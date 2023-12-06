Britain’s childcare is a complete mess – and the Government’s plans aren’t enough to fix it

Baroness Helena Morrissey DBE is a City ‘superwoman’ who, among other senior roles, ran Newton Investment Management for 15 years while supporting a family of 11. She also founded the 30 Percent Club, which seeks to bring more women on to company boards

Childcare costs are a painful subject for British parents. My husband Richard and I struggled to find affordable childcare when we had our firstborn son 32 years ago.

We both had decent full-time jobs and assumed we could afford basic childcare, but a nursery place accounted for 70pc of my post-tax pay. We couldn’t afford to live on one salary, and no family members lived close enough to help.

A nursery near my office in the City was the least unaffordable option, and the most compatible with our working hours. I went back to work, feeling conflicted as so many new mothers do, but on a mission: to get promoted so I could contribute more to the family finances.

All these years later, many couples are in the exact same bind. According to Pregnant Then Screwed, one in four parents say their childcare costs more than 75pc of after-tax pay, with one in 10 either just breaking even, or paying to work. One in three parents take on debt to cover the costs.

With a strong sense of déjà vu, Richard and I are now seeing the next generation of our own family experience our earlier predicament. Our eldest now has a young son of his own. We compared notes, and it’s clear the economics around his and his wife’s return to work are as finely tuned as ours were. According to children’s charity Coram, annual nursery fees across the UK now average nearly £15,000 for a full-time place for a child under two (and are 25pc higher in London).

Of course, £15,000 after-tax requires an extra £20,000 income, even for a lower-rate taxpayer. That’s a huge sum. But while many new parents face the same tough economic decision as we did around whether and when they should return to work, if they have strong career prospects it can still be a good longer-term investment in their family’s future.

It should also benefit the economy. For many years, I raised the issue of childcare costs with various government ministers. Their reply was always along the lines of: “There’s no money to help.”

The national debt is there for all to see, but that response revealed a deeply flawed mindset. Better childcare provision doesn’t necessarily mean a greater cost to the taxpayer over the medium term. Instead, it would help more people, especially women, provide for their family, pay taxes, improve Britain’s productivity and fulfil their career potential.

That’s the approach taken by other countries, especially across Europe and Scandinavia.

In Germany, the average cost of childcare is just €1,310 (£1,140) annually; the Dutch government plans to cover 95pc of the cost for all working parents by 2025. In France, there are crèches for children aged two and a half months to three years, with 80pc of the cost met by the government.

In Denmark, all children up to age six have a guaranteed childcare place, and the government covers 75pc of the cost. In Finland, every child has a legal right to high-quality pre-school care. Fees are capped at €295 a month for the youngest child, €118 for the second youngest and a maximum €59 for any other children.

Three children in a British nursery costs eight times what a parent would pay in Finland. What’s more, the benefits available in other countries are often available for all parents, whether working or not, encouraging family life.

Britain is a real outlier. According to the OECD, ours is the third-most expensive childcare in the world.

Many couples end up having to work around a “childcare puzzle” – a combination of paid care and “granny daycare”. Over 70pc of grandparents aged between 40 and 50 help out by looking after their grandchildren, and a staggering 37pc of 70 to 80-year-olds. That can lead to wonderful bonds between generations – but might be exhausting for older grandparents, mean younger ones retire before they can really afford to, and only works if they live nearby. And it may not be a lasting solution; for example, a colleague had initially relied on her parents’ help, but then they told her it was all too much.

This country needs a better strategy for something so fundamental. The Chancellor announced a doubling of the Government’s financial support for childcare in his Spring Budget in March. I was momentarily excited. But it turned out to be “jam tomorrow”, with the measures not coming fully into force until September 2025.

At present, “eligible parents” (working more than 16 hours a week and earning less than £100,000) of children aged three to four are entitled to 30 hours free childcare each week. However, the 30 hours doesn’t cover school holidays, creating another headache.

There is no help for parents of younger children unless they receive Universal Credit. From April 2024, 15 hours free childcare will be available for two-year-olds. From September 2024, the same provision will be available for children aged from nine months. And, from September 2025, that will increase to 30 hours free childcare for this age group.

All these changes apply only to working parents – not those in education, looking to start their own business or seeking employment.

The Government says: “This staggered approach will give childcare providers time to prepare for the changes, ensuring there are enough providers ready to meet demand”, hinting at yet another of today’s problems: a shortage of places. Just 50pc of local authorities have sufficient childcare places for under-twos. Fewer than one in five have enough places for disabled children.

As for parents, the economics for many childcare providers simply don’t add up, with the Government’s subsidy for three and four-year-olds insufficient to cover their costs.

The average funding shortfall for each child receiving 30 hours care is over £2,500 a year. The £204m “extra cash boost” that was announced barely makes a dent in the £1.8bn aggregate funding gap.

In the year to March 2022, 4,000 providers closed down, with closures disproportionately high in deprived areas, while 83pc of remaining nurseries expect to make a loss or just about break even. The expansion of free hours to include younger children without proper funding puts the sector at risk of “collapse”, according to the Early Years Alliance.

It’s a complete mess. This and future governments must make childcare provision a priority. More than 80pc of women become mothers. Research from “Careers After Babies” found 98pc of them want to return to work, yet 85pc leave their full-time jobs within three years of having a child.

And please, no more reviews on the “mystery” of why there are so few senior women in business until we have sorted this out – we need a national childcare strategy.

