Record fall in household incomes erases a decade of growth - latest updates

Britain's cost of living crisis will wipe out eight years of growth in household incomes and plunge the economy into a recession lasting more than a year, the government's independent forecaster said.

The Office for Budget Responsibility said real household incomes will shrink by 7pc over the two years to April 2024 despite £100bn of government support.

The economy is already in a recession that will see output contract by 2pc and cost 500,000 jobs, it said.

The bleak forecasts were released alongside Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement, in which he pledged to both support households over the recession and the depths of the energy crisis, as well as bringing debt under control by 2027-28.

In a program he said was designed to prioritize "stability, growth and public services," Mr Hunt raised the tax burden to its highest level since the Second World War.

The OBR revealed that taxes will jump to 37.5pc as a share of GDP in 2024-25 as the Chancellor announced more than £20bn of rises to boost the country's coffers.

Mr Hunt is using fiscal drag as a key levy to raise more money for the Exchequer, freezing thresholds on a number of taxes.

As prices and earnings rise over time, this will drag more taxpayers into higher bands to generate billions of pounds in extra government income.

04:05 PM

CPS: Hunt did best job he could

Robert Colvile, director of the Centre for Policy Studies, says:

Given the scale of the fiscal hole that the Chancellor was facing, he did the best job he could of patching it up without causing too much pain - except for the wealthy. While we would disagree with many of the decisions taken, most of the alternatives were even worse. But if we are to avoid more pain in the future, we urgently need to focus on the challenge of getting Britain investing, building and growing.

04:00 PM

Fuel prices to jump by 12p a litre

Drivers are facing a record 12p a litre rise in petrol and diesel prices as the Government looks set to push ahead with a sharp rise in fuel duty.

Unsurprisingly, there wasn't a big fanfare about this in Jeremy Hunt's speech.

The RAC and campaign group FairFuelUK, along with two dozen Conservative MPs including Priti Patel, Jonathan Gullis and Graham Brady, had urged Mr Hunt not to raise the tax.

03:49 PM

PwC: Return to Treasury orthodoxy

Barret Kupelian, senior economist at PwC, says today’s Autumn Statement "demonstrates just how challenging the UK economic situation is, with the policies announced marking a return to Treasury orthodoxy".

The fiscal implications of the policy choices made in the Autumn Statement depend on how the economy fares in the future. On this, our high-level observation on the economic backdrop assumed by the OBR is that it is gloomy in the short-term but brighter in the medium-term. Specifically, the OBR assumes that there will be a recession next year, coupled with inflation. In practical terms this means economic output will return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2024, which is a significantly worse performance compared to all other G7 economies. The impact on the labour market is for unemployment to increase by half a million, followed by a gradual decrease in the subsequent years. Soberingly, this means that the combined impact on households will be to erode real household disposable incomes by a cumulative 6.5pc relative to 2021 levels. This type of contraction has never been recorded in Britain’s post war history. On a more hopeful note, the OBR assumes financial markets’ forecasts on the path of interest rates, which are higher than those of professional forecasters. If the view of professional forecasters prevails, then this could mean lower debt repayments than those forecast by the OBR.

03:41 PM

IFS: Worst year for living standards since 1948

Tom Waters at the IFS sums up just how severe the impact on Brits' finances is.

03:33 PM

UK bond yields rising

The returns the Government must pay on its debt has increased while the pound has fallen today as investors braced for heavy government borrowing over the coming years.

The Treasury has slashed its borrowing target for the current fiscal year, but said gross financing for 2023-2024 was projected to increase almost 50pc to £305bn.

The 10-year yield on UK bonds increased as much as 12 basis points - and presently sits at 3.52pc - despite the Government’s efforts to restore credibility with markets by scaling back debt sales in the short term.

Aaron Rock, investment director at investment giant abrdn, said: “The government is gaining some credibility in the near term with the remit reduction this fiscal year, and is promising to get the public finances in line with fiscal rules in five years’ time.”

However, he still pointed to a “paradigm shift” in the UK’s bond market compared to recent years.

The pound has rallied but remains 0.8pc down against the dollar to be worth $1.18.

03:04 PM

Planned Tube strike suspended - but others still going ahead

Tube strikes suspended London - Martin Pope/Getty Images

A planned strike by train drivers on London Overground has been suspended following a fresh pay offer - although walkouts will still happen at 11 other companies.

Members of Aslef were due to walk out on November 26, but they will now vote on the offer, which is believed to be 5pc.

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan said:

This offer from London Overground means we have now successfully negotiated or been offered a pay deal by every operating company except those under contract with the Department for Transport. It's clearer than ever that the DfT is preventing its contracted companies from taking part in free negotiation and preventing them from making a fair pay offer to our members. It's time for the Transport Secretary to see sense, stop these ideological restrictions, and allow our employers to negotiate with us properly.

Aslef members will still be walking out at 11 other companies on November 26 as previously announced.

These are: Avanti West Coast, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, Great Western Railway, Greater Anglia, London North Eastern Railway, Northern Trains, Southeastern, Transpennine Express and West Midlands Trains.

02:58 PM

Blow to Britain's winter blackout plan

Plans to avert winter blackouts have been dealt a blow as repairs to a key power cable from France to Britain have been delayed until next year.

Energy correspondent Rachel Millard explains how:

National Grid's Interconnexion France-Angleterre (IFA) cable under the Channel has been running at half capacity since a fire in September 2021 damaged its substation in Kent. It was due to return to full capacity by mid-December but will now not do so until mid-January, taking out an important source of electricity supply in the depths of winter. It comes at a time of heightened concern over blackouts this winter due to cuts in supplies of gas from Russia to Europe, meaning it is harder to get gas to fuel power stations.

02:43 PM

US stocks slump more than 1pc

US stocks slumped against the dollar at the open as Federal Reserve officials warned of more economic pain to come.

The S&P 500 and the tech-focused Nasdaq declined more than 1pc.

