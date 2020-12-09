Britain advises people with allergy history to avoid Pfizer vaccine

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's medicine regulator has advised that people with a history of significant allergic reactions do not get Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine after two people reported adverse effects, England's National Health Service (NHS) said on Wednesday.

"As is common with new vaccines the MHRA (regulator) have advised on a precautionary basis that people with a significant history of allergic reactions do not receive this vaccination," Stephen Powis, national Medical Director for the NHS, said.

"Two people with a history of significant allergic reactions responded adversely yesterday. Both are recovering well.”

(Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by Paul Sandle)

