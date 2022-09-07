Britain’s biggest gas supplier Norway willing to discuss price cap - live updates

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre energy gas price cap EU Britain - TT NEWS AGENCY

Norway is willing to discuss potential long-term gas agreements and price caps in a move that could help to bring down sky-high energy prices in the UK.

Britain’s biggest supplier of gas, which has seen its exports surge as Europe cuts ties with Russia, is facing calls to do more to help ahead of a brutal winter that could lead to blackouts and recession in many countries.

Jonas Gahr Store, Norway’s Prime Minister, said: “I fully understand that Europe now has a profound debate about how energy markets work, how they can secure more affordable prices for citizens, families, industries, how this shortfall of gas after Putin’s aggression can be handled.”

He told the Financial Times: “Norway is not closing doors to any such discussion.”

But the Norwegian leader said the EU had to be careful not to adopt measures that ended up jeopardising energy supplies ahead of winter.

Any cap on the price of Norway’s gas could help to bring down household energy bills in Britain, offering further relief to families amid the cost-of-living crisis.

New Prime Minister Liz Truss is this week expected to outline a freeze on energy bills as part of a wider package of support.

08:16 AM

Cost-of-living crisis is risk to road safety, warns Halford

Halfords road safety - REUTERS/Molly Darlington/File Photo

The cost-of-living crisis is creating a risk to road safety as drivers buy older cars and struggle with maintenance costs.

That's according to the boss of Halfords, who said the pressure on household budgets also threatened the UK's emissions targets.

The average age of a vehicle on UK roads has risen by a year over the last decade, while almost a quarter of all cars are now over 13 years old – the average age of a car at scrappage.

It came as Halfords reported higher sales thanks to its expanding car repairs business. Total revenues grew by 9.2pc over the 20 weeks to August 19, compared to the same period last year.

Story continues

The motoring and cycling retailer added that sales were over 30pc, buoyed by a strong performance in the its autocentres business.

Shares rose 8pc following the update.

Graham Stapleton, chief executive of Halfords, said:

We are working extremely hard to help our customers with the cost-of-living crisis and have dropped prices across nearly 2,000 motoring essentials, ensuring that products remain accessible and affordable for all. Over 70pc of our sales now come from motoring products and services, and the fact that this area of spend tends to be more needs-based rather than discretionary is leading to a very resilient group performance, despite the wider macroeconomic uncertainty.

08:02 AM

FTSE 100 drops at the open

The FTSE 100 has fallen sharply at the open as focus remains on new Prime Minister's Liz Truss energy bills policy.

The blue-chip index dropped 0.8pc to 7,239 points.

07:55 AM

UK house prices rebound thanks to London boom

Halifax house prices - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

UK house prices enjoyed a surprise rebound in August, led by the strongest growth in London for six years.

Property prices rose 0.4pc last month after dipping 0.1pc the month before, according to the latest figures from Halifax. That takes the average cost of a home to a new record of £294,260.

The increase defies gloom in the sector, with the cost-of-living crisis, soaring energy bills and higher interest rates threatening to bring the recent property boom to an abrupt end.

The annual rate of growth stood at 11.5pc – little changed from the previous month. London and Wales were the strongest regions, with prices in the capital jumping 8.8pc, the most in six years.

Kim Kinnaird at Halifax said:

While house prices have so far proved to be resilient in the face of growing economic uncertainty, industry surveys point towards cooling expectations across the majority of UK regions, as buyer demand eases, and other forward-looking indicators also imply a likely slowdown in market activity.

07:48 AM

What happened overnight

Asian stocks fell this morning as investors failed to find any cheer in strong US economic data and instead considered what it might mean for a hawkish Federal Reserve, with a surging dollar weighing heavily on regional currencies.

Tracking Wall Street's losses, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 1.5pc in early trading and Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened down 1.1pc.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 1.3pc. Its economic growth in the second quarter this year picked up speed.

Shares in Hong Kong fell 1.4pc with its main tech index losing 1.9pc. China's benchmark edged down 0.11pc on concerns about fresh Covid restrictions on large mainland cities.

Asian currencies tumbled against the dollar due to a surge in the US bond yields.

The Japanese yen hit a fresh 24-year low of 143.57 per dollar and China's yuan weakened 0.3pc to 6.96 against the dollar, approaching the psychologically important 7 mark.

