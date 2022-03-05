Britain freezes more Russian bank assets than any other country in the world

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Edward Malnick
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
The Russian bank VTB is one of those which has faced sanctions - Constantin Zinn/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
The Russian bank VTB is one of those which has faced sanctions - Constantin Zinn/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Britain has frozen more Russian bank assets than any other country as part of the international wave of sanctions against Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, ministers have said.

The Foreign Office revealed the UK had frozen a total of £258.8 billion of bank assets, compared to £240 billion by the US and £33.8 billion by the EU.

The figures came after the UK Government faced criticism over the speed with which it was imposing sanctions on individuals in Britain linked with the Russian president’s regime.

Britain has imposed sanctions on individual members of the Russian and Belarusian elite, including Putin and at least 12 banks and companies.

At the same time, the British Government is to push for an international limit on import of Russian gas in an attempt to limit Western reliance on its energy supplies.

Ministers have spoken about targeting more than 100 individuals and companies, but have so far named only around 14 individual Russians - leading to criticism of Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary.

But on Saturday, a Foreign Office source said: "Liz’s focus has been on hitting banks and financial institutions, which have a bigger impact on the Russian economy than sanctioning single individuals. That’s the strategy. We’ve gone further than the EU and US on bank asset freezes, which is where Russia really feels the pinch."

The source added: “Targeting oligarchs is important - but it’s by no means the full picture or the most effective way to debilitate Russia’s economy and war machine.

"The emergency legislation we’re bringing in via the economic crime bill will allow us to move faster against oligarchs. It’s something Liz has pushed hard for. More oligarchs will be sanctioned soon as part of Liz’s 'hit list' that we’re working our way through. She’s relentlessly focused on keeping up the pressure on sanctions."

Igor Shuvalov is one of those who has been targeted with sanctions - Mikhail Metzel/TASS via Getty Images
Igor Shuvalov is one of those who has been targeted with sanctions - Mikhail Metzel/TASS via Getty Images

Asked during a visit to Brussels why Britain was being slower than other countries on sanctions, Ms Truss said on Friday: "We've sanctioned more companies than our counterparts across the world, we've just sanctioned two more major oligarchs last night. What I am doing is looking at how we could speed up that process to make even more progress on that front."

Ministers are set to unveil another tranche of sanctions this week, as part of an approach likely to mean asset freezes rolled out in batches

It is understood Ms Truss will also push for a ceiling on gas imports which can be lowered over time.

A source close to Ms Truss said: "Liz thinks it’s vital that Europe - and free democracies full stop - reduce strategic dependence on Russian energy.

"One of the things being looked at is imposing a ceiling on Russian energy imports and bringing that ceiling down over time so the economic impact isn’t felt harshly.

"Liz’s view is that defending European security and fundamental values like the sovereignty of nations is worth some economic pain, especially if it’s managed and mitigated properly."

Ms Truss is also understood to be pushing for a total ban on Russia using Swift, after world leaders agreed to exclude some Russian banks from the financial system.

However, government insiders have warned that Michael Gove, the Housing Secretary, is taking a "Jeremy Corbyn approach" in his bid to seize oligarchs' homes without compensation.

A government source warned against undermining "the right of an individual to own their own property" as part of the crackdown on individuals and money linked to Putin. An ally of Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, also warned against any move that infringes on property rights.

Last week, The Telegraph disclosed that Mr Gove was pushing to seize lavish UK homes owned by Putin's allies. It followed independent research suggesting that £1.5 billion worth of property has been bought by Russians accused of corruption or links to the Kremlin since 2016.

But the proposals are being resisted within Whitehall by figures who point out that they go much further than traditional sanctions that result in such assets being frozen - meaning they cannot be sold or mortgaged - and individuals being banned from entering the country. Asset freezes do not involve a change in ownership or confiscation.

One government source said: "You're fiddling with property rights, which are a solemn view of any democratic country - the right of an individual to own their own property.

"It's the Jeremy Corbyn approach of nationalising industry - requisitioning without compensation."

However, another government source insisted: "Obviously property rights are a very basic part of our constitutional norms and therefore any attempts to do anything wouldn't be taken lightly." The source added: "The Prime Minister is very behind this and really keen on it."

Recommended Stories

  • Israeli leader meets Putin to discuss Ukraine cease-fire

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Saturday secretly traveled to Moscow to discuss a possible cease-fire with Russian President Vladimir Putin, an Israeli official confirmed to Axios.Why it matters: This is a highly unusual move by Bennett, who has been communicating in recent days with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to try and promote a cease fire.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The state of play: Since the Russian invasio

  • Roman Abramovich receives ‘serious bids’ in region of £3 billion for Chelsea

    The Russian-Israeli billionaire announced he was selling the Blues on Wednesday night after almost 20 years at the helm

  • Switzerland adopts new EU sanctions on Russia

    The Swiss government on Friday widened sanctions against Russia in step with further measures imposed by the European Union, tightening exports and financial services to the country over the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. In a sharp deviation from its traditional neutrality, Switzerland moved on Monday to adopt sanctions that the European Union (EU) imposed on Russian people and companies and freeze their assets to punish the invasion of Ukraine. These have included a freeze on Russian central bank assets, the shutdown of EU airspace to Russia, the removal of a number of Russian banks from the SWIFT international payments system, and sanctions on a clutch of Russian tycoons.

