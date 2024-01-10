Britain’s ASRAAM mobile air defense system has 90% success rate on Ukraine’s frontlines

The mobile air defense system developed by Great Britain, used to launch ASRAAM air-to-air missiles, demonstrated high efficiency in Ukraine, the British Defense Ministry reported.

Successful destruction rate of some Russian air targets reaches 90%, the ministry said.

"Ukrainian operators have adapted to them, and asked for more missiles to defend their country," the ministry added.

Read also: Bundestag MP calls for immediate transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine after massive Russian attacks

The ASRAAM system is one of two projects designed to mount a missile on a ground-based launcher.

It is a British infrared homing air-to-air missile, designed for close-range combat. The guidance system helps to pick up the target's heat signature and hit it from different angles. The missile can detect, track, and hit targets that are not located directly in front of it and can be launched from combat aircraft, including the Typhoon and F-35.

Read also: How feasible is it to cover all of Ukraine with air defense

The British Defense Ministry and the MBDA company developed the system in a short time, tested it, and trained Ukrainian crews.

It is brilliant evidence of " the best British engineering ingenuity and flexibility" in the industry when it comes to the prompt delivery of "highly effective but low-cost solutions" on the frontlines, the ministry said.

Britain announced the urgent supply of 200 missiles for air defense systems after the massive attack on Ukraine on Dec. 29.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine