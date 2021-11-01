New Britain-based criminal enterprise targeted ATM thefts, police say; leader faces racketeering charges

After a year-long, multi-agency investigation, Middletown police have arrested the head of a New Britain-based criminal organization they say is responsible for ATM thefts in the city and around the state.

The man has posted $500,000 bail after being arrested Friday on a 33-count warrant on burglary, theft and criminal mischief charges under the Corrupt Organizations and Racketeering Activity Act, police say. He is scheduled to appear in Superior Court in Middletown Nov. 12.

Police continue to investigate the group’s activities an expect to make more arrests, police say. Anyone with information about it is asked to call the Middletown Police Department Major Investigations Unit at 860-638-4140.

Check back later for more information.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.