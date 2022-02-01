Britain adds possible reinfections to COVID case numbers

FILE PHOTO: Health workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic outside the Royal London Hospital in London
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has started counting possible COVID-19 reinfections in its daily coronavirus data, changing its approach to reflect the increased number of people catching the disease for a second time as the Omicron variant predominates.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) added around 840,000 cases to the cumulative total, taking it to 17.3 million coronavirus infections reported.

Britain's daily COVID statistics previously would only count people who had tested positive for the first time to avoid double-counting people who had received multiple positive test results for the same infection.

However, with variants such as Omicron leading to an increase in reinfections, the UKHSA said it would change its method to treat positive tests as separate infections if there was at least 90 days between test results. The change took effect on Monday.

"Reinfection remained at very low levels until the start of the Omicron wave. It is right that our daily reporting processes reflect how the virus has changed," said Steven Riley, UKHSA’s Director General of Data and Analytics.

"We continue to see downward trends in case numbers and incidence of illness as we work to reduce the impact of the pandemic on our day-to-day lives"

Monday's daily cases - the first to include reinfections - saw a further 92,368 cases reported, with 51 deaths within 28 days of a positive test result.

Britain has reported 155,754 deaths from COVID-19, the seventh highest tally globally.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Too many masks: WHO cites glut of waste from COVID response

    The World Health Organization says overuse of gloves, “moon suits” and the use of billions of masks and vaccination syringes to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus have spurred a huge glut of health care waste worldwide. The U.N. health agency reported Tuesday that tens of thousands of tons of extra medical waste has strained waste management systems and is threatening both health and the environment, pointing to a “dire need” to improve those systems and get a response from both governments and people. “Part of the message for the public is to become more of a conscious consumer,” said Dr. Margaret Montgomery, technical officer of WHO’s water, sanitation, hygiene and health unit.

  • Omicron's swift decline: NJ COVID hospitalizations drop more than half in 3 weeks

    Infectious disease specialists are cautiously optimistic that NJ will continue to see COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths drop sharply.

  • Montana reports 3,000th COVID-19 death as omicron variant surges

    Montana reached a grim milestone reporting 3,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, seven additional deaths since the last update on Friday.

  • Shaun White will attempt to go out on top in final Winter Olympics

    U.S. snowboarder Shaun White will be participating in his fifth and final Winter Olympics in Beijing at age 35, and will be looking to earn his fourth gold.Driving the news: Getting to Beijing was no easy feat, as White struggled with injuries and a bout with COVID in December. Now, the three-time gold medalist will try to go out on top against the next generation.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Background: White helped usher snowboarding into the mains

  • Boris Johnson wins breathing space from ‘partygate’ woes

    Caught partying during a pandemic, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson bought himself some breathing space with an apology and a promise to change. Johnson was battling to rally a rancorous Conservative Party on Tuesday after an inquiry slammed failures at the top that led to Downing Street staff holding boozy parties while the country was in lockdown. Johnson addressed scores of Conservative legislators behind closed doors on Monday night, assuring them he took criticisms seriously and promising to get a tighter grip on a Downing Street operation that Gray found was marked by excessive drinking and dysfunctional dynamics.

  • Thai pig farmers angered by swine fever outbreaks

    Thai pig farmer Jintana Jamjumrus, 75, suspected two years ago that her herd had been infected with African swine fever when dozens of animals died after developing symptoms. But the Thai government insisted up until last month that the deadly viral pig disease - which has killed hundreds of pigs in Europe and Asia - had not entered Thailand. Pigs died all over the country and they still said no outbreak.

  • Australian PM says his government was "too optimistic" before Omicron surge

    Australia's prime minister faced up to criticism of his leadership on Tuesday, saying his government had been too optimistic about the impact of coronavirus vaccinations leading to disappointment and exhaustion when the Omicron variant hit. Scott Morrison faces an approval rating falling to its lowest level in two years with an election due in four months and public confidence battered by widespread shortages of rapid antigen tests as Omicron cases surged past 1 million over the summer. In an address to the National Press Club in Canberra, Morrison said he would take the criticism that came with the leader's job.

