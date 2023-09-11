Britain’s high streets demand saving

In 1938, the artist Eric Ravilious and the historian J M Richards published their celebration of the uniquely British high street. How times have changed; as Sharon White, chairman of the John Lewis Partnership, writes in the Telegraph, Britain has lost 6,000 shops in the past five years.

It is tempting to blame technological and social trends for the decline of British retail. The rise of online shopping offers consumers comfort and convenience, while allowing companies to make use of cheaper land outside dense city centres.

But bad policy decisions, too, have played their part. It was the Government that imposed a series of deeply damaging lockdowns on the country. It followed this by ramping up corporation tax to 25 per cent. The police have also utterly failed to get a grip on the epidemic of shoplifting facing retailers up and down the country.

Moreover, the spread of pernicious anti-car policies, such as low traffic neighbourhoods and the London ultra-low emission zone, can hardly have helped stores that rely on footfall to drive custom.

Is it any wonder that businesses are struggling? They are asked to pay ever more in tax even as the state refuses to supply the basic public service of security. When they attempt to turn stores to new and profitable purposes, they run into the brick wall of the planning system.

The high street has formed an essential part of British life for a century and more, providing a social centre to an increasingly dispersed population. It would be a great shame if Government incompetence were to put the final nail in its coffin. It is time to bring Ravilious’s vision back to life. We would all be better off for it.

