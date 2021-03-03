Britain has condemned Khashoggi murder, PM Johnson says

FILE PHOTO: A demonstrator holds a poster with a picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has condemned the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

"We've condemned the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, we continue to call for a full investigation into the causes of his death," Johnson said when asked whether Britain would suspend arms sales to Saudi Arabia in light of the conflict and humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

He said Britain was following a long-standing set of rules and conventions on arms sales.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, writing by William James, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

