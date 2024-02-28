Britain’s ‘crumbling’ pandemic infrastructure needs urgent investment, spending watchdog warns

Porton Down is home to vital research, led by UKHSA, into the deadliest pathogens known to man - Simon Townsley/The Telegraph

Britain’s pandemic infrastructure, including the high-security laboratories at Porton Down, is crumbling and needs urgent investment, the UK’s public spending watchdog has warned.

The facilities at Porton Down, located in Wiltshire, are more than 55 years old, with many of its labs in need of replacement, according to a damning new report from the National Audit Office (NAO).

The high-containment labs, together with others in Colindale, in North London, are run by the UK Health Security Agency. They are essential for dealing with dangerous pathogens and other bio-related threats but are outdated and should have already been replaced.

“Replacing and modernising UKHSA’s facilities … is of crucial importance to ensure the UK has the capabilities to identify, study and respond to the most dangerous pathogens in the world,” said the NAO.

The report notes that the government made the decision nearly two decades ago to construct a new high-security facility at Harlow, in Essex to replace the labs at Porton Down and Collingdale.

However, the NAO, said the project was now at an “impasse” – the result of lengthy delays and spiralling costs – with little certainty on when the Harlow site will open.

Facilities at Porton Down, located in Wiltshire, are more than 55 years old - Simon Townsley/The Telegraph

What had started as a £530 million project, earmarked for completion in 2021, is now estimated to cost £3.2 billion and won’t be ready until 2036 “at the earliest”, the watchdog said.

Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, said: “In 2006, government determined that replacing and modernising its high-containment laboratories was critically important to ensure the UK has the capabilities to identify, study and respond to the most dangerous pathogens in the world.

“In the 18 years since, it has made very little progress at significant cost. Unrealistic cost estimates, uncertainty over scope and location and escalating forecast costs have undermined both the UK’s future resilience to public health emergencies and value for money.”

Founded in 1916, Porton Down is the oldest chemical warfare research installation in the world. At various points in its history, the centre has been devoted to developing nerve gas and devising defence measures against gas attacks and biological warfare agents.

It recently played a key role in the response to the poisoning of the Skripals in Salisbury. The facility was used to test samples taken from the Russian citizens, found slumped on a park bench in the town centre, and confirmed that they had been exposed to Novichok.

Porton Down is also home to vital research, led by UKHSA, into the deadliest pathogens known to man, including Ebola and Lassa Fever. From diagnosing these diseases to developing vaccines and treatments, the facility is on the frontline of Britain’s biodefences.

From diagnostics to vaccine and treatment development, the facility at Porton Down is on the frontline of Britain's biodefences - Simon Townsley/The Telegraph

However, the NAO said that the old age of the centre’s laboratories can “present challenges with respect to meeting the standards required by licensing bodies such as the Health and Safety Executive”.

This, in turn, “can result in increasing operational and maintenance costs for these buildings,” the watchdog added.

“In the last decade, these highest containment laboratories have been working with at least one known issue for 50 per cent to 60 per cent of the time, although this largely had no impact on service or health and safety.” The NAO did not specify the nature of these issues.

Safety and security requirements in recent years at Porton Down have led to increased investment, with £41 million funnelled into the site through the Vaccine Taskforce, which was set up during the pandemic.

This created 18 new laboratory spaces – though these are not the highest-level containment specificity that are critical to the government’s long-term plans for developing the nation’s pandemic response infrastructure.

The project at Harlow meanwhile remains on hold. UKHSA and its predecessors have spent more than £400 million on the site up to the end of October 2023. This is around 75 per cent of the initial cost estimate that was approved by the Treasury in 2015.

The largest elements of that spend have been on design, revenue, project support and management, and construction costs, at £91 million, £89 million, £76 million and

£66 million respectively, and the £30 million that was spent on acquiring the site.

However, it’s not clear what comes next for the programme, the NAO report said.

“The programme is now at an impasse after UKHSA concluded in 2023 that the Harlow hub cannot be built within the £2 billion that HMT [the Treasury] has indicated it is willing to fund and that the Department of Health & Social Care [DHSC] wants to stick to.

“UKHSA has been asked to explore remaining in Porton Down as an alternative but has consistently assessed Harlow as the best value-for-money option for bringing together and consolidating multiple sites.”

The long-standing uncertainty surrounding the preferred location for the programme caused UKHSA to suspend all its main construction suppliers in 2022 at a cost of over £2 million after DHSC reprioritised funding away from the programme.

The agency has not been in a position to remobilise its suppliers and, since 2022, only minimal enabling work has taken place at the Harlow site.

UKHSA’s latest assessment is that if the programme remains in Harlow, it will become fully operational in 2036 at the earliest.

In July 2021, the Conservative MP for Harlow, Robert Halfon, told the Commons that the new hub was desperately needed as “current facilities available at Porton Down and Colindale remain exhausted, burned out and ultimately no longer fit for purpose”.

Earlier this year, a Telegraph investigation revealed that recorded lab leaks and accidents have risen by 50 per cent in Britain since Covid emerged.

Separately, it’s understood that safety guidelines for laboratory experiments on the Covid-19 virus – including the swapping of mutations between variants – are being reviewed by the Health Security Executive (HSE).

Protect yourself and your family by learning more about Global Health Security