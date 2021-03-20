Britain backs Bulgaria after first 'Russian spy ring' since the end of WWII discovered

Verity Bowman
·2 min read
A Bulgarian waves a national flag&#xa0; - Shutterstock
A Bulgarian waves a national flag - Shutterstock

Britain has said it will back Bulgaria against “malign activity” after Sofia dismantled its first Russian spy ring since the end of WWII.

Bulgaria said the group of spies, which used its leader's wife to pass secrets to the Russian embassy, posed a “serious threat” to NATO and the European Union.

“We fully support Bulgaria’s efforts in disrupting an alleged spy ring and taking steps to tackle Russia’s hostile actions in its territory,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Saturday.

Senior officials were among six Bulgarians charged with spying for Russia on Friday, including employees of the defence ministry and military intelligence.

It is the first such spy ring discovered in Bulgaria since the end of WWII, according to chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev.

The group is accused of using a former senior official from Bulgarian military intelligence to devise a network of people with access to secret information on the EU, NATO and Bulgaria.

Intelligence was covertly divulged to an "employee of the Russian embassy" via the ring leader’s wife in return for money, the prosecutor’s office said.

They claim to have incriminating video tapes of the suspects.

One suspect attempted to escape as officials moved to arrest the group following a large-scale investigation that remains ongoing.

It is not the first time Bulgaria has “seen activities from foreign embassies which aren't compatible with the Vienna convention" according to the foreign ministry.

The US State Department said they “strongly support” Bulgaria’s sovereignty and is watching the case closely.

“The US strongly supports Bulgaria’s sovereignty and stands with Bulgarians against these malign activities on their territory.”

Russia condemned efforts to "demonise" the Kremlin and sever bilateral ties.

"We expect that speculation about Russia's alleged involvement in intelligence work against Bulgaria's interests will be halted until there is a court ruling," a statement from the embassy on Friday.

"We proceed from the fact that legal proceedings will be depoliticised, unbiased and objective.”

Diplomatic relations between Russia and Bulgaria have been strained in recent years after a slew of spying scandals.

Six people from the Russian embassy, including five ambassadors, were expelled from Bulgaria between October 2019 and the end of 2020.

