation of their harassment claims.
A general assumption that state restrictions because of COVID-19 drove consumers from retail stores to online sales may not be completely accurate, according to a data analysis. While e-commerce sales skyrocketed in 2020, and in-store sales declined across the board, data from Commerce Signals indicates that some of the states with the largest percentage increases in e-commerce sales also saw among the smallest declines in in-store sales. Commerce Signals tracks consumer spending through credit card and debit card data, collecting information from over 40 million U.S. households. It anonymizes that data and sells the information and analysis to retailers, marketers and others interested in consumer spending trends. "We have some clients who are retailers in various categories – they are national merchants and we're working with their corporate marketing groups," Nick Mangiapane, chief marketing officer of Commerce Signals, told Modern Shipper. "Obviously, every merchant knows what their own stores are doing ... but what is really hard for them is to understand if that is something they're doing [nationally] or that the local store manager is doing well ... or is that [store] in a county that has very rigorous restrictions or very loose restrictions?" A Modern Shipper analysis of the firm's data from the period of March 15, 2020, through Feb. 13, 2021, found that of the 10 states with the smallest percentage decline in in-store retail sales, six of them – West Virginia, Mississippi, Alabama, Kentucky, South Carolina and Idaho – ranked in the top 10 of states with the highest percentage of e-commerce growth. Additionally, eight of them, including the top six, ranked among the top 10 in highest percentage of overall retail sales growth during that period. Heat maps show this, suggesting that in general, states in the Southeast performed better in both areas. State-by-state e-commerce sales growth A heat map show state-by-state e-commerce sales growth for the period between March 15, 2020 and Feb. 13, 2021. All states except Wyoming (in red) saw an increase. Green represents the states with the largest increases. (Chart: Commerce Signals/Modern Shipper) In-store sales declines by state A heat map showing in-store retail sales declines for the period from March 5, 2020, to Feb. 13, 2021. Red indicates steeper declines, green less of a decline. (Chart: Commerce Signals/Modern Shipper) West Virginia saw the highest e-commerce growth in the country during this period, with sales up 30%, Commerce Signals data shows. The state also ranked third in all sales channel growth at 7.1% and ninth in in-store sales growth at minus 7.7%. The top state for in-store sales was Alabama, which saw a decline of only 3.3%. That state, though, was fourth overall in e-commerce growth at 26.1% and second in all channels at 9%. Mississippi was third in e-commerce sales growth at 27.6%, second in in-store sales at minus 3.7% and first in all channel sales growth at 10%. Maine was second in e-commerce retail sales growth at 28.8% but did not rank in the top 10 in the other segments. The remainder of the top 10 in e-commerce sales was Kentucky (24.7%), Georgia (22.6%), Michigan (22.5%), South Carolina (21.8%), Delaware (21.5%) and Idaho (21.2%). The bottom 10 states in terms of e-commerce growth were Florida (10.6%), Nevada (9.6%), Montana (9.4%), Arizona (9.3%), Illinois (8.8%), Iowa (8.4%), California (7.8%), New York (6.7%), Hawaii (4.8%) and Wyoming (minus 6.7%). In terms of the rankings based on in-store sales, the top 10 performing states were Alabama (minus 3.3%), Mississippi (minus 3.7%), Idaho (minus 4.7%), Kentucky (minus 6%), South Carolina (minus 6.1%), Utah (minus 6.7%), Louisiana (minus 7.3%), Indiana (minus 7.7%), West Virginia (minus 7.7%) and Arkansas (minus 8.3%). For more analysis like this, subscribe to Modern Shipper AM The bottom 10 were Rhode Island (minus 17.3%), New Mexico (minus 17.8%), Maryland (minus 18%), New Hampshire (minus 18%), New Jersey (minus 18.4%), Connecticut (minus 18.5%), Massachusetts (minus 20.6%), California (minus 20.8%), Wyoming (minus 21.5%) and New York (minus 22.4%). Retailers benefited from Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) decision to move Prime Day from its traditional summer time slot to Oct. 13-14 in 2020 jump-started the holiday shopping period, Mangiapane said. "The holidays really started with Amazon when it ran Prime Day in the middle of October. There was a big spike there and it was actually bigger than the spike on Black Friday," he noted. The pandemic turned the retail world upside down, and brands without data have struggled to take advantage. For instance, many retailers assumed the week of Christmas would see a drop in sales, but that didn't happen, Mangiapane said, noting that online sales that week were up 67.44% year-over-year. Since the March/April 2020 time frame, online purchases are up 52.9% while in-store sales dropped 0.6%. Prior to COVID, online purchases were trending about 20% above prior year, slightly better than the 2016-2019 time frame, when e-commerce purchases ranged from 13.37% to 15.58% growth, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. U.S. Census retail sales (Chart: U.S. Census/Modern Shipper) The Census Bureau data also shows that during that same time period, in-store retail sales grew on a range of 1.8% to 3.3%, suggesting that 2020's declines were entirely the result of COVID and state restrictions. Looking deeper into the numbers, Commerce Signals data found that total consumer retail spending increased 21% in October, 17.9% in November and 16% in December. Online, though, grew 55.9%, 53.2% and 47%, respectively. Starting with Prime Day and tracking through Black Friday, year-over-year growth for all channels was up 34%, but the online channel was up 83%. Starting with Black Friday, online year-over-year growth increased 53%. Commerce Signals data tracks spending at more than 1,300 merchants, including major retailers such as Walmart (NYSE: WMT), Amazon, Target (NYSE: TGT) and The Home Depot (NYSE: HD), across 26 categories like discount stores, hardware stores, clothing stores, gas stations, restaurants and hotels. For the merchants, this information is presented through dashboards that can break down the spending by ZIP code, giving them insight into how individual stores are performing or how online spending in given areas is tracking. Many also use this information to create targeted marketing programs, Mangiapane said. The company offers a free