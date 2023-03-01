'Britain is on a doomed path towards double taxation'

tax

The start of spring heralds the end of the tax year. With April 5 fast approaching, now is the time to complete your year-end tax planning. For those of us trying to save for the future, this year is particularly important because we are sadly being dragged back to bad old days of double taxation.

What is changing?

On April 6 the capital gains tax annual allowance will fall from £12,300 to £6,000, and then again to £3,000 from April 2024. On top of this the dividend allowance will be cut from £2,000 to £1,000 and then to £500 next year.

Dividend tax rates will remain at 8.75pc for basic-rate taxpayers, 33.75pc for those on the higher rate and 39.35pc for additional-rate payers.

What's more, for higher earners the additional rate income tax threshold will fall from £150,000 to £125,140. Fortunately the National Insurance rate will not be rising thanks to a U-turn on the "Health and Social Care Levy", a welcome respite from the NI muddle this year.

The return of double tax

With these cuts, we are virtually back to double taxation on stock market investments. This is because company profits are charged corporation tax, followed by income tax on any dividends paid. This was the case before 1972, but the imputation system then introduced gave dividends a basic rate tax credit.

However, following Gordon Brown’s infamous raid on pension funds in 1997 and endless tinkering by subsequent chancellors we are almost back to square one.

By next year, those with a share portfolio of over £15,000 could be affected.

The dividend tax raid is estimated to catch more than three million investors from April, with more than a million hit the year after. In the last three years the state's annual dividend tax haul has grown by almost a quarter to £14.4bn.

Profits taxed on shares and property typically include both real and inflationary gains. For 26 years the inflation element was removed with indexation relief, but this ceased in 2008.

It follows that part of the taxable “gain” is a charge on the original capital invested. Since these investments are often made out of net income, it represents a degree of double taxation.

Until now the annual CGT exemption has helped alleviate this. However, it will soon fall to £3,000, the same amount as in 1980.

Adjusted for inflation the annual exemption should stand at more than £16,000 today. The cut will also significantly increase the number of us who have to pay CGT and submit self-assessment returns. The profits tax already raises about £16bn a year and it will now be increased by a further £400m.

How to cut your bill

Clearly it makes it all the more important to take full advantage of your annual £20,000 Isa allowance. Many people do this at the end of the tax year before it is lost. But if you can afford it, an investment at the start of the tax year gives an extra year of tax-free returns.

Secondly, if you are married or in a civil partnership it makes sense to split your investments in a way which utilises what remains of the exemptions. Transfers can be made between partners free of CGT.

Consider selling shares or unit trusts before April 6 to use up the current £12,300 exemption, before it is lost. Tax savings are forfeit if you buy them back within 30 days, but there is nothing to stop your spouse buying them back to get around this rule – as long as this is via a market trade, rather than as a direct transfer.

For a property investment, consider transferring a portion to your children, possibly using a simple declaration of trust to use up your remaining CGT exemption.

The lower dividend and CGT allowances increase the relative advantages of single premium insurance policies, usual referred to as investment bonds. They effectively suffer basic rate tax within the policy but you can then withdraw up to 5pc a year on a cumulative basis without tax applying.

The payments are treated as a withdrawal of the original capital. If you realise the bond after 20 years you may then be charged higher-rate tax on the overall profit.

However, this is calculated in a way that means the gain may all be covered by the basic-rate credit. In addition, bonds can be assigned, so you could arrange for your spouse of civil partner to make the gain if that is more advantageous.

If you are concerned that this might upset HMRC, fear not. When Nigel Lawson introduced independent taxation he did so with the words: “It is inevitable, but acceptable, that couples will transfer assets between themselves to save tax.”

Mike was director of accountants Grant Thornton but is now retired. Send him questions to taxhacks@telegraph.co.uk