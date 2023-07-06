Britain’s debt addiction makes a stock market revival impossible

Andrew Griffith's energetic attempts to boost stock exchange performance may have unintended consequences - REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The decline of the UK stockmarket is giving ministers sleepless nights. Still, for once no one can say that the Government isn’t doing anything about it.

There are so many initiatives meant to breathe new life back into the London equity market that it’s easy to lose count.

The latest bright idea will resonate with readers of a certain age, and perhaps that’s the point – a forthcoming “Tell Sid” style campaign from the Treasury designed to boost household investment in shares.

The push will be accompanied by the sort of national advertising blitz that encouraged millions of families to buy into the privatisations of a slew of state-owned companies under Margaret Thatcher during the 1980s.

It is seen as a win-win – less money languishing in savings accounts paying out meagre below-inflation returns each year and more being ploughed into equities, helping to fuel a desperately sought-after stock market revival.

Chief cheerleader for the cause is the energetic economic secretary to the Treasury Andrew Griffith. As he puts it: “wider share ownership is good for savers, good for the economy, and good for society.”

It’s a theme that the Chancellor is expected to drive home in his forthcoming Mansion House speech to the City on Monday when he outlines a series of hotly-anticipated pension reforms.

The proposals include new rules to encourage pension schemes to invest in lucrative, but potentially riskier British assets. For the most part that means shares, early stage companies and vital infrastructure.

Yet, the grand plan for stock market salvation comes with a giant flaw at its very heart, and one of the Government’s own making: the state’s growing addiction to borrowing.

In May, the national debt surpassed GDP for the first time in more than 60 years after public sector net borrowing more than doubled from £9.3bn to £20bn in the space of 12 months.

That was higher than the £19.5bn forecast by top economists, as well as the £18.3bn expected by fiscal watchdog the Office for Budget Responsibility.

The surge took net debt to £2.6tn – equivalent to 100.1pc of national income. With the cost of social security benefits and energy support schemes weighing heavily on the balance sheet, the UK’s public finances are deteriorating quite rapidly, and yet they’re about to get much worse as interest rates keep rising.

As the National Audit Office pointed out on Wednesday, the Bank of England’s obsession with quantitative easing resulted in a huge jump in the quantum of debt subject to variable interest rates, the cost of which has spiralled as rates have increased sharply in the fight against inflation.

This leaves pension funds stuck in a bizarre tug of war between the same sides – the Exchequer wants them to allocate greater capital into stocks and shares but at the same time those same asset managers are among the biggest buyers of gilts.

In that sense, one of the main beneficiaries of a weak stock market is the Government itself. It ensures greater appetite among pension funds for state debt at precisely the moment when it is needed most – not only is state borrowing rocketing but the Bank of England’s quantitative tightening programme means it can no longer be relied upon to be a purchaser.

On the contrary, it has become a seller of gilts. That leaves foreign investors – and if there’s one country that is already too reliant on the kindness of strangers it is surely ours.

Pension funds are important to the Government bond market in other ways too – an exodus of buyers risks driving the cost of borrowing from historic highs to unsustainable levels altogether.

On Wednesday, the Treasury borrowed £4bn for two years at an interest rate of 5.67pc – the highest interest rate it has had to pay for two-year money for nearly a quarter of a century.

If pension funds are persuaded to put their money elsewhere then, again, there are serious questions to be asked about who will replace them as lenders.

This means the Government’s poor fiscal management is at odds with its attempts to engineer a revival in the equity market. Amid such a conflict of interest, which has surely contributed to decades of decline, it is hard to see how Griffith’s efforts can succeed.

That’s not to say that Britain’s dwindling appetite for share ownership isn’t a problem.

Between 1997 and 2021, UK pension funds cut their exposure to London-listed shares from 53pc to just 6pc, according to research from think tank New Financial.

Since the turn of the century, the share of the UK stock market owned by UK pensions and insurance firms has plunged from 39pc to just 4pc.

Meanwhile, less than 4pc of household financial assets are held in the form of listed stocks, leaving the UK behind France, Germany and Spain, a report from the Centre for Policy Studies think tank notes.

The effects of this are multitudinous. It means British companies are increasingly unaccountable, which has a knock-on effect for investment back into the UK economy, and ultimately productivity.

In addition, when markets are on the up, savers are deprived of the benefits.

None of this is to argue against the revival of the UK stock market but if the Conservatives are serious about mounting a rescue mission then they must kick their addiction to debt. Ministers can’t have it both ways.