Meanwhile, US Treasury 10-year yields increased after St Louis Fed President James Bullard became the latest policy maker to indicate that interest rates have further to rise across the Pond.

He said rates might need to rise to a 5pc to 7pc range. The federal funds rate currently stands between 3.75pc and 4pc.

02:36 PM

OBR: Cost of servicing national debt 'highest in a generation'

The more than doubling of interest rates has pushed the share of the public finances consumed by the cost of servicing the national debt to its highest level in a generation, the OBR has said.

In its economic outlook published today, it said the UK's public finances are more sensitive to movements in interest rates than they have been for decades. The report said:

When these rates move in the Government's favour, the fiscal outlook can improve by large sums. By way of illustration, movements over the past week-and-a-half alone would add around £10bn to the headroom against the Chancellor's goal of getting underlying debt falling, relative to the market expectations in our forecast. But it also leaves the public finances more vulnerable to sudden shifts in market sentiment, a foretaste of which we had a few weeks ago – and to which the near doubling of debt interest costs between March and this forecast attests.

02:25 PM

OBR: Government debt £400bn higher in five years' time

The OBR is holding a press conference on its latest economic forecasts.

Chair Richard Hughes said that to bring growth in debt under control within five years, the Chancellor has announced £30bn in tax rises and £30bn in spending cuts in this Autumn Statement.

However, this still leaves the stock of government debt £400bn higher in five years' time than the OBR forecast back in March.

This is because largely global forces that will cause living standards to fall 7pc over the next two years are putting the government finances under considerable strain that would have seen underlying debt rise on an ever-rising trajectory in the absence of further policy action.

02:08 PM

Inheritance tax threshold freeze a 'kick in the teeth'

Jeremy Hunt said the Government was "taking difficult decisions on tax-free allowances" as he maintained the inheritance tax level at the same level for a further two years to April 2028.

Alex Davies, chief executive and founder of Wealth Club, said this was "another kick in the teeth for those wanting to pass down their wealth to loved ones". He said:

We believe that this extended freeze combined with rampant inflation will increase average IHT bills to £297,793 in 2025/26 and to £336,605 in 2027/28. Contrary to what many think, inheritance tax doesn't just affect the super-rich. It will be the thousands of hardworking families to bear the brunt, as they get caught in the cross hairs of high property prices and frozen IHT allowances. Figures out just last month show that HMRC raked in another £3.5bn in inheritance tax receipts in the six months to September 2022. This is £400m more than in the same period last year and continues the upward trend.

01:58 PM

Pound declines as recession looms

The pound has fallen 1.2pc against the dollar as the scale of the recession lasting more than a year was detailed by the Government's independent forecaster.

The OBR said real household incomes will shrink by 7pc over the two years to April 2024 despite £100bn of government support on energy bills and other expenses.

It said the economy is already in recession, with output set to contract by 2pc at the cost of 500,000 jobs.

The pound is worth $1.17.

01:53 PM

FTX founder part of 'dumb game we woke Westerners play'

Sam Bankman-Fried founded FTX - STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

The founder of bust cryptocurrency exchange FTX has claimed he puffed up his ethical credentials as part of a "dumb game we woke Westerners play" to burnish his reputation "so everyone likes us".

My colleague Matthew Field has more:

Sam Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old founder of collapsed cryptocurrency company FTX, admitted in an interview that his public stance on ethical issues was in part a "front". The admission comes amid accusations that Mr Bankman-Fried scammed investors out of their money. Regulators around the world, including the US Department of Justice, are investigating the collapse of FTX, which has left over one million creditors out of pocket. Mr Bankman-Fried, who at one stage was worth around $16bn, was a self-proclaimed "effective altruist", meaning he aimed to make as much money as possible in order to give it away to charities.

01:44 PM

Pill: Bank of England 'action is not over'

Shortly after the Chancellor unveiled his tac raising Autumn Statement, the chief economist of the Bank of England sent out a warning on interest rates.

Huw Pill said policy makers cannot let the spike in inflation - which reached a 41-year high of 11.1pc in October - become a long-term problem.

He said more tightening will be coming down the road to get price rises under control.

Interest rates jumped 0.75 percentage points to a 14-year high earlier this month.

At an event in Bristol, Mr Pill said:

What is key for us at the Bank of England is to ensure that that one-off potential impact on inflation does not become embedded into wage behaviour and into pricing behaviour. We have acted, and pretty decisively. I don't think that action is over.

01:36 PM

Mini-Budget stamp duty cut to be reversed

Kwasi Kwarteng's stamp duty cut announced in the mini-Budget will be reversed - UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire

Jeremy Hunt used his Autumn Statement to reverse one of the last remaining policies of the ill-fated mini-Budget.

The cut to stamp duty announced by his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng will be reversed in 2025.

The Chancellor said he would "sunset" the measure one it ends "creating an incentive to support the housing market and all the jobs associated with it by boosting transactions during the period the economy most needs it."

Rocketing house prices has made home ownership unreachable for millions of Britons in recent decades, although property prices are widely forecast to fall over the next two years.

01:25 PM

Winners and losers of the Autumn Statement

Not many people can expect to gain from the proposals that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced today.

Most of us are likely to be worse off as a result of his stealth tax rises and spending cuts.

However, there are some people who may be feeling in a better position.

Richard Evans sets out the Autumn Statement's winners and losers.

01:18 PM

Tax calculator: How much the Autumn Statement will cost you

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has unveiled a plethora of tax increases and stealth tax grabs – as the Government tries to plug a black hole in the nation's finances.

Among the changes announced today were a massive tax increase for those earning more than £125,140 a year, investors and pensioners living off dividends and landlords who sell properties for profit.

The thresholds for income tax, inheritance tax and national insurance were also frozen until April 2028, dragging hundreds of thousands into higher tax brackets without them realising.

Find out below how your income tax and National Insurance will change and calculate by how much your other taxes will increase here.

