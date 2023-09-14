Britain’s elites are colluding to block populist policies – the backlash could be frightening

The UK is now a significant outlier in European politics. It is the only country other than the Irish Republic to not have a serious and electorally significant populist party while elsewhere such parties are on the rise or in power.

This is not because of the lack of support for such a politics or party. Research by people such as Professor Matthew Goodwin reveals a solid bloc of voters, around 25 per cent of the electorate as a whole, who agree with the kinds of propositions that elsewhere in Europe indicate support for parties such as the RN in France or the AfD in Germany. A larger number of voters support some of these positions.

The easy explanation is that the UK’s electoral system by itself prevents these kinds of opinion from finding expression. I believe this is wrong: such a substantial body of opinion will normally find expression, unless the political class that controls both major parties collude in blocking it.

That is clearly happening right now, with the Conservative party controlled by the kind of people who dominated under David Cameron, and the Labour Party led mainly by unreconstructed New Labour types.

Very recently though, the opposite was true. Responding to electoral incentives, the Conservative Party under both Theresa May and Boris Johnson moved in the direction of the populist voters’ preferences and reaped electoral rewards for doing so. It then failed to build on that and has now lost that support. Meanwhile, no other populist vehicle has emerged to aim at the voters Goodwin identifies.

Both the failure of the Tory Party and the non-appearance of a serious populist party have the same cause. To be successful and capture all of its possible base a populist party has to reject free market neoliberalism and lean left on economics. It is not enough to be simply nationalist, anti-supranationalism, anti-immigration and anti-woke.

In particular the idea, all too popular in some circles, of a kind of reheated Thatcherism – more accurately Powellism – that combines these populist anti-globalist positions with radical free market politics, is an intellectual and political dead end. That position alienates both a lot of free marketeers, who dislike the nationalism, and the majority of populist voters, who reject the free market part. The evidence suggests it is supported by no more than 15% of voters. A successful populist party will have to combine nationalism and cultural conservatism with an explicit rejection of neoliberalism and a break with the legacy of Thatcher.

The problem is that the major populist figures, and many possible donors, are strongly committed to the kind of Powellite position just described. This limits their effectiveness. However, the disaffected populist voters are still there, and increasingly exasperated by the way the political class ignores their concerns. The timber for a populist fire is there, piled up.

There is no shortage of issues that could set it alight – net Zero, immigration, the UK housing market or the domination of the City of London and big business being just a few. Sooner or later there will be a revival of populist politics, and very possibly an explosive one.

This will not happen until after the next election because until then the populist sentiment is caught up in and absorbed by the general fed-up attitude of voters with the Conservative Party. Once that has been purged, it will re-emerge, particularly once it becomes clear that a Starmer Government will not mark any kind of radical change. This upsurge, which we should expect in 2025 or 2026, will take one of two forms, depending on developments in the wider Right.

Possibly the Conservative party will once again turn in that direction, as urged by people such as Nick Timothy. That though would mean serious conflict within the Party and quite possibly an actual split, of the kind seen before in 1846 and 1903. There would also be an acceleration of the donor flight that started after Brexit. The other possibility is the emergence of a new party similar to the ones found in Europe. For that though a new political figure will have to appear, one who clearly articulates the political position that leans strongly right on culture and clearly left on economics.

