Brit Hume Points Out the ‘One Thing’ Trump Isn’t Saying Is That He ‘Didn’t’ Violate the Espionage Act

Fox News chief political analyst Brit Hume shared his thoughts on former President Donald Trump and his 37-count indictment, saying the “one thing” people haven’t heard from him is that he didn’t commit any of the crimes he’s been charged with.

Hume stepped in to provide his expertise on Monday, during the conservative news channel’s series “Special Report,” and laid out Trump’s laundry list of indictments related to the violation of the Espionage Act, which include “willful retention of classified documents and the obstruction of justice and false statements.”

“I’m certainly eager to hear what the Trump defense will be,” Hume said. “So far, the one thing we’re not hearing is that he didn’t do these things. That is to say, he didn’t keep the documents. He didn’t refuse to give them back. He didn’t store them in an unsafe and insecure location. He’s not disputing that, so far.”

Hume continued: “There will be arguments made about whether this is a proper application of the statutes or whether this is a legally sound indictment. But as to the facts, they seem to be so far not challenged by the Trump side.”

Hume then went into the powerplay move Trump’s team could have if they were to bring up Hillary Clinton and her controversy around her emails.

“We’re going to hear an awful lot about the unequal application of justice from his defenders and perhaps from his defense team in light of the way in particularly the Hillary Clinton case was handled, where she was, where James Comey, then FBI director, had conducted an investigation of her handling of material at her home in New York and outlined a case that he said could be brought but shouldn’t be,” Hume said.

The documents were found by federal agents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate after searching his home on August 2022. Trump also took boxes to his golf club in Bedminster, N.J. While there Trump was recorded saying that he knew he had a classified document. Trump is set to appear in court at noon PT on Tuesday.