01:01 PM

Key points and changes at a glance

Jeremy Hunt

Jeremy Hunt has delivered billions of pounds of extra NHS and schools funding but launched a slew of stealth taxes to shore up the country's finances in a belt-tightening Autumn Statement.

The Chancellor has frozen or cut a number of tax thresholds, extended the windfall tax on energy producers and put the squeeze on department budgets.

Mr Hunt said his plan will lead to a shallower recession and higher long-term growth as he promised to prioritise "stability, growth, and public services". He found a total of £55bn from tax increases and spending restraints to help boost the country's coffers.

Here are the key points and changes announced by the Chancellor at a glance.

12:58 PM

More than 3m people to start paying tax for first time

Freezing income tax bands will drag an extra six million people into paying more tax, according to the OBR, raising £26bn a year by 2028.

This includes 3.2m people who will start paying tax for the first time because the personal allowance has been frozen at £12,570 until 2028.

Normally the government would raise this in line with the cost of living.

Freezing it means as wages go up, so does the tax take for the Treasury in a phenomenon known as fiscal drag.

12:57 PM

Incomes to fall to levels last seen in 2013

The scale of the cost of living crisis has been laid bare by the OBR forecasts.

The Chancellor said about 70,000 jobs would be protected as a result of the measures announced today.

However, the OBR expects housing activity to slow over the next two years, with real income at levels last seen in 2013. The director of the IFS called the figures "staggering".

12:51 PM

Bond yields drop as Chancellor delivers speech

Ten year government bonds took a sudden 0.1pc tumble as the Chancellor began his Autumn Statement.

Yields have begun to creep back up to nearly 3.18pc but are still way off their highs for the day of 3.23pc.

12:42 PM

Pound falls further against the dollar

The pound has fallen to its lowest level of the day against the dollar following the Chancellor's speech.

It has fallen 0.9pc against the greenback to barely over $1.18.

This came as Mr Hunt revealed OBR figures stating that the UK economy will contract next year and is likely already in recession.

The OBR noted that the tax take was higher in every year as a result of Mr Hunt's plan, and by 1.1pc of gross domestic product (GDP) on average.

Stronger wage growth are expected to boost the Treasury's coffers as higher inflation and shop prices also boosts receipts. Tax rises will keep the tax-to-GDP ratio near record highs for the next five years.

12:34 PM

Utility company shares fall as windfall tax increases

Shares in utility companies dropped after the Chancellor announced wndfall taxes on energy companies are set to be extended, as expected.

SSE shares fell as as 3.8pc, while Centrica was down 1.6pc.

The stocks had gained earlier in the week after reports the tax would only affect excess profits.

The extra tax on UK oil and gas producers will be increased from 25pc to 35pc, and extended by three years to 2028.

It takes the overall tax rate on oil and gas producers' profits to 75pc.

Renewable electricity generators will also be subject to a windfall tax for the first time, set at 45pc.

The chancellor did not specify the level at which this kicks in.

He said he expected the measures to raise £14bn next year.

12:29 PM

Stamp duty cuts from 2025

The Chancellor announced in his statement that he has scrapped the stamp duty cuts announced by Kwasi Kwarteng at the September mini-Budget.

Stamp duty freedom which currently applies to properties that cost £250,000 and £400,000 for first-time buyers will go back to £125,000 and £300,000 for first-time buyers in March 2025.

Mr Hunt said the change will boost transactions “during the period the economy most needs it”.

12:28 PM

R&D tax credits for small businesses cut

The tech industry will be nervous about cuts to research and development tax credits, writes my colleague Gareth Corfield:

Research and development tax credits for small businesses are being cut, the Chancellor has announced. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) will only be able to reclaim 86pc of their R&D spending from the taxman, down from the previous level of 130pc - which was a net subsidy to research-intensive businesses. Separately, R&D expenditure credits are increasing from 13pc to 20pc, Mr Hunt has said. He added that the Office for Budget Responsibility doesn’t believe these cuts will have a “detrimental impact on the level of R&D investment in the economy”. Critics have argued that the 30pc net subsidy encouraged fraud. Slashing the subsidy so companies must pay for some of their R&D efforts themselves may deter those who abused the scheme to run zombie companies that existed solely on government handouts. Earlier this year HMRC said it suspected £469m in R&D tax credits had been wasted on errors or fraudulent claims

12:27 PM

'Balanced plan for stability'

The Chancellor said there may be a recession "made in Russia" but insisted there is "a recovery made in Britain".

He ended his Autumn Statement saying:

It is a balanced plan for stability, a plan for growth and a plan for public services. It shows that you don’t need to choose either a strong economy or good public services. With the Conservatives and only the Conservatives you get both and I commend this statement to the House.

12:26 PM

Pensions triple lock protected

The Chancellor will increase pension credit by 10.1pc which is worth up to £1,470 for a couple and £960 for a single pensioner in our most vulnerable households.

He drew a cheer in the Commons as he made an announcement on the triple lock:

The cost of living crisis is harming all pensioners so because we have taken difficult decisions elsewhere in this statement, I can today announce that we will fulfil our pledge to the country to protect the pensions triple lock. So, in April, the state pension will increase in line with inflation, an £870 increase which represents the biggest ever cash increase in the state pension. To the millions of pensioners who will benefit from this measure I say – now and always, this government is on your side.

12:22 PM

Energy price guarantee to increase

Mr Hunt said the energy price guarantee scheme will increase from £2,500 for the average household to £3,000 for 12 months from April.

He said:

Strong public finances are not just to make accountants happy. It is because we took difficult decisions in 2010 that we could afford a record funding increase for the NHS, the landmark furlough scheme, and now the Energy Price Guarantee. Today the discipline we have shown means we can provide targeted support to help our most vulnerable citizens with the cost of living. One of the biggest worries for families is energy bills, and I pay credit to my predecessor the Rt Hon Member for Spelthorne and the former Prime Minister the Rt Hon Member for South West Norfolk for their leadership in this area. This winter, we will stick with the plan to spend £55bn to help households and businesses with their energy bills – one of the largest support plans in Europe. From April, we will continue the Energy Price Guarantee for a further 12 months at a higher level of £3000 per year for the average household. With prices forecast to remain elevated through next year, this will still mean an average of £500 support for every household.

