Britain’s broken egg industry shows the price of food inflation

James Davey
·4 min read

By James Davey

LONDON (Reuters) - In Britain, the damage wrought by rampant inflation can be seen in the fate of the humble egg.

With war in Ukraine driving energy and chicken feed costs higher, farmers say what they get paid is no longer enough, upending the economics of a key food staple.

Many of the country's supermarkets, including market leader Tesco and No. 3 Asda, have rationed sales, blaming the bout of bird flu that has ravaged flocks across Europe and the United States and, they say, led to a British shortage.

But British farmers argue that while the outbreak is a factor, there are not enough eggs because they lose money on every box sold, forcing many to cut production and some to quit altogether.

"The stupidity of the whole thing is that we warned retailers, we've given them plenty of notice this was going to happen," Robert Gooch, chief executive of the British Free Range Egg Producers Association (BFREPA) told Reuters.

The association estimates the total UK laying flock has fallen 6% to 36.4 million over the past 12 months, suggesting even tighter supply ahead.

Frank Thompstone says that last year he cut the number of free range hens at his farm in Burton-on-Trent, central England, to 24,000 from 36,000 to limit his losses. By October he had had enough, giving the required 12-month notice on his contract with his buyer.

The buyer, who packs and sells the eggs to supermarkets, offered 15 pence per dozen more in response, which Thompstone says still leaves him with a loss.

"Why would we commit to that?" he told Reuters. "I'm aghast frankly. It's the retailers that hold the purse strings."

Driven by consumer demand, British egg producers have for years focused on free range, which now represents 70% of the market. But with only 13% of eggs in the European Union free range, the option to fill the gaps on UK supermarket shelves with imports is limited.

Britain's National Farmers Union (NFU) says the eggs shortage could be just the beginning, as the new era of costly energy and grains combined with labour shortages could bring more empty shelves unless food producers and retailers agree fairer terms for the future.

While double-digit inflation has strained the relationship between producers and retailers across the globe, intense competition among British food retailers has kept prices below European averages and their profit margins among the lowest around.

That, combined with a cost-of-living crisis fuelled by soaring food and energy costs, limits their room for manoeuvre, retailers say.

Yet egg producers say that while the supermarkets have raised retail prices and paid farmers more, that increase is not enough to cover exploding costs.

The NFU says that while British producers are being paid 35% more for their eggs than in 2019, the cost of chicken feed raw materials has surged 90%.

Official UK data shows retail prices for eggs have increased 27% over the last year alone.

'TOLD YOU SO'

According to BFREPA, it costs a farmer about 138 pence to produce a dozen eggs. But buyers are only paying around 109 pence while retailers are selling them for between 219 and 410 pence.

Ballooning costs and bird flu have hurt farmers across Europe, with global egg production expected to fall for the first time ever this year, according to the EU's largest producer, French group CNPO.

Some 750,000 UK birds have been culled due to bird flu and there is no guarantee they will be replaced, but more may fall victim to financial pressures.

Daniel Brown, whose 44,000 hens lay 40,000 eggs a day at his farm at Bury St Edmunds in eastern England, says a recent 18 pence per dozen price increase offered some relief, but he was still not breaking even.

"We explained clearly to the retailers why the price needs to go up, what the cost increases are, what the consequences will be and they just ignore you," he told Reuters. "And then it plays out.

"It is basically 'I told you so', but it doesn't give you any satisfaction."

Last month Tesco, Aldi and Waitrose between them said they had provided an additional 29 million pounds ($35 million) of support to the egg industry.

The British Retail Consortium, which represents the supermarkets, says they recognise the need to pay a sustainable price to farmers, but say they are also facing higher costs.

Brown said he will decide by April 2023 whether it is worth re-stocking birds for another production cycle but warned industry capacity won't improve any time soon.

"If the retailers were to come to the industry today with a brilliant offer and say 'have another 70 pence a dozen', it would still take six to eight months to rear enough birds to replace those that have been lost," he said.

($1 = 0.8216 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Kate Holton and Tomasz Janowski)

Recommended Stories

  • Turnover surges as funds rush to exit private equity stakes

    Private equity holdings are being sold at a record clip in an opaque secondary market, investors say, as asset managers cash out to cover losses elsewhere and rebalance portfolios. The wave of selling is the latest of several signs of stress in private markets and is another signal of investors starting to fall out of love with "alternative assets" that only recently were drawing in cash. Conceived as an illiquid but lucrative method of accessing unlisted companies, private investments are typically structured into funds run by buyout firms.

  • Australia's housing crisis, largely hidden, is getting worse

    Belinda has applied for more than 100 rental homes in the past year and been rejected every time. The 39-year-old Australian single mother of four now lives in an temporary shelter in Campbelltown, southwest of Sydney, and has six months to find a home that costs under A$500 ($340) a week, or risk ending up sleeping rough. Relentlessly rising rents, eight consecutive interest rate hikes, surging living costs and devastating natural disasters in the past few years have inflamed what was already among the world's least affordable rental markets.

  • FIFA Has Announced That a Women’s Club World Cup Is Coming

    FIFA's president, Gianni Infantino, has announced that a new Women's Club World Cup competition is...

  • Bluffton man charged with felony assault after family dispute about drinking, police say

    A disagreement broke out about violating a lease agreement by consuming alcohol, said Maj. Angela Viens, a Beaufort County spokesperson.

  • The Fast Break | Dec. 18

    Big wins by the Magic, Warriors, Timberwolves and more mark our look at Sunday's 7-game slate in the NBA.

  • Deal reached for new non-Russian power source for Europe

    The leaders of Hungary, Romania, Georgia and Azerbaijan finalized an agreement Saturday on an undersea electricity connector that could become a new power source for the European Union amid a crunch on energy supplies caused by the war in Ukraine. The agreement involves a cable running beneath the Black Sea that would link Azerbaijan to Hungary via Georgia and Romania.

