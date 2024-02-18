Britain’s historic gas-powered lamps – and the campaign to save them from faux-environmentalism

In the summer of 2021, Tim Bryars was alarmed to find council contractors digging up the doorstep of his bookshop in Cecil Court, Covent Garden. Worried they were about to drill down into the 17th century basement, he popped his head around the front door and asked what they were doing.

The reply came that he wasn’t to worry, they were just investigating how easy it would be to convert the gas lamp outside to LED.

“I was obviously incandescent, and started bothering people,” recalls Bryars. Especially when it turned out that Westminster Council had not consulted with any of the statutory bodies that they should have been, such as the Victorian Society.

“I think they thought nobody would notice and when the lamps were gone that would be that,” says Bryars.

While 70 had already been replaced – wrought iron brackets and all – despite some being attached to Grade II listed buildings, Bryars set about saving the rest.

“I’m a bookseller, I know loads of really awkward people,” he laughs. It wasn’t long before he had recruited a list of Theatreland luminaries such as Simon Callow and Griff Rhys Jones to his cause, along with the likes of the historian Dan Cruickshank, who had fought to save the same lamps in the 1970s.

There are 1,300 gas lamps in London - David Rose for the Telegraph

The first recorded demonstration in the world of gas-powered street lamps was on Pall Mall in 1807. They quickly spread to towns and cities across the UK. Originally lit by lamplighters, today they are controlled by a clockwork timer that needs winding every two weeks. The British Gas team of London Lamplighters maintain the remaining 1,300 gas lamps in London, of which 270 are in Westminster. Of these 270, about half are currently listed.

Last week, four historic gas lamps in Covent Garden – installed to mark the beginning of King George V’s reign in 1910 – were granted listed status. More listings, it is hoped, will follow.

As a result of a three year campaign by the London Gasketeers, a pilot project has been launched by Historic England to help inform ongoing discussions about the management of gas lamps in Westminster and beyond.

On a drizzly Tuesday, Bryars and Tim Honey, the co-founders of the campaign group London Gasketeers, are still elated as they lead me around Covent Garden at dusk, just as the lamps flicker into action.

When Westminster first started to replace the gas lamps with replica lanterns with ‘gas-effect’ LEDs they said it was to cut carbon emissions, setting aside a budget of £3 million for the work.

Looking at the numbers, the London Gasketeers quickly realised that the emissions Westminster were talking about were tiny.

“The council said that running the 270 lamps a year was like 40 flights to Australia. And we thought bloody hell, that’s a lot!”

But scrutinising the figures revealed they meant 40 individual passengers. “And when he looked further it was really that all the Westminster lamps are the equivalent of 18 Australians flying home for Christmas. It’s not even a fraction of a plane. That’s how small an impact these lamps have.”

He has concluded that the motivation behind their replacement was box-ticking.

“It was a tick towards net zero but if you’re really worried about climate action there are much better things they could be doing with those resources.”

Bryars finds such greenwashing troubling: “Because it means when someone comes along with something that really is important we’re all far too cynical and say, ‘Oh well, you’re at it again’.”

The Gasketeers also want to highlight an overlooked environmental issue: light pollution - David Rose for the Telegraph

The London Gasketeers were surprised and pleased to find environmentalists supporting their cause. It highlights how sometimes the cheapest and greenest option is to do the bare minimum.

From Cecil Court we duck into Goodwin’s Court, a 17th-century alleyway, the one-time haunt of actress Nell Gwynne, passing regency shop fronts. Punctuated along the way are the gas lamps and their warming glow.

There is undeniably a different quality to the light. Unlike the harsh light of LEDs, there is none of the spotting of one’s vision when you look away.

The campaign has highlighted another green issue which is the way that light pollution can affect mental health, and that of biodiversity. Darker skies are not only good for our circadian rhythm but that of the natural world, too.

However another argument put forward by the council was one of safety, positing that the gas lamps didn’t provide enough light and were thus a danger to women.

“That excuse made a lot of women very angry,” says Honey. “I think we’ve had more female supporters than male.”

We move on down Henrietta Street, where the lamps are currently not listed. When the campaign started there was no guarantee that even the listed lamps would be saved. It was after reaching an agreement with the council that they wouldn’t be converted, the London Gasketeers set about cataloguing and submitting listing applications for the rest. “This is why it’s so important that they have announced that the first four lamps would be saved.” They are hopeful that it sets a precedent for more listings to follow in the next few months.

That some of the lamps aren’t in the tip-top condition they could be they do not deny. “They’ve all been out in the open air for about 100 years. I think we all agree these lamps need a little TLC and that would make them a bit more efficient,” says Bryars. If they were all taken back to the depot and given a full MOT I think that would help them.” Issues around the state of the gas pipes he similarly says are to do with how Westminster has managed its contractors.

Here and there are modern LED versions that give a harsher light. Although there are a couple that aren’t working. “Whatever lighting you have you will always have issues. They all need maintenance whether they are LED or gas,” points out Honey.

Bryars points out his favourite gas lamp, above the stairs down to the public loos by St Paul’s church in Covent Garden.

Criticism of the campaign has seen the London Gasketeers fend off accusations of dilettantism. To this Honey counters the original campaign to save Covent Garden from having a motorway put around it and the likes of Laurence Olivier fought to defeat the plans. “When they did the original campaign it was in 1974, during the Vietnam War and the oil crisis. There are always terrible things going on in the world and they pass. But these lamps are still here for everyone to enjoy.”

The area is alive with tourists and shoppers. “One thing we love about Covent Garden is that it is modern and vibrant,” says Honey. “We’re not just a bunch of people trying to preserve it in aspic. Modernity is part of the ongoing story of London, but if you take away the gas lamps you’re removing a massive part of London’s story.”

There are a cluster of newly protected lamps by Theatre Royal Drury Lane - David Rose for the Telegraph

Other cities and towns have shown a markedly different respect for their heritage compared to Westminster Council. The gas lamps in Malvern are lovingly preserved, and the lamplighters of Phoenix Park in Dublin “take their role incredibly seriously,” says Bryars.

It is by the Theatre Royal Drury Lane that the newly protected gas lamps are clustered.

That anyone can admire them is why preserving them is so important. “This isn’t high art you have to pay to see in a museum. It’s on the street and part of everyone’s heritage,” says Bryars.

Fears about the erasure of London’s historic street furniture goes beyond just gas lamps, explains Bryars, extending to bollards, benches and coal holes, anything that doesn’t neatly fit into the modern world. “You can’t just reduce London to brick and glass cubes. Although there are people who would like to,” he says.

What would help preserve more of our history, he says, is if VAT was removed for refurbishing old buildings. “If you throw something new up you don’t pay VAT on it. If you refurbish something old then you do.”

They maintain that their success has been aided by their amateur approach. “If we had been experienced campaigners or lobbyists, the council might have been able to second guess what we would do next,” says Honey.

That and being enormously patient and bloody-minded, adds Bryars. “Luckily the angrier I get, the more polite I am, which is really useful.”

They have received the thanks of the lamplighters, who without the success of the campaign faced losing their jobs. And there has even been a Gasketeers romance.

“Two of our supporters and fellow Gasketeers met on the campaign during the second consultation with Westminster Council, when we were really all quite angry. And now they’re getting married,” says Bryars.

The campaign is a success story for ordinary people everywhere. “It shows that people really do care about their surroundings,” says Bryars. “And they will stick up for their environment.”