12:19 PM

HS2 will not be cut

The High-Speed 2 rail link to Birmingham and Manchester will not be cut, the Chancellor has announced.

Jeremy Hunt said he is “not cutting a penny from our capital budgets for the next two years”.

He committed to “core” Northern Powerhouse rail and HS2 to Manchester.

“When looking for cuts, capital is seen as an easy option,” he said.

12:19 PM

GDP decline, then growth

Here is a chart showing how the economy will contract in expand, according to the OBR's latest forecasts.

12:16 PM

Hunt increases education budget to create 'high wage, high skill economy'

The Chancellor drew a cheer in the Commons when he said: "You cannot borrow your way to growth."

He was talking improving education in the UK. He said:

Sound money is the rock on which long term prosperity rests – but it is not enough on its own. Our plan is designed to build a high wage, high skill economy that leads to long term prosperity. In his Mais lecture, My RHF friend the Prime Minister identified the keys to doing this - people, capital and ideas. Today's increase in the education budget demonstrates our commitment to people and skills and I now outline three further growth priorities - energy, infrastructure and innovation.

12:11 PM

Electric vehicles to no longer be exempt from road tax

A “big chunk” of savings from switching from electric vehicles will be lost following changes in the way zero-emission cars are taxed.

Oliver Gill has the details:

Jeremy Hunt announced that with more than half of the vehicles on Britain’s roads set to be EVs by 2025, from that point they will no longer be exempt from vehicle excise duty - known colloquially as “road tax”. The announcement sparked concern from the car industry. Ian Plummer, a director at Auto Trader Director said: “The Chancellor is clearly looking for revenues, but the prospect of additional running costs will drive more would-be buyers away from EVs when other incentives are being scrapped and high energy bills are eroding the advantages of going electric. “An excise duty raid is deeply unhelpful and sends the wrong message if we’re to be serious about getting EVs into the mainstream. Drivers can still save £80 every 1000 miles by going electric, but this hike takes away a big chunk of those savings.”

Government will not return to 0.7pc international aid target

The OBR's forecasts show "a significant shock to public finances".

The Chancellor said it will not be possible to return to the 0.7pc aid target until the fiscal situation allows. Mr Hunt said:

We remain fully committed to the target and the plans I have set out today assume that ODA spending will remain around 0.5% for the forecast period. As a percentage of GNI, we were the third highest donor in the G7 last year and I am proud that our aid commitment has saved thousands of lives around the world.

Meanwhile, the Chancellor will maintain the defence budget at least 2pc of GDP to be consistent with Britain's NATO commitment.

12:03 PM

Chancellor unveils review into labour shortages

Employment levels have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels which Mr Hunt said "is bad for businesses who cannot fill vacancies and bad for people missing out on the opportunity to do well for themselves and their families".

He said:

The PM has asked the Work and Pensions Secretary to thoroughly review workforce participation to conclude early in the new year. Alongside this, I am also committed to helping people already in-work to raise their incomes, progress in work, and become financially independent. That is why we will ask over 600,000 more people on Universal Credit to meet with a work coach so that they can get the support they need to increase their hours or earnings.

11:59 AM

Government will protect departmental budgets in cash terms

Turning to health and education, Mr Hunt said:

The Prime Minister's vision for this country has at its heart a strong NHS and world-class education. We know that a strong economy depends on strong public services so will protect them as much as we can as we deliver our plan for stability and growth. We have to take difficult decisions on the public finances. So we are going to grow public spending – but we’re going to grow it slower than the economy. For the remaining two years of this Spending Review, we will protect the increases in departmental budgets we have already set out in cash terms.

11:58 AM

Business rate revaluations to go ahead

Turning to business rates, Mr Hunt said it is "an important principle that bills should accurately reflect market values".

He will proceed with the revaluation of business properties from April 2023. He added:

But I will soften the blow on businesses with a nearly £14bn tax cut over the next five years. Nearly two thirds of properties will not pay a penny more next year and thousands of pubs, restaurants and small high street shops will benefit. This will include a new government funded Transitional Relief scheme as called for by the CBI, the British Retail Consortium, the Federation of Small Businesses, and others, benefitting around 700,000 businesses. Our plan for the cost of living delivers lower inflation, lower mortgage rates, a shallower downturn, and lower unemployment. But it also involves public spending discipline, so I turn next to how we protect public services through a challenging period.

11:56 AM

Windfall tax increases to 35pc

Mr Hunt said he has "no objection to windfall taxes if they are genuinely about windfall profits caused by unexpected increases in energy prices".

But any such tax should be temporary, not deter investment and recognise the cyclical nature of many energy businesses. Taking account of this, I have decided that from January 1st until March 2028 we will increase the Energy Profits Levy from 25pc to 35pc. The structure of our energy market also creates windfall profits for low-carbon electricity generation so, from January 1, we have also decided to introduce a new, temporary 45pc levy on electricity generators. Together these taxes raise £14bn next year.

11:55 AM

R&D reforms announced

Mr Hunt will implement reforms aimed at making sure multinational corporations pay the right tax. He said:

Alongside further measures to tackle tax avoidance and evasion, this will raise an additional £2.8bn by 2027-28. I have also heard concerning reports of abuse and fraud in R&D tax relief for SMEs. So I have decided today to cut the deduction rate for the SME scheme to 86pc and the credit rate to 10pc but increase the rate of the separate R&D expenditure credit from 13pc to 20pc. Despite raising revenue, the OBR have confirmed that these measures have no detrimental impact on the level of R&D investment in the economy. Ahead of the next Budget, we will work with industry to understand what further support R&D intensive SMEs may require.

