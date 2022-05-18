Britain’s Inflation Rate Surges to a 40-Year High of 9%

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrew Atkinson and Philip Aldrick
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Margaret Thatcher
    Margaret Thatcher
    British stateswoman and prime minister (1925–2013)

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Most Read from Bloomberg

UK inflation rose to its highest level since Margaret Thatcher was prime minister 40 years ago, adding to pressure for action from the government and central bank.

Consumer prices surged 9% in the year through April, the fastest rate since March 1982, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday in a report that marked a bleak moment for living standards. Economists had expected a reading of 9.1%.

The leap from 7% in March came from an increase in energy prices, reflecting a surge in wholesale markets that drove a 54% in consumer bills in April. Fuel prices also contributed, reflecting higher oil prices after the war in Ukraine. Both petrol and diesel prices in April rose to a record.

Traders pared money market bets on Bank of England rate hikes, and the pound extended losses against the dollar to the day’s low, falling as much as 0.4% to $1.2444.

The increase is more than double the pace of basic wage growth, squeezing consumer spending power. The pain is set to intensify, with the Bank of England predicting double-digit inflation by October when energy bills are almost certain to jump again.

There was evidence of more generalized inflation, with a 6.7% jump in food and non-alcoholic drink prices. The cost of recreation and culture rose 5.9%, the largest increase since at least 2006, and restaurant and hotel prices were up 8%. Part of that was due to value added tax reverting to the normal rate after the pandemic. Furniture and household equipment rose 10.7%.

What Bloomberg Economics Says ...

“The cost-of-living crisis is likely to intensify from here, adding to the Bank of England’s anxiety that inflation expectations may become unanchored. That fear is compounded by an exceptionally tight jobs market, and raises the risk that the central bank will lift rates a little further than we forecast -- probably in June and possibly in August.

--Ana Luis Andrade, Bloomberg Economics. Click for the REACT.

The cost-of-living crisis already has amplified the political debate about how to handle a series of shocks hitting the UK. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives government has targeted relief at those with jobs, while the Labour opposition is calling for an emergency budget to help pensioners and people on benefits.

“Countries around the world are dealing with rising inflation,” Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said in a statement. “We cannot protect people completely from these global challenges but are providing significant support where we can, and stand ready to take further action.”

Both parties and some economists have faulted BOE Governor Andrew Bailey for describing inflation above the 2% target as “temporary” for too long. One of Bailey’s predecessors, Mervyn King, who led the central bank through the crisis in 2008, said last year’s dose of stimulus was a mistake.

“The mistake is that central banks around the world are very confident that inflation will simply fall right back to the target,” King said in an interview on LBC last night. “Most people are going to be worse off because of the higher food and energy prices.”

The jump in inflation highlights the difficult balancing act facing the UK central bank, which is raising interest rates to rein in inflation at a time when the risk of recession is mounting. With the government raising taxes, it also piles pressure on Sunak to bring forward measures to help more people.

Price pressures show no sign of easing. Factory gate prices rose 14% in April, up from 11.9% in March, hitting the highest level since 2008. Input prices, such as commodities, rose at the highest rate since records began of 18.6%. Producer prices are a key indicator of where prices on the high street are going, as they reveal the higher costs businesses face and are likely to pass on.

“It is nevertheless shockingly high,” said Kitty Ussher, chief economist of the Institute of Directors. “As a result, firms are becoming more reluctant to invest, storing up problems for the economy in future.”

The retail prices index of inflation, which includes housing costs, rose to 11.1%, also the highest since 1982. That will drain the public finances, since about a quarter of £2 trillion of government debt is linked to that measure. The interest bill is expected to double to £80 billion this year -- and inflation is exceeding forecasts underpinning that estimate.

Read more: UK Housing, Utilities Account for Over 2.5% of Inflation (Table)

When consumer prices were last rising this quickly, Thatcher was still battling to subdue an inflation rate that had peaked at 24.5% under the Labour administration in 1975.

Her Conservative government raised interest rates sharply and introduced deep public spending cuts. It worked in narrow terms. By mid-1983, inflation had fallen to 4.1%. But the cost had been a steep rise in unemployment and a recession, much like one experienced in the U.S. at the same time.

British consumers now face one of the worst periods for living standards on record, consigning around 250,000 more households to destitution despite the lowest unemployment for almost 50 years. Bloomberg Economics calculates inflation will add almost £2,400 pounds ($2,990) to the bills of the average household this year.

“Inflation was always likely to hit hard in April given the energy price cap increase,” said Rain Newton-Smith, chief economist for the CBI, Britain’s biggest business lobby group. “Looking ahead, inflation is likely to stay high. It is critical the government explores options to help people facing real hardship.”

Worst in G-7

The shock hitting the UK is worse and likely to prove more enduring than in other advanced economies. Prices are set to rise a further 5.3% next year on average, the highest in the Group of Seven, according to the International Monetary Fund. Andy Haldane, a former BOE chief economist, said high inflation could linger into 2024.