  • Denmark scraps most COVID-19 restrictions

    Denmark on Tuesday became one of the first European Union countries to scrap most pandemic restrictions as the Scandinavian country no longer considers the COVID-19 outbreak “a socially critical disease.” The reason for that is that while the omicron variant is surging in Denmark, it's not placing a heavy burden on the health system and the country has a high vaccination rate, officials have said. Denmark, a nation of 5.8 million, has in recent weeks seen more than 50,000 daily cases on average while the number of people in hospital intensive care units has dropped.

  • Worker shortages just forced employers to give out the biggest raises in 20 years

    Employers forked out serious money on compensation in the fourth quarter, including worker wages and benefits—the biggest increase since 2001.

  • Highland High School mourns death of freshman student over the weekend

    Staff and students were asked to wear red on Monday in the student’s memory.

  • As Israel learns to live with COVID, hospitals struggle to cope

    A global leader in vaccine rollout during early waves of the coronavirus, Israel's government has adopted "Living with COVID" as its mantra since a few months before Omicron arrived. The variant is milder than previous incarnations of the virus, but that's scant consolation to the medics and nurses staffing COVID-19 wards whose workloads have soared again in parallel with case numbers. "The staff are exhausted," said Yoram Weiss, acting director general of Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem.

  • All-out effort to keep Biden COVID-free; no 'normal' yet

    When President Joe Biden met with U.S. governors at the White House on Monday, he was the only one given a glass of water — lest anyone else remove their mask to take a drink. The president was seated more than 10 feet from everyone, including Vice President Kamala Harris and members of his Cabinet. A White House staffer who was wearing a surgical mask when Biden entered the room was quickly handed an N95 version.

  • I Hid My Disability At Work For 6 Years. When I Stopped, My Entire Life Changed.

    "Most people with invisible disabilities choose not to disclose these to their managers for fear of being seen as less capable and having their career progress stalled."

  • Letters to the Editor: Anti-vaxxers are losing their jobs. It's called 'consequences'

    With less than a quarter of eligible Americans still refusing their COVID shots, anti-vaxxers should not be surprised by a backlash.

  • ‘What’s going on with me?’ Canadian victims of mystery illness suffer alone

    A distressing neurological condition has afflicted dozens in New Brunswick – so why has the investigation slowed down? Johanne Boucher: ‘I can’t even order a coffee. All I can do is write. I don’t know what I have. The disease remains unknown.’ Photograph: Handout For more than two years, dozens of people in the Canadian province of New Brunswick have suffered from a distressing array of neurological symptoms, prompting speculation that they had fallen victim to an unknown degenerative illness.

  • How to Help Prevent Age Spots—And 3 Ways to Treat Them

    If your skin is starting to develop age spots, know you aren't alone—it's quite common. Also called dark spots and liver spots, age spots often look like large freckles. Fortunately, there are ways to help prevent them from developing and treatment options to lessen their appearance if you don't like them.

  • This brilliant sleep aid helps me more than anything else I’ve tried

    We know the drill all too well. You go to sleep under a blanket because you’re chilly when you first lie down. Then, you wake up in the middle of the night with all your sheets balled by your feet. Or perhaps you crank up the climate control so you’re more comfortable in bed at … The post This brilliant sleep aid helps me more than anything else I’ve tried appeared first on BGR.

  • Ivermectin shows ‘antiviral effect’ against COVID, Japanese company says

    Japanese trading and pharmaceuticals company Kowa Co Ltd on Monday said that anti-parasite drug ivermectin showed an "antiviral effect" against Omicron and other coronavirus variants in joint non-clinical research. The company, which has been working with Tokyo's Kitasato University on testing the drug as a potential treatment for COVID-19, did not provide further details. The original Reuters story misstated that ivermectin was "effective" against Omicron in Phase III clinical trials, which are conducted in humans.

  • Employees quit over 'catch the virus' promotion at Washington state bar

    Employees at a Washington state bar quit over their former employers' "catch the virus" COVID-19 promotion. Vessel Taphouse owner Steve Hartley told The Daily Herald that four employees quit their jobs and three bands refused to play at the pirate-themed bar over the promotion. The bar promoted a concert on Jan. 22 by urging ​​bargoers to bring proof of a positive COVID-19 test to get $4 off of their tickets. "Come see the show, maybe catch the...

  • Does Your Pee Stink? Here Are 7 Reasons Why

    Pregnancy does not alter the smell of your pee, but it does lead to hormone changes that alter your smelling