11:52 AM

Employer national insurance threshold frozen

The Chancellor will freeze the Employers NICs threshold until April 2028.

However, the Government will retain the Employment Allowance at its new, higher level of £5,000.

Some 40pc of all businesses will still pay no NICs at all.

The VAT registration threshold is already more than twice as high as the EU and OECD averages. Mr Hunt will maintain it at that level until March 2026.

11:50 AM

Electric vehicles lose tax break

From April 2025, electric vehicles will no longer be exempt from Vehicle Excise Duty.

Company car tax rates will remain lower for electric vehicles and the Chancellor will limit rate increases to 1ppt a year for three years from 2025.

The OBR expects housing activity to slow over the next two years, so the stamp duty cuts announced in the mini-budget will remain in place but only until 31st March 2025.

11:49 AM

Dividend allowance cut

The dividend allowance will be cut from £2,000 to £1,000 next year and then to £500 from April 2024.

The Annual Exempt Amount for capital gains tax will be cut from £12,300 to £6,000 next year and then to £3,000 from April 2024.

These changes still leave Britain with more generous allowances overall than countries like Germany, Ireland, France, and Canada.

11:48 AM

Top rate of tax band lowered

The 45p rate will become payable from £125,140, rather than £150,000.

Those earning £150,000 or more will pay just over £1200 more a year.

11:45 AM

Underlying debt must fall under new fiscal rule

The Chancellor also announced two new fiscal rules in his Autumn Statement:

The first is that underlying debt must fall as a percentage of GDP by the fifth year of a rolling five-year period. The second, that public sector borrowing, over the same period, must be below 3pc of GDP. The plan I’m announcing today meets both rules. Today’s statement delivers a consolidation of £55bn and means inflation and interest rates end up significantly lower. We achieve this in a balanced way. In the short term, as growth slows and unemployment rises, we will use fiscal policy to support the economy.

11:39 AM

OBR forecast inflation to fall next year

Richard Hughes at the OBR will today lay out the impact of global headwinds on the UK econom.

The OBR forecast the UK’s inflation rate to be 9.1pc this year and 7.4pc next year.

They confirm that our actions today help inflation to fall sharply from the middle of next year.

They also judge that the UK, like other countries, is now in recession. Overall this year, the economy is still forecast to grow by 4.2pc.

11:38 AM

'Unfunded tax cuts are as risky as unfunded spending'

Mr Hunt said he understood "the motivation of my predecessor's mini-budget" and said growth should be a priority. However he said:

But unfunded tax cuts are as risky as unfunded spending which is why we reversed the planned measures quickly. As a result, the cost of government borrowing has fallen. The pound has strengthened. And the OBR says today that the lower interest rates generated by the government’s actions are already benefitting our economy and public finances. But credibility cannot be taken for granted and yesterday’s inflation figures show we must continue a relentless fight to bring it down, including an important commitment rebuild the public finances.

11:36 AM

Ukraine war behind surge in energy prices

Putin's war in Ukraine "has caused wholesale gas and electricity prices to rise to eight times their historic average".

Mr Hunt said:

Inflation is high here – but higher in Germany, the Netherlands, and Italy. Interest rates have risen here – but faster in the US, Canada and New Zealand. Growth forecasts have fallen here - but fallen further in Germany. The International Monetary Fund expect one third of the world’s economy will be in recession this year or next.

11:34 AM

Hunt: 'High inflation is the enemy of stability'

Mr Hunt said he had three priorities today: stability, growth and public services.

I start with stability. High inflation is the enemy of stability. It means higher mortgage rates, more expensive food and fuel bills, businesses failing and unemployment rising. It erodes savings, causes industrial unrest, and cuts funding for public services. It hurts the poorest the most and eats away at the trust upon which a strong society is built.

11:33 AM

Britain faces 'unprecedented global headwinds'

Jeremy Hunt began by saying that in the face of unprecedented global headwinds "families, pensioners, businesses, teachers, nurses and many others are worried about the future".

So today we deliver a plan to tackle the cost-of-living crisis and rebuild our economy. Our priorities are stability, growth, and public services. We also protect the vulnerable because to be British is to be compassionate and this is a compassionate Conservative government.

11:32 AM

Autumn Statement begins

The Chancellor is up and is beginning his speech in the House of Commons.

11:26 AM

Ukraine grain deal poised for 120-day extension

Ukraine grain deal - AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

A United Nations-brokered deal allowing exports of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea is set to be extended for 120 days, according to Ukraine, easing pressure on global food prices.

Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Facebook the decision was just made in Istanbul, where talks have been held. The UN welcomed the "agreement by all parties."

There was no immediate comment from Moscow.

Wheat prices fell 1.6pc as the deal facilitates exports from a major food growing region.

Ukraine still wants the deal extended by a whole year, and with one more port added to the accord, Kubrakov said. He said they are still waiting for a response.

11:03 AM

Sunak 'won't sacrifice quality for speed' on US trade deal

Rishi Sunak has addressed the Commons following his trip to Bali for the G20 summit.

Sir Keir Starmer asked the Prime Minister if he had discussed a potential UK-US trade deal.

Mr Sunak said his approach to trade deals will be that he "won't sacrifice quality for speed".

"It is important that we take the time to get trade deals right," he said.

10:59 AM

Supermarkets ration eggs for customers

An empty egg shelf is seen as egg producers urged supermarkets to raise egg pricing due to increased feed and energy prices and bird flu disruption

Asda and Lidl are limiting the number of boxes of eggs customers can buy amid supply disruptions caused by rising costs and bird flu.

Breaking news editor Gareth Davies has the details:

Asda is limiting customers to two boxes of eggs each and Lidl is restricting customers in some stores to three boxes, while Waitrose said it had not introduced any limits but was "continuing to monitor customer demand".

Other major retailers including Tesco, Morrisons, Marks & Spencer and Co-op reassured customers that they continued to receive good supplies and were not limiting sales.