tracking tool (free registration is required) that allows anyone to track consumer spending compared to diagnosed COVID-19 cases. The tool found a 21.1% growth in online sales since the start of COVID through Feb. 13 of this year. In-store purchases were up 2.5% during that time. The tool shows credit and debit card data usage by state, which helped identify that states with looser restrictions saw higher in-store sales growth, and those with tighter restrictions saw more online sales growth. "When you compare sales by states and which states seem to have consumer purchases growing ... there is definitely a relationship in brick-and-mortar sales and the level of restrictions in place there," Mangiapane said. "There's been a significant shift in online purchases and there is no signs of it slowing down." In addition to tracking sales, users of Commerce Signals dashboards can drill down to see how they – or their stores – are performing against peers. For instance, Amazon saw 51.1% year-over-year growth, but its comparative group of retailers saw sales increase 8.6%. "It's a way for them to focus in on where they are winning. The tool does everything except tell them why – it helps them focus," Mangiapane said. Click for more Modern Shipper articles by Brian Straight. You may also like: Social Auto Transport raises $1.5M in seed funding to expand gig economy auto-moving business Bringg's collaboration with Uber opens new doors for e-commerce Walmart to begin drone delivery pilot this summer See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCan The Postal Service Bridge The Food-insecurity Gap?Nothing Light About Bud's Debt Load© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
One official called the party “dangerous, irresponsible and a slap in the face to frontline health care workers.”
Northern California Catholic schools, including high schools, have opened campuses five days a week, with few virus outbreaks. Science and discipline have helped.
If you're looking at the stock market on Monday, you might be confused by what you see. NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) was the biggest loser among top Nasdaq stocks, falling between 4% and 5% as past enthusiasm about heavy tech demand and semiconductor chip shortages have given way to worries about the future course of the IT industry.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began sweeping through the United States in February and March of 2020, some people have moved away from their city or state, perhaps driven by a desire to seek the safest...
The Duke of Sussex said he felt "let down" by his father who had at one point "stopped taking my calls". In an emotional discussion with Oprah Winfrey about his relationship with the Prince of Wales, he said there was "a lot of hurt". He also said his father, and his brother the Duke of Cambridge, were "trapped" in the Royal family. The Duke said his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales would have been "angry" at the way the Royal family had treated his wife. Speaking about his relationship with his father, he said: "There's a lot to work through there. I feel really let down because he's been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like, and Archie's his grandson. "At the same time I will always love him, but there's a lot of hurt that's happened. "I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship, but they only know what they know." The Duchess interjected: "Or what they're told."
Stacked disasters – like a winter storm that damages a water system during a pandemic – can provide lessons for the next time around. AP Photo/Rogelio V. SolisWhile the world is still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, public health and emergency management experts are already preparing for the next one. After all, biologists are certain another dangerous new pathogen will emerge sooner or later. We are public health researchers engaged in both leading public health disaster response and evaluating emergency management. Here are five strategies that will give the world a head start – and maybe even help prevent the next outbreak or epidemic from blowing up into a pandemic. The public health response in Guinea was swift when new cases of Ebola virus disease were identified in February 2021. Carol Valade/AFP via Getty Images 1. Shore up the systems already in place The identification in February 2021 of a new outbreak of Ebola in Guinea showed how critical surveillance and reporting are for rapidly responding to and containing infectious disease. The process generally works like this: Once an astute clinician diagnoses a disease that is on the watch list of the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, she reports the case to local health authorities to investigate. The information gets passed up the chain to the state, federal and international levels. Clinicians, public health practitioners and labs all around the world send disease reports to groups like the WHO’s Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network. It aggregates all that data and helps identify outbreaks of new infectious diseases and their pandemic potential. If a pathogen does make it past local monitors and starts to spread, governments have emergency management systems in place to respond. These incident command structures provide a framework to respond to crises that range from infectious disease to natural disaster to terrorist attack. In the U.S., various federal agencies have different responsibilities. They monitor emerging infectious diseases, establish a strategic national stockpile of resources and support the states in their preparedness and response. Responsibility for the emergency response lies with each state – that’s in the U.S. Constitution – so they have flexibility in how they implement everything on a local level. One practical way to be prepared for a future pandemic is to ensure that all these systems and structures remain stable. That means maintaining funding, training and personnel for a rapid global response even when no pandemic threats are visible on the horizon. 