  • Why airline passengers might see more frequent turbulence

    Turbulence, which causes planes to suddenly jolt while in flight, is considered a fairly normal occurrence and nothing to fear.

  • Russian army concentrates on offensive on two fronts in Donetsk Oblast General Staff

    The Russian occupying forces are concentrating efforts on offensive attempts on the Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts. Source: evening report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 18.00 on 18 December Quote: "The enemy is trying to regain the lost positions on the Lyman front; on the Zaporizhzhia front, they are repairing the railway infrastructure to improve logistic support.

  • Rent prices see biggest one-month drop in at least 7 years: Zillow

    Rent prices saw the largest one-month drop in at least seven years last month, according to the real estate marketplace Zillow. Zillow’s Observed Rent Index showed that asking rents dropped by 0.4 percent from October to November, which is the largest drop in the index’s history. The index has previously found that November is usually…

  • There's a growing chance your next electric car will be built by the same company as your iPhone

    No, we're not talking about the long-rumored Apple Car. Foxconn, a huge Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer, is getting into the EV game.

  • Rich Chinese step up hunt for foreign investment bets to mitigate risks at home

    Wealthy Chinese individuals are paring holdings of local securities and are increasingly looking at assets in the United States and elsewhere overseas - a trend that is set to gather pace in 2023, fund managers and industry sources said. Hit hard by losses this year, rich Chinese have become more concerned by the uncertain outlook for a domestic economy grappling with COVID disruptions as well as the geopolitical impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on China, they said. Underlining the bleak return prospects at home, hedge funds with Greater China strategies have lost 12.9% for the year to end-November - on track for their worst year since 2011, according to Eurekahedge data.

  • Why the Chiefs’ dud in Houston is not the cause for concern it appeared to be

    The Chiefs were not nearly as bad as it appeared they were in Houston.

  • Intel delaying German factory start, wants more subsidies - Volksstimme

    Intel Corp has backed away from its original target of opening a chip factory in the eastern German city of Magdeburg in the first half of 2023, regional newspaper Volksstimme reported, saying the semiconductor giant wanted more public subsidies. The plant is central to German and European Union plans to strengthen the continent's resilience by doing more manufacturing locally after the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine highlighted the risks of long, globe-spanning supply chains. Where Intel had originally budgeted for costs of 17 billion euros ($18 billion), prices were now closer to 20 billion euros, the paper said.

  • Back bailout or risk losing it all, Uniper boss tells shareholders

    The CEO of Uniper has asked shareholders to approve a planned bailout by Berlin that will cost more than 50 billion euros ($52.91 billion), warning that the stricken German gas trader will otherwise have to consider filing for insolvency. Ahead of Monday's extraordinary shareholder meeting in Duesseldorf, Chief Executive Klaus-Dieter Maubach said the disarray caused by the loss of supplies from Russia could lead to shareholders walking away with nothing if they did not accept the proposal to take Uniper into German public ownership. Gazprom was once its biggest supplier, but a big drop in deliveries after the Russia's invasion of Ukraine forced Uniper to buy gas elsewhere at much higher prices to meet existing contracts.

  • Toshiba Falls on Report Preferred Bidder May Lower Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp. dropped on a report that the company’s preferred bidder may lower its valuation for the iconic Japanese conglomerate.Most Read from BloombergMusk Asks Twitter Users Whether to Step Down as ChiefTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsArgentina’s World Cup Title Caps Qatar’s Surreal TournamentShares fell as much as 7.1% in Tokyo after the Nik

  • Where the Money From Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, Projected to Make $590M+, Goes

    There are 170,000 tickets left for Taylor Swift's upcoming Eras tour, which has 52 dates across the U.S., projecting to earn $591 million.

  • Majority of Japanese oppose raising taxes to fund military expansion -Kyodo

    The majority of Japanese people do not support raising taxes to fund military expansion, Kyodo reported on Sunday, citing a survey the news agency conducted after the government announced Japan's biggest military build-up since World War Two. Japan on Friday announced a $320 billion military spending plan to buy missiles capable of striking China and to ready the country for any sustained conflict, as missile tests by nearby North Korea, China's claim over Taiwan and the invasion of Ukraine by Japan's western neighbour Russia stoke fear of war. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida this month said his government would not hike taxes for the next fiscal year beginning April 1 but would raise them in stages toward fiscal 2027 to secure funding to boost the defence budget.

  • Oil Advances on China’s Growth Pledge and US Move to Refill SPR

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose at the week’s open following a pledge from China to revive consumption as Covid Zero is abandoned and a plan from the Biden administration to begin refilling the nation’s strategic crude reserves.Most Read from BloombergMusk Asks Twitter Users Whether to Step Down as ChiefTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsArgentina’s World Cup Title Caps Qa

  • Australia’s $130 Billion Wealth Fund Bets Inflation to Persist

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s sovereign wealth fund is positioning for inflationary pressures to persist around the world, betting that gold and other commodities will offset crimped returns across asset classes.Most Read from BloombergMusk Asks Twitter Users Whether to Step Down as ChiefTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsArgentina’s World Cup Title Caps Qatar’s Surre

  • China Nov aluminium imports fall amid rising domestic supply

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's aluminium imports in November fell 35.7% from a year earlier as a result of mounting domestic supply, also as the COVID-hit economy continued to temper demand for the light metal. The country brought in 255,744 tonnes, including primary metal and unwrought, alloyed aluminium, last month, according to data from the General Administration of Customs. With easing power restrictions on industrial users this year, smelters in China ramped up their production.