The UK is facing its largest ever bout of bird flu, with a highly pathogenic variant circulating.

Read how the outbreak is compounding existing shortages caused by producers cutting back on output or leaving the industry due to increased costs.

10:51 AM

What Sunak and Hunt really hope to achieve with this grim Autumn Statement

It is going to be grim for Conservative MPs today when Jeremy Hunt sets out his Autumn Statement much of which will be in direct opposition to the growth plan set out by his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng just six weeks ago.

Associate editor Christopher Hope has this analysis:

Hunt's long-awaited announcement will include £30 billion of spending cuts - although Hunt will pledge to support core public services such as the NHS, schools and the police - and £25billion of tax rises. If even half of the tax measures trailed over the past two and a half weeks are correct, plenty of Tory MPs will be following the example of former cabinet minister Esther McVey, and threatening to oppose the tax rises unless the £100billion HS2 rail link is scrapped. Don't forget the personalities at play here: in July when Hunt was running to be Conservative leader, he said that McVey would be his deputy, describing her as his "John Prescott" who connected him to the party's supporter base.

Read his analysis on why the Government has appeared all over the place on its central tax and spend policies.

10:40 AM

Chancellor on his way to the Commons

It is not long now until the Chancellor delivers his Autumn Statement.

Jeremy Hunt has left Downing Street and is expected to speak in the House of Commons at about 11.30am.

🗣️ Rishi Sunak is now delivering a statement in the House of Commons on his trip to the G20 summit in Bali.



At the same time, Jeremy Hunt has just left No 11 Downing Street as he heads to Parliament to deliver the Autumn Statement.



10:32 AM

Eurozone inflation at 10.6pc

Eurozone - ANDRE PAIN/AFP via Getty Images

Inflation in the eurozone came in slightly lower than expected for October at 10.6pc, after a previous flash estimate had put it at 10.7pc.

My colleague Eir Nolsøe has the details:

Inflation remains at its highest level in the 23-year history of the euro. On a monthly basis, prices were up 1.5pc in October as expected, and core inflation was confirmed at 5pc. It comes amid reports that momentum for another outsized rate raise at the next ECB meeting is waning. Rate-setters are according to Bloomberg worried about heightened recession risks and that higher borrowing costs would move the deposit rate into neutral level that no longer stimulates the economy.

10:26 AM

Royal Mail asks government to approve end of Saturday letter deliveries

Royal Mail has accelerated plans to axe Saturday letter deliveries by asking the Government to consider changing postal laws to allow a five-day-a-week operation.

Chief business correspondent Oliver Gill has the latest:

The postal monopoly, which has a legal requirement under its "Universal Service Obligation" to deliver letters six-days-a-week, is seeking permission for "an early move to five day letter delivery". Ending weekend deliveries would save the company £225m a year. It would also allow Royal Mail to focus on a seven-day-a-week parcel operation so that it can better compete with tech-savvy rivals such as Amazon, it said.



As fewer people send letters and parcel deliveries boom on the back of growing sales of goods online, Royal Mail is trying to push through a host of changes to the way it operates.



Read on for details as the service also grapples with its worst industrial dispute since privatisation nine years ago.

10:00 AM

Number of new businesses grows in UK

New businesses made up a greater proportion of Britain's economy last year.

New data from the Office for National Statistics show there were 364,000 "business births" in 2021, a birth rate of 12.4pc, up from 11.5pc in 2020.

There were 333,000 new firms in the UK in 2020.

The rate is the number of births as a proportion of the active businesses in the UK.

There were 364,000 business births in 2021, a birth rate of 12.4%, up from 11.5% in 2020.



There were 327,000 business deaths, a death rate of 11.1%, up from 10.3% in 2020.



➡️ https://t.co/7acJoJcmcX pic.twitter.com/IL8B7xk9Vj — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) November 17, 2022

09:53 AM

Binance to relaunch bid to buy bankrupt Voyager Digital

Binance - REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Crypto exchange Binance is reportedly relaunching its bid to buy bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital.

In September, the Wall Street Journal had reported that Binance and FTX came up with the leading bids to buy Voyager's assets.

FTX had won Voyager's assets in a $1.4bn bid at an auction thereafter.

Voyager said in a tweet on Wednesday that the company's proposed sale would not move forward after FTX filed for bankruptcy on Friday.

The US unit of Binance is once again interested according to Coindesk.

09:23 AM

What would you do if you were Chancellor? - interactive tool

The Chancellor has talked at length about the "difficult decisions" he has been required to make for his Autumn Statement.

Could you do any better?

See how you would plug the Budget black hole in with our interactive tool below.

09:18 AM

FTX founder says he pretended to be woke 'so everyone likes us'

The now former chief executive of the collapsed crypto exchange FTX will not be endearing himself to the investors who lost out when his company filed for bankruptcy last week.

Details of a conversation he had with journalist Kelsey Piper of Vox show he said he pretended to be woke "so everyone likes us".

More than a million creditors are thought to have been affected by the collapse of his crypto empire:

The biggest con man since Madoff just admitted that woke is a virtue-signaling game “where we say all the right shibboleths and so everyone likes us.” How stupid does the NYT feel now? pic.twitter.com/L92CmG1hVJ — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) November 17, 2022

09:11 AM

Burberry helped by US tourist boom

Burberry - REUTERS/John Sibley

Burberry enjoyed double digit growth in sales in its stores in the three months to the end of September as a strong dollar led to a surge in US tourists snapping up luxury goods.

However, the luxury British fashion house's growth fells short of the high bar set by rivals LVMH and Hermes International.

New chief executive Jonathan Akeroyd and creative chief Daniel Lee want to increase accessories to more than 50pc of sales over the long term.

The new leadership team announced plans to return to "Britishness" after a revamp by its previous Italian executive duo failed to keep up with its rivals.

