Britain ‘regrets’ withdrawal from Afghanistan without setting conditions on Taliban

Danielle Sheridan
Ben Wallace (centre) chats with Chief of the Defence Staff, General Sir Nick Carter (right) - Andrew Matthews/PA
Britain was against Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan without setting conditions for the Taliban, the Defence Secretary has admitted.

It comes as British troops are preparing to leave Afghanistan by September 11, in line with the date set by the American president.

However, Ben Wallace told MPs that it was “a regret for most of the Nato allies” that the United States had not made the withdrawal agreement “conditions based” for the Taliban.

He said: “We thought that was important, however, a lot of people have lost their lives in that conflict and sacrificed a lot. It is not my intention that that is for nothing.”

Last month, General Sir Nick Carter revealed the decision to pull out all US troops was “not the decision” the UK wanted.

The Chief of Defence Staff said: “It’s not a decision that we’d hoped for. "But we obviously respect it, and it’s clearly an acknowledgement of an evolving US strategic posture.”

Speaking during Defence Questions on Monday afternoon, Mr Wallace added: “We will explore all options that we can to make sure that not only Britain’s interests and her citizens are protected, but also allies. We are also protected by international law to do what we need to do to defend ourselves.

“If threat emanates from that country or any other country around the globe, there in you know, we have the capabilities to do that. But allies will continue to talk, our support and our funding to the Afghan government will continue to at least 2024.”

He added: “The one thing I would say to the Taliban, is they remember what happened last time they played host to Al-Qaeda.”

Tobias Ellwood, Chairman of the Defence Select Committee, urged Mr Wallace to hold a “full independent inquiry” into Operation Herrick. Mr Ellwood said: “To date the Government has not announced an inquiry. Yet we now withdraw from Afghanistan just as the Taliban is on the ascent, and another civil war looms. This cannot be the exit strategy that we ever envisaged. We must understand what went wrong.”

He cautioned that “if we don’t understand and learn from the strategic errors from the past, then there will be hesitance by this house to vote in favour of deploying our hard power in the future”.

