Britain ahead of vaccine race because of Brexit – but that could soon change

Brexit lurks in the background of the EU’s row with AstraZeneca over coronavirus vaccine supplies.

It is hard to imagine this controversy could have ever come to pass if Britain had never left the EU.

Brexit is not responsible for the European Commission’s attacks on AstraZeneca. But the story neatly illustrates the advantages and disadvantages of Britain quitting the bloc.

The UK was still in the Brexit transition period last year when it was invited to join the EU’s joint procurement scheme for vaccines.

The European Commission would negotiate on behalf of the bloc, which, by virtue of its size, would ensure cheaper prices.

Instead Britain moved alone first and fast to secure supplies of the AstraZeneca vaccine; three months before the EU.

Prices per dose are confidential but it is generally accepted that the UK paid more than the EU – but the speed at which it moved was to prove pivotal.

The Government was still subject to EU law but used an emergency authorisation clause to approve the AstraZeneca vaccine quickly in December.

Any EU member state could have done the same but all instead opted to move together, preferring the optics of solidarity and unity.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is only expected to be authorised by the EU regulator on Friday and the supplies were meant to roll out soon afterwards.

But there was a hitch. The company told the EU it would only be able to supply a quarter of the 100 million vaccines it had promised for the first quarter of the year.

This was a bitter blow for an embarrassed European Commission and the EU’s member states, which were already painfully aware they were lagging behind Brexit Britain in the rollout of jabs.

More important than injured pride was the fact that many national governments had foregone supplies of the other vaccines and were waiting for the cheaper, easier to store AstraZeneca.

This deep disappointment is the motivation behind the European Commission’s unprecedented attacks on AstraZeneca and its demand that vaccines made in Britain be diverted to the bloc.

Britain and AstraZeneca say the two production plants in the UK are free to supply the EU but only once the UK’s 100 million dose order is fulfilled.

As things stand, Britain has demonstrated the advantages of being outside the EU; a greater autonomy, nimbleness and a freedom from the need for ponderous consultation or political niceties.

But the ability to nab first-mover advantage was grabbed at the expense of certain trade-offs.

The EU may move slowly but it has weight. New rules that could restrict the exports of vaccines out of the EU could put UK supplies of the Pfizer jab at risk.

It is a far larger and more lucrative drug market than Britain and its pressure on AstraZeneca is significant.

If that leverage begins to take its toll and AstraZeneca redirects supply, or there is a vaccine trade war, the disadvantages of being outside of the EU could become more apparent.