08:56 AM

UK markets fall

The FTSE 100 slid by 0.3pc as safety equipment maker Halma revealed it faces higher costs and finance headwinds.

Shares fell as much as 3.7pc as the group also revealed weak cash conversion, despite adjusted pre-tax profits 4pc ahead of the market consensus.

Meanwhile, Ocado shares continued to be the worst performer on the FTSE 100 as the Kintbury Capital hedge fund said it expects a 50pc downside in the stock at best.

The FTSE 250 has fallen by 0.3pc in early trading, dragged down landlord Great Portland as its results came in below analysts' expectations.

The company's share price was down as much as 5.6pc, the most since September, as it moderated its estimated rental growth guidance.

08:42 AM

Hunt aims for 'stronger, fairer, United Kingdom'

The Treasury has release a video where the Chancellor talks about the "difficult decisions" to "restore stability" in Britain.

The video also features commentary from the Prime Minister and other Cabinet ministers about how the Government plans to achieve what Jeremy Hunt calls a "stronger, fairer, United Kingdom":

The UK is facing the effects of the global economic crisis.



Difficult decisions need to be taken now to drive down inflation - the hidden tax eating into household budgets.



The Cabinet has set out why we are prioritising stability, growth and public services ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VOUg5AMBeh — HM Treasury (@hmtreasury) November 17, 2022

08:31 AM

European gas prices drop as weather set to warm up

European gas prices fell as much as 10.2pc as weather forecasters predicted warmer temperatures on the continent.

Benchmark futures continued downward after a slump of 8.2pc on Wednesday with the mercury set to rise above normal levels in southwest Europe next week.

Scandinavia is also set for warmer weather.

Traders are keeping a closer eye on weather trends, which have a bigger impact on price now that European gas storage is almost full.

08:16 AM

Pound gains against the dollar

Currency traders appear confident that the Chancellor's Autumn Statement will spell good news for the public finances.

The pound has increased 0.2pc against the dollar to be worth more than $1.19.

Sterling was the best performer throughout the day on Asian markets against the greenback among 15 major currencies.

It had increased 0.8pc by 5pm in Tokyo (8am in the UK).

08:09 AM

What will the Autumn Statement mean for you

Jeremy Hunt

Taxes are expected to rise for everyone today as the Government looks to plug a £50bn black hole in public finances.

The policies Chancellor Jeremy Hunt are rumoured to be planning for his Autumn Statement, expected to be delivered around 11am today, include an extended freeze to thresholds and personal allowances for income tax, National Insurance, VAT, inheritance tax and pensions, which would leave millions of workers hundreds or even thousands of pounds worse-off.

Here is everything you need to know about the Autumn Statement.

08:05 AM

Markets flat ahead of Autumn Statement

The FTSE 100 opened flat as the markets await the outcome of Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement.

The blue-chip index inched fractionally higher by less than 0.1pc to 7,351.29.

The FTSE 250 was down less than 0.1pc to 19,110.43.

08:00 AM

Royal Mail posts losses of £219m in six months

Royal Mail losses - REUTERS/John Sibley

Royal Mail has slumped to a first-half loss and reiterated warnings it will tumble deeper into the red for the full-year after strike action cost it around £100m.

Owner International Distributions Services (IDS) said Royal Mail fell to a £219m underlying operating loss in the 26 weeks to September 25 against earnings of £235m a year ago.

It said three days of strike action in the first half cost Royal Mail around £70m, while a further five days in October are estimated to have cost it about another £30m.

Royal Mail expects full-year losses of around £350m to £450m, including the direct impact of strike days.

The wider group - which also includes delivery service GLS and Intragroup - reported pre-tax losses of £127m for the first half, against profits of £315m a year ago.

07:46 AM

Chancellor risks 'extinguishing' potential for growth companies

Jeremy Hunt could snuff out the ability of fast-growth companies to emerge from the current global economic headwinds if his Autumn Statement is "overly hawkish".

Darren Westlake, chief executive and co-founder of crowdfunding firm Crowdcube, said companies like the one on his platform will be "the bedrock on which our recovery is built".

The Chancellor is expected to say that Britain must "face into the storm" as he unveils £24bn of tax rises in his bid to get the public finances back on track. Mr Westlake said:

Once we have weathered the current macroeconomic storm, start-ups and growth stage companies will be the bedrock on which our recovery is built. While prudence is the order of the day, an overly hawkish Autumn statement risks extinguishing our ability to take advantage of my sector’s potential before the opportunity has even presented itself. It is for this reason that the demands of my sector must be listened to and acted upon.

07:42 AM

Chinese bid for Welsh chip factory blocked on national security grounds

Away from the Autumn Statement, a Chinese-backed company has been ordered to sell its controlling stake in a Welsh microchip factory over national security concerns.

My colleague Gareth Corfield has the details:

The Government last night ordered Nexperia to sell its controlling stake in Newport Wafer Fab following an in-depth investigation, citing "potential national security risks". The microchip factory, located in south Wales, specialises in making computer chips used by the automotive and consumer technology industries. Dutch-headquarted Nexperia, which is controlled by China's Wingtech, a part state-owned business, immediately vowed to appeal against Business Secretary Grant Shapps' order to divest more than three quarters of its holding.

Read on for the full story.

07:39 AM

Bond markets could make 'unpredictable' movements

Markets are braced for potentially "unpredictable" movements in the pound and the bond market as the Chancellor prepares to deliver his Autumn Statement.

Jeremy Hunt is expected to hit businesses with a series of stealth taxes as he tries to balance the public finances.

However investors will be closely watching for any potentially market moving news, including details of spending cuts and plans to sell UK bonds.

The OBR will also give its long awaited independent review of the public finances this afternoon.

Hani Redha, a multi asset portfolio manager at Pinebridge Investments, said: "This is an event that is very unpredictable because there are so many cross-currents that will be unleashed."

