Britain’s economy is on a knife-edge as war rocks the Middle East

The war between Israel and Hamas is at risk of spilling out into a broader conflict across the region - MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP

It’s been an important few days for the UK economy, as Bank of England policymakers consider their next interest rate decision on November 2.

Also next month, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivers his Autumn Statement – in which he may squeeze the economy further, despite growing demands for tax cuts from Tory backbenchers spooked by the Conservatives’ double by-election drubbing last week, which raised the prospect of a Labour landslide at the next general election.

Ahead of these pivotal policy interventions, our economy is on a knife-edge, against the backdrop of the war between Israel and Hamas and the worrying prospect of broader conflict across the Middle East.

Inflation was stable in September, according to the Office for National Statistics, with the consumer price index up 6.7pc on the same month in 2022 – identical to the August figure and down only slightly from 6.8pc in July. Instead of easing last month as expected, inflation is “flat-lining” instead.

A big reason inflation isn’t coming down is the ever-rising cost of groceries. Food inflation was 12.1pc during the year to September, down from 13.6pc the previous month, but still incredibly high. The comparable figures are 7.5pc in Germany and 9.6pc in France.

Global wheat prices, though, are now a fifth lower than before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the broader United Nations FAO index of world food prices was 10pc down last month in September 2022.

I fail to see why food price inflation in Europe, and the UK in particular, remains so elevated when global prices have been falling, with worldwide food price inflation now going into reverse.

High headline UK inflation has also been attributed to energy prices – not least the cost of petrol and diesel. But I’d say there’s some confusion in how last month’s figures are being interpreted.

Yes, petrol and diesel prices have increased over the summer – as oil prices have risen from $70 a barrel in June to around $90 now, much of that reflecting supply restrictions imposed by the Opec oil exporters’ cartel. Petrol and diesel prices indeed rose 5.1pc and 6.3pc respectively from August to the end of September.

Yet the headline CPI inflation figure isn’t a month-on-month but a year-on-year measure. And while petrol and diesel averaged 153.6p and 157.4p per litre in September, up on August, that was sharply down from 165.3p and 181.6p in September 2022.

So, when it comes to the Bank of England’s annual CPI target, transport fuel prices, rather than boosting the headline inflation figure, actually helped keep annual inflation down.

It is significant that “core inflation” – stripping out volatile items like food and fuel – fell in September, albeit by just 0.1 percentage point to 6.1pc. Average wages rose 7.8pc between June and August, compared to the same period last year – more than inflation, suggesting real wages are finally going up.

But with core inflation below the CPI measure and falling, ongoing fears of a wage-price spiral now look misplaced.

Drilling further into the ONS data, we learn that producer price inflation, reflecting the costs of the inputs that firms use to provide the goods and services they sell us, was negative for the fourth successive month. Producer input prices were 2.6pc lower than last September, having dropped by 2.0pc the month before.

Falling input costs should help lower inflation as year-end approaches – suggesting the Bank’s monetary policy committee should hold interest rates at 5.25pc when it meets on Thursday week, just as it did at its last meeting in mid-September.

The UK’s money supply growth has also recently turned negative on the latest figures, for the first time since 2010. The monetary measure M4ex – including bank credit – contracted 0.6pc in August, with higher interest rates finally curtailing demand for borrowing by households and firms. That will also help temper inflation – another reason the MPC should hold fire.

The MPC has raised interest rates no less than 14 consecutive times – from 0.1pc in December 2021 to 5.25pc now. Those increases need time to feed through – and the money supply numbers show that they now are.

On top of that, the Ofgem energy price cap just fell from an annual rate of £2,704 to £1,923 between October and December for an average household’s combined gas and electricity bill – which will also bring headline inflation down.

Raising rates further – when GDP grew just 0.2pc in August, following a 0.6pc quarter-on-quarter fall in July – risks pushing a stalling economy into a wholly unnecessary recession. The MPC only just held rates when it last met, with the committee split by five votes to four. Next month’s decision to leave rates unchanged should be much more clear cut.

The Government borrowed £14.3bn last month, according to the ONS, significantly below the Office for Budget Responsibility’s £20.5bn forecast. So far this fiscal year, the state has increased debt by £81.7bn – again, far less than the OBR’s overly gloomy prediction.

Hunt should, at the very least, keep taxes where they are in his Autumn Statement. If the OBR pushes him into raising taxation to fill an estimated budget gap he should push back and explain why – because on the evidence of recent years, the OBR is systematically too pessimistic.

While I’m relatively sanguine about UK inflation and growth, there is a very large blot on the landscape – geopolitics. The escalating war in Israel means Iran, backing both Hamas and its Lebanon-based equivalent Hezbollah, could yet try to block the Straits of Hormuz – the narrow sea-channel into and out of the Persian Gulf through which flow huge liquified natural gas exports from Qatar and 90pc of all Middle Gulf oil shipped daily, over a fifth of all oil used worldwide.

The US last year sold off over 40pc of its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, to help limit rising fuel prices after Russia invaded Ukraine. The SPR is now at its lowest level since the early 1980s.

Tehran has lately been talking about fighting this Israel-Hamas conflict “on other fronts”. Any clear threat to mine or blockade the world’s most important energy pinch-point would send global energy markets wild – seriously complicating Western attempts to contain inflation and finally get growth going.

