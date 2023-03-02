Britain bets on nuclear fusion software to help solve energy crisis

Nuclear Fusion Reactor

The race to develop fusion energy has produced software that could help prevent blackouts in Britain, researchers have said.

Technology that helps control fusion reactions could be redeployed to help stabilise electricity grids in the push to net zero, a six-month study has found.



Grid operators need to find ways to maintain the right level of frequency on the grid to ensure supply is not cut off. This is becoming more challenging with fewer gas and coal turbines on the system.

The UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) and tech start-up Sygensys have been exploring how MARTe technology, which was developed at UKAEA, could help solve the problem.

MARTe, first developed in 1995 at UKAEA, has been open source since 2010 and has been used to help develop nuclear fusion around the world. The software regulates the extreme temperatures and pressures needed for fusion reactions.

The study found that the software could also help manage fluctuations in supply and demand on electricity grids, particularly as Britain shifts more towards renewable energy.



Nizar Ben Ayed, fusion innovation technologist at the UK Atomic Energy Authority, said: “There is a rapidly emerging need for improved control systems.



“This study has enabled UKAEA and Sygensys to explore the tech transfer potential of our fusion control software to help resolve grid stability issues and prevent blackouts.”



Wind and solar power have become an increasingly important part of electricity systems around the world.

These are needed in the push to low carbon energy. However, they create challenges as they depend on the weather and do not have the same stable output as large spinning turbines in gas and coal-fired power plants.

National Grid’s electricity system operator has been working on ways to replicate this effect with other assets or commercial models.



Andrew Larkins, chief executive of Sygensys, said: “To speed the transition to decarbonisation, systems must be easily maintainable, secure, and interoperable.



“MARTe certainly shows potential in all of these areas and could prove to be a real asset as it is further developed for commercial use.”



Scientists have been working on fusion for decades in the hopes it will one day provide an abundant source of cheap, clean energy.



The conditions needed for fusion reactions are extremely difficult to achieve, however, requiring vast amounts of energy.