New Britain’s Avery Soda creates Putin Punch to raise money for Ukrainian Red Cross

Susan Dunne, Hartford Courant
·2 min read
Avery’s Beverages, the New Britain independent sodamaker famous for releasing special flavors based on news events, has created a Putin Punch, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Ukrainian Red Cross. The flavor was introduced on Tuesday.

Avery’s General Manager Rob Metz said Avery’s already has donated $500 to the Ukrainian Red Cross. He added that at least 50 cents per bottle of Putin Punch will be donated to that cause.

“Whenever something topical happens in the news, we try and commemorate it. This is a little different. You feel a little helpless with all this stuff going on and you feel like you can’t do anything about it. I mean, we make soda. So we decided to make a soda to try and donate it to a cause that will help people living there,” Metz said.

The bottle’s design shows Russian President Vladimir Putin being punched in the nose by a gloved hand that is blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

“We showed that because basically a lot of people around the world would like to do that,” he said.

In the now six-day-old war, Putin has waged an assault on Ukraine’s capital and other cities across the country that destroyed homes and public buildings as well as military targets and left untold numbers dead.

A a senior Western intelligence official estimated that more than 5,000 Russian soldiers have been captured or killed, while Ukraine has given no estimate of troop losses, the Associated Press reported Tuesday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 16 children had been killed Monday.

Metz called the drink “fruit punch with a little twist, a little more acidic than normal.”

The beverage was produced so quickly that it currently is available for sale only at the Avery’s plant at 520 Corbin Ave. Metz said six bottles maximum will be allowed per customer, until they can get the label production ramped up. One bottle is $2. When buying multiples, they are $ 1.50 each.

Those who want to donate directly to Ukrainian Red Cross can visit redcross.org.ua.

Susan Dunne can be reached at sdunne@courant.com .

