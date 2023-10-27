Britain is ignoring the real Chinese AI threat

Next week, the United Kingdom is to host an international summit, a crucial gathering to discuss the applications and risks associated with artificial intelligence (AI).

This initiative is a step in the right direction, but with China attending it makes it very difficult for the summit to discuss the already huge and growing threat posed by that country.

A key purpose of the summit must address concerns that China is nefariously applying AI to genomics and the national security impact this poses. Unless concrete steps are taken to protect genomic data of UK citizens, the AI Summit will only show how little the UK Government understands the interplay between AI and genomics – the real existential challenge that needs containing.

Among the world leaders in AI, China has created the most extensive surveillance state ever imagined, where AI is leveraged to monitor its citizens’ daily lives.

Inviting the creator of a dystopian nightmare to help shape the global application of this technology seems foolhardy, especially as they are increasingly misusing AI as a tool overseas, with Microsoft recently exposing China’s use of such software to influence American voters.

China is also emerging as a world leader in genomics, with state-backed institutions like BGI Group amassing vast troves of genomic data and computational power.

These large datasets of DNA represent a strategic resource as the combination of genomic data and advanced AI will transform the world, from developing ground-breaking medical treatments and pharmaceuticals, to more resilient food crops.

The potential military application of these technologies also presents a clear challenge, from developing bioweapons to creating genetically enhanced soldiers. The absence of a strong focus on genomics at the summit ignores the interplay between these two advanced technologies.

If China dominates AI and genomics, it will wield unprecedented influence over major industries including global healthcare and agribusiness. Given the CCP’s track record of employing economic coercion and exploiting dependencies for foreign policy objectives, the consequences for global stability are concerning.

The parallels with the Huawei 5G controversy are obvious – and the Government risks repeating the same mistakes with BGI Group.

Just as we were late to prevent Huawei from controlling global 5G infrastructure, we are allowing BGI Group to take the lead in the global genomics industry and giving China a head-start.

Allowing China to dominate AI globally would be a disaster, but allowing it to dominate AI and genomics represents an existential risk to humanity. And the idea that China is going to obey any rules is for the birds; we only need to recall Beijing’s withholding of Covid information from the WHO in the early days of the pandemic.

China has also been accused of forcibly collecting DNA samples in places like Xinxiang, with fears that they would employ AI to analyse that data.

Moreover, BGI developed and “improved” pre-natal tests in collaboration with the PLA, which was astonishingly sold now in private clinics throughout the world including Britain.

These tests, used to determine any foetal abnormalities, allow access to the genomic data of both mother and foetus. BGI uses leftover blood samples and genetic data from the tests for “population research”.

The United States has taken tougher steps to restrict China’s dominance, for example in access to advanced semiconductors.

Now it is high time the UK saw China as a major threat and tackled the growing malign influence of China in academia and research, which have been left exposed.

Recently, an investigation revealed that at least a dozen Russell Group institutions have collaborated with BGI in some form over the past decade – echoing Huawei’s attempts to ingratiate itself with world-renowned academic institutions in pursuit of technological superiority.

In today’s climate, universities can no longer remain impartial players, particularly in genomics and AI. Universities must recognise this threat and review all potential deals with BGI from an ethical perspective – Cambridge has started to do so, others must follow. As the head of MI5 recently put it, “If you’re working today at the cutting edge of technology then geopolitics is interested in you, even if you’re not interested in geopolitics”.

So, given the sensitivity of our genomic data and the toothlessness of the Information Commissioner’s Office, genomic data must be classified as part of our Critical National Infrastructure.

This would ensure that our intelligence services can finally make the same assessment which America’s National Security Commission on AI made – that “BGI may be serving, wittingly or unwittingly, as a global collection mechanism for Chinese government genetic databases”.

Without proper safeguards, China’s global convergence of AI and genomics poses a significant threat to us and inviting China to participate in the AI summit sends the wrong message to both our international partners and academic institutions.

We need to see China as it is, not as the Foreign Office might wish it to be. China’s intent is crystal clear and we in response must safeguard the values we hold dear. To do that, we must consider genomic data to be of vital national interest before it is too late.

