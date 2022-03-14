Britain to ditch last COVID travel measures on Friday - minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will ditch the need for incoming travellers to fill in a passenger locator form, removing the last remaining COVID-19 travel measures from Friday, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Monday.

"All remaining Covid travel measures, including the Passenger Locator Form and tests for all arrivals, will be stood down for travel to the UK from 4am (0400 GMT) on 18 March," Shapps said in a tweet.

"These changes are possible due to our vaccine rollout and mean greater freedom in time for Easter."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by William James)