Britain begins post-Brexit asset management revamp, focus on liquidity

A general view of the Canary Wharf financial district in London
Huw Jones
·2 min read

By Huw Jones

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain set out plans on Monday for a post-Brexit review of its rules for the 11 trillion pound ($13.2 trillion) asset management sector, with a focus on bolstering liquidity after a near meltdown in funds used by pension schemes last September.

Until Britain's departure from the European Union, rules for the UK funds sector were written in Brussels. Brexit means UK regulators can write their own regulations.

The sector has fallen short in dealing with stresses in recent years due to inadequate liquidity.

Property funds were suspended in the immediate aftermath of Britain's 2016 vote to leave the EU and when the economy went into lockdown to fight COVID-19 in March 2020 as investors sought to pull out their money.

So-called liability-driven investment (LDI) funds, used by pension schemes to ensure long term payouts to pensioners, struggled to meet cash calls last September when UK government bond prices tumbled.

"The regulatory framework contains rules around liquidity management. Many of these rules are designed to protect consumers," the FCA said in a discussion paper on reforming the sector.

"But the growth of the fund industry means that liquidity management in funds is also relevant to the good functioning of markets," the discussion paper said.

Although Britain has left the EU, many of the money market funds, LDI funds and mutual funds offered in the UK are listed in EU centres like Dublin and Luxembourg.

The FCA said it wants to see fund managers carrying out effective liquidity management by complying with stress testing guidelines issued by the EU's securities watchdog ESMA.

"We plan to convert these into rules and guidance in our Handbook. We are also considering removing or significantly restricting the limitation around liquidity stress testing... so that the qualification ‘where appropriate’ does not give fund managers a reason not to carry out stress tests."

($1 = 0.8310 pounds)

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Recommended Stories

  • 'So much loss in one event': Turkish Austinites reel with loss from the earthquakes

    Mustafa Balcioglu watched his hometown be completely wiped out as a result of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

  • Thousands of Ukrainians in U.S. Risk Losing Legal Status in April

    Some migrants who fled the Russia-Ukraine war were given only a year to stay in the U.S. and are now hoping for a reprieve from Washington.

  • Sen. Hagerty slams Biden plan for Palestine consulate as 'affront' to Israel, 'bizarre' act of diplomacy

    Tensions in Jerusalem remain high as Israel and Palestine continue to seek retribution for acts of violence committed by each state against the other over the past few weeks.

  • Vince McMahon reportedly wants at least $9 billion for potential sale of WWE

    Vince McMahon, who stepped away from the company amid sexual misconduct allegations last year, is still the controlling shareholder of the wrestling giant overseeing a possible sale.

  • Iran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing Diplomacy

    (Bloomberg) -- International atomic monitors in Iran have detected uranium enriched to levels just below nuclear weapons-grade, risking an escalation over Tehran’s expanding program. Most Read from BloombergIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaMeta Launches Subscription Service for Facebook and InstagramBeijing Wants to Meet EU Leaders as US Ties FrayThe International Atomic Energy Agency is trying to clarify how I

  • Meta Shares Soar Most Since 2013 on Zuckerberg’s Vision

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. is headed for its biggest single-day gain in almost a decade after Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg laid out plans to make the social media giant leaner, more efficient and more decisive.Most Read from BloombergIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaMeta Launches Subscription Service for Facebook and InstagramBeijing Wants to Meet EU Leaders as US Ties FrayZuckerberg, who has

  • Analysis-Gas shortage exposes fragile South Asian economies to more pain

    With a little over a month to go for peak shopping season during Ramadan, the head of Pakistan's retail industry body is shuttling between meetings, pressing officials to relax orders that forced malls to shut by 8.30 p.m. to save energy. More than 40% of annual retail sales occur in the 30 days of the holy month, and malls are packed between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., Tariq Mehboob, also the chief executive of Pakistani menswear franchise Royal Tag, said in a letter to the government. Fear in the retail sector highlights how a shortage of imported gas has cut power output and hit the economy in Pakistan, just as it reels from soaring inflation and a sliding currency.

  • Tesla's stock is on a crazy ride, with a stunning rebound from 2022's freefall. Here's a timeline of the drama that drove it, from Elon Musk's Twitter gamble to aggressive price cuts

    Recession fears, the $44 billion Twitter buyout and aggressive price cuts - here's a timeline of the events that drove Tesla's rollercoaster stock-market ride over the past 12 months or so.

