Britain, France, Germany call on Russia not to add conditions in Iran deal

French President Macron holds the first meeting of his presidential campaign, in Poissy
·1 min read

VIENNA (Reuters) - The European parties negotiating the revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal warned Russia on Tuesday not to add conditions that would complicate reaching an accord, they said in a joint statement to the U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors.

"The window of opportunity is closing. We call on all sides to make the decisions necessary to close this deal now, and on Russia not to add extraneous conditions to its conclusion," Britain, France and Germany said after Russia announced extra demands that stalled negotiations.

(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