07:36 AM

Business 'screaming out' for help with workforce

The Chancellor is expected to use the Autumn Statement to warn that labour shortages are fuelling spiralling inflation by reducing the workforce and pushing up wages.

The number of people available to work has been shrinking since the pandemic, making the UK an outlier among developed countries.

In addition, the overall share of economically inactive people, who are neither in work nor looking for a job, grew by 0.2 points to 21.6pc.

Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, urged the Chancellor to find ways to incentivise organisations to train up their staff to meet national skills shortage needs. She said:

Business is screaming out for the government to take action to address skills shortages. This is a long-standing issue that has been negatively affecting British business and it would be a major disappointment to not see some moves in this area. We know that the priority for the Chancellor is addressing economic stability, and the government has already taken action to address the issue of energy prices, at least in the short-term. However, there has been a complete vacuum in terms of the government’s response to the availability of appropriate skills.

07:33 AM

'Simply not enough rich people' for tax rises to work, Hunt told

The Chancellor "will not raise significant amounts of money" by raising the rates of Capital Gains Tax or maintaining the higher tax rates on dividends, according to a large London law firm.

Jeremy Hunt warned "we are going to see everyone paying more" ahead of his Autumn Statement.

He is expected to unveil £24bn of tax increases, which is equivalent to £860 for every household in the country.

However, it is understood tax increases will be largely made up of freezing tax thresholds.

Marilyn McKeever, partner at law firm BDB Pitmans, said:

Whilst "every little helps" there are simply not enough rich people to go round. The top income tax rate of 45xp is paid by about 1pc of taxpayers and raises about £6bn, which might sound a lot, but represents only 0.85pc of the total tax revenue (2021-22) and 1.5pc of the income tax take. Reducing the top rate threshold from £150,000 to £120,000 would raise more, but not enough to plug that black hole.

The Chancellor "has to walk a difficult tightrope" between raising enough money to keep the public finances going and "not making life even more difficult for those at the bottom of the pile", added Mrs McKeever.

07:31 AM

Chancellor risks recession 'going further for longer'

A recession in Britain could end up "going further for longer" unless the Chancellor unveils an economic plan that supports investment in his Autumn Statement.

Jeremy Hunt is expected to freeze the thresholds at which businesses have to register for VAT, inheritance tax, capital gains tax and the pension lifetime allowance, in his bid to balance the books.

Alex Veitch, director of policy at the British Chambers of Commerce, acknowledged the challenge before the Chancellor "is a sizable one" but urged him to find a way to support investment from businesses to enable a recovery.

In the third quarter of this year, only 22pc of firms surveyed by the Chambers said they planned to increase their investment, the lowest since the Covid crisis. Mr Veitch said:

Jeremy Hunt must deliver a statement which demonstrates fiscal sustainability, but it must also lay out a plan to bolster investment just as we enter a recession. Businesses are the very bedrock of the economy, but they currently face a host of rising costs which threaten the survival of many. If the Chancellor fails to include measures in today’s statement that recognise the scale of the challenge facing business, then the recession could end up going further, for longer. Firms urgently need to see a long-term economic plan that supports investment in people, skills, and infrastructure.

07:27 AM

Good morning

Welcome to Autumn Statement day. This morning Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will be announcing the government's financial plans, the first such financial statements made under Rishi Sunak's premiership.

Mr Hunt's statement comes after inflation hit its highest level for 41 years, driven mainly by increases in gas and electricity bills.

"We aren't immune to these global headwinds, but with this plan for stability, growth and public services - we will face into the storm," he is expected to tell Parliament later today.

The RAC and campaign group FairFuelUK, along with two dozen Conservative MPs including Priti Patel, Jonathan Gullis and Graham Brady, has urged Mr Hunt not to raise fuel duty in today's statement.

"The current eye-watering pump prices continue to hurt small businesses and hardworking tax payers. With this year’s VAT bonanza to the Treasury from the costs of filling up, a significant cut in Fuel Duty would be appropriate right now so people can keep more of their hard earned money," said Mr Gullis.

The Chancellor is expected to begin addressing the House of Commons at around 11.30am. The Office for Budget Responsibility will deliver its own briefing on the economic and fiscal outlook at 2pm.

Prime Minister Sunak has warned that inflation is the "enemy we need to face down" but will insist the decisions in Thursday's autumn statement will be "based on fairness, they will be based on compassion".

5 things to start your day

1) Chinese bid for Welsh chip factory blocked on national security grounds - Business Secretary Grant Shapps orders Nexperia to divest 86pc of its holding in Newport Wafer Fab

2) Second-hand car prices fall for first time in two years - Prices remain higher than before Covid despite first drop since the pandemic

3) Britain suffering unique ‘labour market shock’ from wave of early retirement and long-term sickness, says Andrew Bailey - Bank of England governor says UK is only industrialised economy suffering post-pandemic workforce shrinkage

4) I never wanted to be a chief executive and will find a new boss to run Twitter, Elon Musk tells Delaware court - Tesla boss' testimony comes as he tells Twitter staff to work 'hardcore' hours or quit

5) Rail strikes could continue for six months as wage talks drag on - More than nine in 10 union members have backed further walkouts across Network Rail

What happened overnight

Stocks in Asia are mostly under pressure as a tech-led selloff in Chinese shares intensified. The dollar rose to the level where it began the week.

The MSCI AC Asia Pacific Index fell as much as 1.3pc. Benchmarks for Hong Kong and mainland stocks dropped, with a gauge of Chinese tech firms facing its worst day in about two weeks.

The selling came after Tencent Holdings pledged to dole out $20bn (£16.8bn) of stock in meal delivery giant Meituan.

A warning by China's central bank of rising inflation also hurt sentiment. Separately, Chinese regulators asked banks to report on liquidity after a bond rout.

The offshore yuan fell to the lowest against the dollar since Nov 10.

US equity futures increased marginally, after a decline Wednesday in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 amid indications from Federal Reserve officials that policy would tighten policy further. Shares in Australia and Japan climbed.