2. Prepare the public to do its part Effective pandemic response requires a clear, consistent voice and an actionable message that reflects best practices based on sound science. Messaging and data that clearly explain how each individual has an important role in curbing the pandemic – and that it might evolve as the pandemic unfolds over time – are critical. The message to stay home and “flatten the curve” to avoid overwhelming health care resources with COVID-19 cases was an essential early public health message that resonated with many Americans who were not designated as essential workers. However, once initial shutdown orders were lifted and new treatments emerged, there was general confusion about the safety of public gatherings, particularly since guidance varied by state or locality. Guidance is also most effective if it’s tailored to different audiences. In the South, distrust of testing and vaccination efforts by government and health care providers is directly linked to language barriers and immigration concerns. One strategy to reach diverse and often underserved populations is to rely on leaders in the local faith community to help deliver public health messages. Preparedness requires an “all of community approach” that engages everyone in the planning stages, especially those from underserved or vulnerable populations. Building relationships now can improve access to information and resources when the next disaster strikes, helping ensure equity and agility in response. Science and risk communication scholars have started talking about the best ways people can manage the flood of information during a pandemic. Lessons from what’s been called the infodemic of COVID-19 news – some trustworthy but some certainly not – can inform new strategies for sharing reliable info and fostering trust in science. Participants at a tabletop exercise in Texas that envisioned an Ebola virus disease outbreak. The USA Center for Rural Health Preparedness, CC BY-ND 3. Get coordinated and practice Emergency managers and health care leaders have long recognized that a coordinated response by diverse teams is critical for public health emergencies. Tabletop exercises that simulate real emergencies help officials prepare for crises of all types. Like a fire drill, they bring together community stakeholders to walk through a hypothetical disaster scenario and hash out roles and responsibilities. These practice sessions include people who work in public health, emergency management and health care, as well as federal, tribal, state and local front-line responders. Practice scenarios must also include the reality of “stacked disasters,” like a hurricane or winter storm that puts even more stress on the disaster response system. These exercises enable a community to test parts of the overall emergency management plan and determine gaps or areas to strengthen. Ongoing testing and training to the plan ensures everyone is as ready as they can be. Beyond this training, health care professionals could be cross-trained to back up specialized clinical staff, who may need support over the course of a long pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic delivered lessons about infrastructure and supply chains. Strategic investments can shore up existing strategic national stockpiles of supplies and vaccinations for the future. If necessary, the president can use the Defense Production Act to order private companies to prioritize federal orders. 4. Polish the playbook After every major disaster response, all of the different groups involved – law enforcement, EMS, fire, emergency management, public health, search and rescue and so on – conduct what are called “after action reviews.” They can improve plans for the next time around. For instance, after the 2009 influenza pandemic, the Department of Health and Human Services found that while CDC communication efforts were widely successful, some non-English-speaking populations missed important messages. The after action review noted that distrust in the government increased when vaccine supplies did not meet public expectations. In turn, officials could plan exercises to test and tweak approaches for next time. A thorough review of the response to the current COVID-19 pandemic at all levels will identify gaps, challenges and successes. Those “After Action” findings need to be integrated into future planning to improve preparedness and response for the next pandemic. A previous pandemic hastened the end of switchboard operators. Which technologies will get a boost after this one? Stevens/Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive via Getty Images 5. Build on the new normal Back when the 1918 H1N1 influenza pandemic unfolded, few Americans had a telephone. Quarantine rules led more households to use phones and hastened research that reduced reliance on human telephone operators. Similarly, no doubt COVID-19 triggered some rapid changes that will last and help the U.S. be ready for future events. It’s been easier to adapt to the necessary lifestyle changes due to this pandemic thanks to the ways technology has changed the workplace, the classroom and the delivery of health care. Business analysts predict the quick move to video teleconferencing and remote work for offices in 2020 will be lasting legacies of COVID-19. A multidisciplinary team here at Texas A&M is tracking how robotics and automated systems are being used in pandemic response in clinical care, public health and public safety settings. Some of the sudden, dramatic changes to norms and behaviors, like the use of face masks in public, may be among the easiest strategies to keep in place to fend off a future pandemic from a respiratory virus. Just as telephone systems continued to improve over the last 100 years, ongoing innovation that builds on rapid adoption of technologies around COVID-19 will help people adjust to sudden lifestyle changes when the next pandemic strikes. [Expertise in your inbox. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter and get expert takes on today’s news, every day.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Tiffany A. Radcliff, Texas A&M University and Angela Clendenin, Texas A&M University. Read more:A year into the pandemic, the coronavirus is messing with our minds as well as our bodiesImmune interference – why even ‘updated’ vaccines could struggle to keep up with emerging coronavirus strains The authors do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.
Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, is getting settled in a new job teaching law at Georgetown University amid a high-pressure moment in U.S. history. There is the pandemic and the vaccinations, the $1.9 trillion relief package and the open wounds of a political divide that led to the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. “I talk about how it’s going, how I’m trying to reach the students, and how they’re responding to me,” Emhoff told reporters on Monday.