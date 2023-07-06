Brit Hume Gives Fox News Viewers Damning Reality Check On 'Loser' Trump

Longtime Fox News analyst Brit Hume is suggesting that Republicans think twice before supporting Donald Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential primaries.

“The case can be made that he’s a loser because, since he got elected in 2016, he’s compiled a string of them,” Hume said Wednesday evening. “Either he or his supported candidates have lost too many races.”

Hume said Republicans who support the former president are voting for the candidate they feel closest to and not voting strategically to support that candidate with the best chance of winning.

“That may come back to haunt the Republican Party in 2024,” he said. “You look at the Democrats and what they think of the race. They think that Trump is going to win the nomination, and they think Biden will beat him because he did beat him.”

