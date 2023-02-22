How Britain’s heat pump revolution fell apart

When Boris Johnson unveiled the Government’s plan to hand homeowners £5,000 each towards the cost of installing a heat pump, the scheme was immediately decried by climate campaigners as too small.

The snappily titled “boiler upgrade scheme” was to get £450m overall, or £150m annually for three years, to help consumers replace their gas boilers over the next decade or so.

It prompted warnings that this figure only translated to 30,000 heat pump installations per year - far below the Government’s eventual target of 600,000.

However, 16 months on, the biggest problem seems to be public apathy.

Official figures show only 7,600 of the first 30,000 heat pump vouchers had been redeemed by the end of January - using up just £38.4m of the first year’s £150m budget.

Another 2,250 vouchers have been issued but not redeemed. Even taking these into account, it means there are still 20,000 vouchers going spare with two months of the scheme’s first year remaining.

Now, a new report by a House of Lords committee has laid the blame squarely at the Government’s feet.

In a letter to ministers, environment and climate change committee chairman Baroness Parminter warns that the boiler upgrade scheme was well-meant but is “seriously failing” to meet its aims.

On current trends, it will use just half of its overall budget, Parminter says, making a mockery of the official target to install 600,000 heat pumps per year by 2028.

That could spell trouble for the UK’s plan to reach “net zero” carbon emissions by 2050, which is predicated on a major increase in heat pump sales.

The boiler upgrade scheme was meant to jump-start this process by stimulating demand, helping manufacturers to scale up production and drive down costs.

Instead, the 13-strong Lords committee claims the Government’s effort has been lacklustre at best and confusing at worst.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Parminter adds: “Given the scale of the challenge we have in terms of meeting our net zero targets, and the fact we know home heating accounts for about 17pc of all greenhouse gas emissions, we need the Government to get motoring on this.

“The boiler upgrade scheme could be a welcome means of helping people move to low carbon heating solutions - principally heat pumps - but at the moment, it is frankly disappointing.”

With the Government due to ban gas boiler installations from 2035, many experts have claimed heat pumps are the most practical replacement.

The eco-friendly devices can cut our carbon emissions, reduce our exposure to foreign gas imports and can both cool and heat our homes, according to proponents.

But they remain prohibitively expensive, putting them out of reach for most households, peers found. This even applied to middle-income families.

According to the Energy Saving Trust, a heat pump typically costs between £7,000 and £13,000 to buy and install, meaning it will still set a household back by £2,000 to £7,000 even with a £5,000 voucher.

By comparison, the cost of a new gas boiler can be as little as £570 plus installation fees, research by website The Eco Experts found.

The gap is narrowing, with Octopus Energy claiming earlier this month that it had achieved near-parity with gas boilers after developing a heat pump costing as little as £1,500 to make. However, peers say that the price difference remains a major barrier.

They argue that increasing the size of the grant offered would boost take-up, while cutting consumer levies on electricity bills would provide further incentives by reducing a heat-pump’s lifetime running costs.

The committee also takes aim at the “mixed messages” emanating from Whitehall, which they said have sowed doubt among industry leaders and households.

Ministers have failed to give heat pumps their full-throated backing, the Lords say, while encouraging predictions that hydrogen might one day be piped through the gas network to millions of homes and used in gas boilers.

This has left some consumers feeling that they do not need to take action, the peers say.

“Hydrogen is not a serious option in the short to medium term for home heating,” says Baroness Parminter.

“In heat pumps, we've got a mature technology now where there aren't any issues around safety.”

The Government has repeatedly insisted it is “technology neutral” about the future of home heating, with a decision on whether hydrogen will play a role pencilled in for 2026. It is consulting on the prospect of hydrogen-powered boilers.

But Martin Young, an energy analyst at Investec, says putting off critical decisions until later years has only heightened a general sense that ministers are dragging their feet.

“It does feel to me that when it comes to the decarbonisation of heat, the policy is still to have a policy,” he says.

This reticence has parallels with the Government’s initial reluctance to launch an information campaign about how to save energy this winter, he says, amid fears it would be seen as “nanny state” meddling.

But Young believes households would appreciate more clarity. “Most people are probably open to having some kind of advice on the way things are set to go – as long as it works in their house,” he says.

“I don't think if you go for a heat pump you will end up with a stranded asset, because the direction of travel is towards electrification.”

As a starting point, he suggests the Government could target some 5m households who have electricity meters but not a gas ones – suggesting they are relying on oil, propane tanks or other fuels to heat their homes.

“Irrespective of where the Government wants to land on hydrogen, it is kind of crazy that they aren’t pushing hard on that,” he adds.

"These people are nowhere near the gas grid.”

An emerging price war between players including British Gas and Octopus should also bring prices down naturally, Young says.

However, even then, another problem hamstringing Britain’s roll out of heat pumps is the dearth of trained engineers.

In 2019, it was estimated there were fewer than 2,000 heat pump engineers overall, compared to 130,000 plumbers licensed to install boilers. More than 1.5m boilers are installed every year, compared to around 35,000 heat pumps.

Octopus Energy says it has a 50,000-strong waiting list for heat pump installations and is training hundreds of engineers per year.

But the Lords report warns that installers need “much greater certainty about the future… to invest their time in training”.

Despite its unambiguous recommendations, however, the debate around heat pumps remains far from over. Critics say it is the technology, not the voucher scheme, that is fundamentally flawed.

Craig Mackinlay, a backbench Tory MP and chairman of the Net Zero Scrutiny group, says taxpayers – including low earners – should not be subsidising heat pumps after such a “pathetically low” uptake.

“The lesson is not to double down on picking winners with subsidies for the well-to-do, but to focus on allowing consumer choice and technological innovation to drive the move to more eco-friendly lifestyles,” he says.

Mike Foster, chief executive of the Energy and Utilities Alliance which represents boiler manufacturers, is also critical of the Lords committee findings.

“This report confirms how far removed this committee is from the average member of the public,” he says. “While we agree the boiler upgrade scheme is failing, we want to see it scrapped while the committee want to double-down on a flawed policy.”

Asked to respond to the committee’s criticisms, a spokesman for the Government says officials are working with industry figures to make sure scheme’s budgets are fully taken advantage of.

“We’ve recently launched a marketing campaign to further increase public awareness and will consider options to ensure our targets are met,” she adds.

Baroness Parminter maintains the boiler upgrade scheme can still be salvaged, with changes recommended by the committee.

But for now, Boris Johnson’s dream to kickstart a heat pump utopia remains far from reality.