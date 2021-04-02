Pakistan, Bangladesh, Kenya and Philippines added to UK quarantine 'red list'

Charles Hymas
Kenyan commuters walk on the Mombasa floating bridge as ferry services are paused in commuting hours to curb the spread of Covid - Dihoff Mukoto/AFP
Britons returning from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Kenya and the Philippines will have to go into hotel quarantine from next Friday in a move that will further deter any travel during the Easter school holidays.

The four countries are to be added to England's "red list" of countries under a travel ban amid concerns about the spread of new Covid variants that could undermine the effectiveness of the vaccination programme.

The restrictions require British arrivals to quarantine in a Government-approved hotel for 11 days at a cost of up to £1,750 per person. As well as a pre-departure test, they are tested for Covid on days two and eight of their self-isolation.

It increases the number of "red list" countries – from which travellers are banned from entering Britain unless they are a British or Irish national or a resident in the UK – to 39.

The 35 hotel quarantine &#39;red list&#39; countries
The restrictions on the four countries will come into force from 4am on April 9, in the middle of the Easter school holidays in England, and will mean anyone taking advantage of the break to travel to the four countries will be hotel quarantined on their return.

There are concerns that the seven-day delay could spark a rush to return before next Friday's deadline.

The British Pakistani population numbers more than one million, and people travelling for weddings have been blamed for spreading infection in the south Asian country.

More than 5,200 cases were recorded in Pakistan on Thursday, and a third spike is being driven by the highly-transmissible variant first detected in Kent. Bangladesh has also been hit by a third spike, averaging 4,767 cases a day over the past week.

After the Government announced its "red list" status on Friday, many pointed the finger at people travelling to and from Pakistan using dual passports for ceremonies.

Sohail Anjum tweeted: "Should have put this ban in ages [ago]. A friend travelled to Pakistan last year to attend a family wedding and came back infected."

Rukhsar Ahmed said: "Too many UK people, including my own relatives, travelled for weddings but it has caused a third wave of coronavirus in Pakistan."

Non-essential travel is currently banned, with fines of £5,000 for breaching the regulations but journeys for work, study or significant family events such as weddings and funerals are permitted.

This week Pakistani ministers announced that a ban on large gatherings, including weddings, will enter into force on April 5 in provinces with an infection rate above eight per cent of the population.

