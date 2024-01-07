Britain is great, but flying out cheaply to sunnier lands is even greater

Don’t get me wrong: Great Britain is a beautiful island, full of interest and opportunities for pleasure, from hedonism to cosiness, to historical and natural pursuits of all kinds.

But the world does not begin and end within its borders, and for me, escaping to more exotic climes (as well as enjoying the fruits within) is an essential part of life, possible thanks to the miracle of low-cost air travel. Britain is far from homogenous, but culturally it’s pretty familiar, as are the language and Costa Coffees and dying high streets. Expansion of horizons, and the refreshment of true difference, requires leaving.

And so I was bemused to see Shropshire being billed as the new Maldives. Abta, the travel trade association, has included the region on its list of forecasted boom destinations for next year – the first time a domestic location has been included. This “rural gem” is tipped to lure people with its “delightful towns, including Ludlow, which is regarded as a foodie paradise” and lots more besides.

I’m all for enjoying homegrown delights, but I can’t help but feel the inclusion of Shroppers heralds a new parochialism.

Indeed, it aligns rather well with the new politics of curtain-twitching eco-warriors keen to outcompete each other by refusing to leave Britain or only going places by train or boat. If the eco-movement does claim this as a win, then I think this is the perfect time to assert our freedom to go wherever we jolly well like, whenever we like (if we can) – the further away the better.

There’s nothing wrong with Shropshire or any other of our many rural gems. Quite the contrary. But it won’t be my new Maldives, or India, thank you very much.

