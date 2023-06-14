Britain’s economic outlook looks bleak

Storm clouds roll over London

Ever since the Bank of England resumed independent control of monetary policy in 1997, successive chancellors have declined to comment on interest rates other than to say “that is not a matter for me”. Jeremy Hunt, however, has found himself pressing for, or at least endorsing, a rise in the cost of borrowing as it becomes increasingly apparent that inflation is proving to be a more intractable problem than anticipated.

Asked if he would be comfortable even if further interest rate rises precipitate a recession, he replied: “Yes, because in the end, inflation is a source of instability.” This has echoes of the recession of the early 1990s when Conservative ministers said the pain of economic contraction was “a price worth paying” to bear down on price rises.

In 1997, Labour’s chancellor, Gordon Brown, stunned the financial world by handing over monetary policy to the Bank of England with the proviso that inflation be held down to 2 per cent. For many years this target was met and, if it was missed, the Bank governor was required to explain the reasons to the chancellor.

But in the last few years the policy has gone seriously awry. Some recent figures showed only Argentina and South Sudan experienced bigger increases in underlying inflation last month. Worst of all, annual core inflation – which excludes energy and food – hit its highest level since March 1992. Economists expect prices to come down more slowly here than in comparable advanced countries.

How has policy been so mishandled? Who is accountable? The finger of blame is pointed at the Bank and its governor, Andrew Bailey, but culpability must be shared by the Government. Rishi Sunak and Mr Hunt were seen as the competent antidote to the Liz Truss/Kwasi Kwarteng combination that imploded so spectacularly last autumn with a sharp rise in interest rates that we are seeing once again.

Mr Hunt said: “In the end, the only path to sustainable growth is to bring down inflation.” But while that is an essential requirement, it is not the only thing a government can do, especially if higher borrowing costs trigger an economic slowdown.

Ms Truss had a growth plan which the City and her party found wanting. But the analysis was right; and her successor needs to produce one soon or the outlook is bleak.