  • Minute's silence for Warne, black armbands as Australia Test resumes

    The Australian and Pakistan teams paid tribute to the legendary spinner Shane Warne Saturday with a minute's silence as play resumed in the first Test in Rawalpindi.

  • Fact check: CNN report on Russian bombers in Venezuela is from 2018

    Two Russian bombers were sent to Venezuela in 2018 for a training exercise, according to multiple reports at the time.

  • Russian F1 driver Nikita Mazepin sacked by American-owned Haas following invasion of Ukraine

    Russian Formula One driver Nikita Mazepin has been sacked by Haas with immediate effect.

  • Israeli PM Bennett meets Putin in Moscow to discuss Ukraine crisis

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Saturday to discuss the Ukraine crisis, his spokesperson said. Israel, home to a substantial population of Russian immigrants, has offered to mediate in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, though officials have previously played down expectations of a breakthrough. While Israel, a close ally of the United States, has condemned the Russian invasion, voiced solidarity with Kyiv and sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine, it has said it will maintain communications with Moscow in the hope of helping to ease the crisis.

  • Robert Pattinson shows up for Batman movie premiere at Burbank theater

    Moviegoers got a big surprise Friday night after actor Robert Pattinson appeared for a showing of Batman at a theater in Burbank.

  • 4 charged in felony elder fraud case involving Camarillo company

    A 93-year-old Oxnard man was allegedly preyed upon by elder care providers with a Camarillo company. Four people have been charged with felonies.

  • Courts give conflicting orders on asylum limits at border

    A federal appeals court on Friday upheld sweeping asylum restrictions to prevent spread of COVID-19 but restored protections to keep migrant families from being expelled to their home countries without a chance to plead their cases. Almost simultaneously, a federal judge in another case ruled that the Biden administration wrongly exempted unaccompanied children from the restrictions and ordered that they be subject to them in a week, allowing time for an emergency appeal. The conflicting decisions injected legal uncertainty into the future of rules that deny migrants a chance to seek asylum on grounds that it risks spreading COVID-19.

  • As Ukrainians flee, 'we even feel a bit guilty we are OK'

    Walking the final 14 miles to Ukraine's border and to safety, Ludmila Sokol was moved by the mounds of clothes and other personal effects that many people discarded as they fled the fighting before her. The U.N. children’s agency said a half-million children in Ukraine had to flee their homes in the first week of Russia’s invasion, though it didn’t say how many left the country.

  • N.Korea conducts ninth missile test of the year ahead of S.Korea election

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea conducted its ninth weapons test of the year on Saturday, firing a suspected ballistic missile toward the sea to the east of the Korean peninsula just days before South Korea's presidential election. The launch drew condemnation from governments in the United States, South Korea, and Japan, which fear the North is preparing to conduct a major weapons test in coming months. With denuclearisation talks stalled, North Korea conducted a record number of missile launches in January, and after a pause for most of February, resumed tests with a launch on Feb. 27.

  • Russian Attacks Continue in Ukraine After a Rough Week for Markets

    The war between Russian and Ukraine has dominated headlines this week, sending investors scrambling for the exits.

  • Apartment resident shot after overnight shooting on Demonbreun Street

    Apartment resident shot after overnight shooting on Demonbreun Street.

  • Microsoft halts all sales in Russia

    Microsoft is 'suspending' all sales in Russia in response to that country's invasion of Ukraine.

  • DeSantis defends scolding students over masks — and fundraises off it

    “Predictably, the leftist propagandists in our media had a meltdown and called me a ‘bully’ for allowing children to breathe fresh air," a campaign email reads.

  • Anti-aircraft missiles Germany offered Ukraine don't work

    German plans to send thousands of anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine have been hit after it emerged some of them don’t work.

  • North Korea conducts ballistic missile tests

    North Korea on Saturday fired a ballistic missile into the sea in an effort to test weapons, The Associated Press reports.The launch was detected by the South Korean military, and the country's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that the missile flew about 270 kilometers (168 miles) at a maximum altitude of 560 kilometers (348 miles) and landed in the sea between Korea and Japan.The missile was fired from a location in the Sunan area, near the North...

  • U.S. allows Russia to fly out expelled UN diplomats

    The U.S. on Saturday approved a flight chartered by the Russian government to fly out Russian diplomats who had been expelled for abusing "their privileges of residency in the U.S.," Reuters reports.Driving the news: "This special exception was done in accordance with federal regulations to ensure Russian mission personnel and their families departed by the date we had instructed," a State Department spokesperson said Saturday.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for

  • Florida man runs over family, deputies say

    A Central Florida man has been arrested after deputies say he intentionally ran over his family.