Britain’s airport chaos shows our transport system is no longer fit for purpose

With tens of thousands of holidaymakers either stranded abroad or stuck in the UK unable to get away over the bank holiday weekend, at least there was some free entertainment for those stuck in hell.

For anyone that hadn’t either drunk themselves to oblivion in the airport Wetherspoons or leapt in front of one of those passing electric buggies, there was some diversion to be had in the flurry of half-baked statements rushed out in a desperate attempt to make it look like this was nothing more than a short-lived blip.

Gatwick Airport led the way with a claim that things were “getting back to normal” despite data showing it was experiencing the second-highest number of cancellations.

Birmingham followed up with a boast that it expected “full loads of passengers on flights in and out” before conceding that “it may take some days for all the effects of Monday’s air traffic system failure to wash out”.

Meanwhile, you know that things are really bad when National Air Traffic Services, the organisation responsible for the fiasco, feels compelled to inform the world that “UK airspace is not closed”.

Yet surely nothing could top the comical efforts of Mark Harper, the Transport Secretary. A cyber security hack had been ruled out, he was able to say confidently, at the same time as being unable to shed any light on what had caused such massive problems other than “a technical fault”, which is about as vague an explanation as you’re likely to find.

Still, at least there would be an “independent review”, he declared – the preserve of many a minister unable to provide real answers in a crisis. As for his claim that it is “nearly a decade since there was a significant issue like this”, in fact it was the 10th serious incident in as many years.

Previous National Air Traffic Services problems

Like the weather and poor customer service, complaining about the country’s transport system has long been a national sport. But it’s no laughing matter. Travel chaos has become such a depressing part of daily life in this country that it’s almost impossible to go anywhere without encountering significant disruption in some form.

It’s precisely because such disruption has become so commonplace that the country has been left tearing its hair out.

Britain’s transport system is on the verge of meltdown. It’s no longer fit for purpose. The situation with air traffic control is merely the latest episode in a long-running saga that has left our creaking national transport infrastructure close to breaking point.

There are long delays at the ports, and our ferries are like relics from the 1970s if a recent family journey to Calais with Irish Ferries was anything to go by.

The trains are worse. They are horribly overcrowded, constantly being cancelled thanks to militant trade union barons, and ticket prices are obscene. Investment has been woefully inadequate. More than 30 years after the Web was invented, I’ve still yet to travel on a train where the wi-fi actually works. It risks being a cliche, but train travel on the Continent is in a different class in comparison to the rotten experience commuters have long put up with in the UK. HS2 clearly isn’t the answer – but what is?

As for getting a bus, severe cutbacks mean routes are now so unreliable in some parts of the country that some communities are forced to abandon medical appointments, house purchases and even going to work in some instances. So much for the Government’s “Bus Back Better” national bus strategy brought in just two years ago to improve routes and service frequencies.

Besides, our roads are a total nightmare. Whether it’s driving on a major motorway or trying to get to the local shops, it seems as though it is now perfectly normal to find yourself stuck in traffic, often with no obvious reason for the delay.

Smart motorways with their random speed limits have a lot to answer for. So too do road repairs that seem to last for years, low-traffic neighbourhoods, and the pot-hole epidemic that means some roads must be avoided unless you want to risk thousands of pounds worth of damage to your car.

Then there’s Sadiq Khan’s cynical cash grab against London motorists that threatens to force ordinary people out of work, while turning our great capital into a ghost town. Despite a fierce backlash it is a terrifying vision of what most UK towns and cities will look like in a few years time as Khan’s Ulez scheme inspires scores of copycats across the country.

That leaves airports, which have long been a national embarrassment, starved of investment at the hands of private investors who for too long have prioritised handsome dividend payments over vital upgrades, and held back by a sclerotic planning system. The last time a major new runway was built was at Manchester airport in 2001, over two decades ago.

The cost of putting things right is one of the biggest problems – this country spends up to eight times more on rail and road projects than its European neighbours because of mountains of red tape and nimby opposition, campaigners have claimed.

Yet the cost of doing nothing in terms of lost economic output promises to be even more ruinous.

Britain must break its build-nothing curse or risk grinding to a standstill.