  • ‘Mosul Orb’: US silent on UFO filmed by military over Iraq

    A UAP was recorded by the military in Mosul, Iraq in 2016, but the Department of Defense told Fox News Digital it "won't discuss intelligence matters."

  • At job fairs in China, lower pay and fewer openings

    STORY: China is one of the world's last countries to return to something like a pre-COVID way of life...and one sign things are shifting are the hundreds of job fairs like this one in Beijing, many set to take place this month.It's a welcome sight for China's leaders after the economy saw its weakest performance in half a century last year... and bruising youth unemployment neared a peak of 20%.Job fairs are an efficient way for employers to reach out in China, where 1.4 billion people live.But some attendees weren't brimming with confidence about what's on offer.This 24-year-old, who was looking for a job in a hotel or property management, said he only hopes for a stable job and not high pay.One recruitment manager at the fair said competition for jobs was tough."We haven't met any job seekers who are demanding a lot in salary. Our main focus here today is to find those living nearby for some of the positions. And we’ll also try to match those who live nearby with some positions. There are a lot of people who are out of work due to the epidemic."Employment anxiety is also widespread.A survey of about 50,000 white-collar workers published on Thursday by Zhaopin, one of China's biggest recruiting firms, showed more than 47% of them were worried they may lose their jobs this year.Those working in consumer-facing jobs had higher job confidence than those in the manufacturing,which has been hit by sputtering demand for what China makes overseas... and a property market slump.After a disappointing report card last year......the outlook for China's economy in the year ahead isn't much better...... with the pain from stringent COVID rules lingering.Policymakers are expected to only aim for growth of about 5%, still below the blistering pre-pandemic pace China once enjoyed.

  • Adele and Ed Sheeran Decline King Charles’ Invitation to Perform at Coronation

    “It’s such a shame.”

  • A GOP senator says Republican lawmakers are frustrated with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg because he wants 'everything to be climate and politically correct'

    Some GOP lawmakers have expressed dismay with Buttigieg's outreach and management style compared to other members of President Biden's cabinet.

  • Why the Princess of Wales’s BAFTA look is her most daring - and clever - red carpet appearance yet

    The Princess of Wales was often written off at the beginning of her royal life as too ‘safe’ a dresser to be interesting. Oh how she proved the naysayers wrong on Sunday evening, using the addition of one seemingly simple accessory to transform a classic princessy evening gown into a daring look.

  • Don Lemon won't appear on CNN show after Nikki Haley 'prime' remarks: Here's what happened

    Everyone is Googling "when are women in their prime" after Don Lemon's comments about Nikki Haley sparked intense discussion on social media.

  • NASA confirms half-ton meteor crashed in South Texas

    NASA confirmed that a nearly half-ton meteor crashed into the ground near McAllen, Texas, on Wednesday, causing a sonic boom that was captured on camera.

  • The Shocking Amount of Money Congress Has Stolen From Social Security -- to the Penny

    For more than eight decades, Social Security has been a financial anchor for our nation's retired workforce. Ever since the first payouts to retired workers began in 1940, the Social Security Board of Trustees has released a lengthy annual report that examines the past, present, and future solvency of the program. The Trustees Report provides an in-depth look at how Social Security generates revenue and where those dollars eventually end up, as well as forecasts how fiscal policy and a multitude of changing demographic trends might impact the program.

  • This Store Edged Out Trader Joe's as the Most Popular Grocery Store in 2022. Here's Why Customers Love It So Much

    If you're a foodie, chances are good you love Trader Joe's and are always happy to break out your credit cards to pick up some treats there. Trader Joe's is known for its unique food products, including seasonal offerings, as well as for its low prices. In fact, a YouGov survey showed another grocery store was just a little bit more beloved among U.S. adults.

  • Massive winter storm to bring heavy snow, rain to several states

    Don't be fooled by the mild winter weather in some places -- a massive storm is on its way to wreak havoc in several states as it treks across the country. The next storm gearing up to affect the U.S. will start in the Northwest on Tuesday morning, bringing heavy snow to the mountains of Montana, Idaho and Wyoming, forecasts show. The storm system will then strengthen as it moves southeast into America's Heartland.

  • Megan Fox Returned To Instagram To Address Machine Gun Kelly Cheating Rumors, And She Didn’t Mince Words

    Megan Fox returned to Instagram to address those Machine Gun Kelly cheating and breakup rumors.

  • Lawmaker Bares Blow-By-Blow Of Marjorie Taylor Greene Spy Balloon 'S**tshow'

    "She's unbelievable... she made a total, absolute fool of herself," said Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.).