Last week, another former BOE rate setter, Kristin Forbes, issued a downbeat assessment, saying that Britain alone among big economies was facing inflationary pressure from every angle.

What began as a supply-driven energy price shock is now feeding through the prices across the economy. For the BOE, the worry is that a wage price spiral could take hold, as demands for more pay to keep pace with inflation lead companies to raise prices further to protect their profit margins.

With economists now seeing a 40% chance of recession, forecasters are divided over how far policy makers will raise interest rates.

The BOE delivered a fourth successive increase this month to take the benchmark rate to 1%, and money markets are pricing in 2.5% within a year. But economists on balance expect just two more 25 basis-point rises over the summer before policy is put on pause.

(Updates with markets.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UK inflation hits 40-year high of 9.0% as households suffer

    British inflation surged last month to its highest annual rate since 1982, piling pressure on finance minister Rishi Sunak to step up his help for households facing a worsening cost-of-living crisis. Consumer price inflation hit 9% in April, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday, surpassing the peaks of the early 1990s recession that many Britons remember for sky-high interest rates and widespread mortgage defaults. Britain now has the highest inflation rate of Europe's five biggest economies and almost certainly the Group of Seven countries, with Canada and Japan yet to report figures for April.

  • Al Gore's Investment Firm Unveils $1.7 Billion Sustainable Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Generation Investment Management, the $36 billion investment firm co-founded by Al Gore, launched a new fund targeting companies that contribute to lower emissions, increased financial inclusion and more accessible healthcare. The $1.7 billion Sustainable Solutions Fund IV will allow Generation to invest in growing companies that “are shifting industries toward sustainability and responsible innovation at scale,” the fund manager said in a statement Wednesday. The new fund is Gene

  • China Stocks Pare Declines as Tech Recovers, Automakers Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks pared early losses, boosted by automakers, while traders continued to assess fresh support pledges from Vice Premier Liu He for the nation’s battered tech sector. Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Odds of DefaultElon Musk Does Not Care About Sp

  • Oil Pushes On as Gasoline Market Tightens, China May Ease Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced on further signs of tightness in key US product markets and speculation that China may be moving closer to easing anti-virus lockdowns that have sapped crude demand in the world’s top importer.Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Odds of DefaultElon

  • Peloton Gets Multibillion-Dollar Endorsement From Debt Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. got a vote of confidence from investors, who piled into a $750 million loan sale for the struggling home fitness company in a bet that it will deliver on a turnaround -- or that they will be paid out in the event of a sale.Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenUS Set to Block Russian

  • Ericsson to restructure operations, two executives to depart

    Ericsson on Wednesday laid out plans to restructure its operating units to focus on mobile infrastructure and business customers, and announced that two senior executives will leave the company. A new business unit was created by merging digital services and managed services to increase its cloud expertise and build products for automation and artificial intelligence. The unit will be led by Per Narvinger, who joined Ericsson in 1997.

  • Sri Lanka to default on debt, no money for fuel, minister says

    Sri Lanka is expected to be placed into default by rating agencies on Wednesday after the non-payment of coupons on two of its sovereign bonds, while the energy minister said the country had run out of money to pay for fuel. An economic crisis unprecedented in the country's history since independence in 1948 has led to a critical shortage of foreign exchange, that saw it miss two coupon payments on sovereign bonds on April 18. Sri Lanka has already said it is unable to make the coupon payments, and a 30-day grace period ends on Wednesday.

  • Buffett Exits Wells Fargo Stake, Ending Decades-Long Bet on Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett demonstrated he’s still bullish on U.S. retail banking -- but not on Wells Fargo & Co.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $44 Billion Deal to ProceedThe billionaire investor ended his long-runnin

  • Elon Musk stalling on deal puts Twitter’s board’s ‘backs against the wall’: Analyst

    Elon Musk dragging his feet on completing his deal to buy Twitter is putting the company's board in an extremely tough decision, according to Wedbush Securities Analyst Dan Ives.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Are in the Midst of a Breakout

    Crude oil markets have broken out above a significant amount of resistance, looking very likely to continue going higher.

  • Colombia’s Sarmiento Talks Pandemic Lessons, Election, Fintechs

    (Bloomberg) -- Luis Carlos Sarmiento, the CEO of Grupo Aval, Colombia’s biggest banking group, spoke with Bloomberg News on May 12 about the pandemic, the economy and the business environment ahead of the May 29 presidential elections. What follows is a transcript that has been shortened and edited for clarity. Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a W

  • Twitter's account of deal shows Musk signing without asking for more info

    Twitter Inc published its account on Tuesday of its deal negotiations with Elon Musk, showing he opted out of asking the questions about the social media company's business he has now cited in declaring the $44 billion acquisition is "on hold." The account, published in Twitter's proxy statement that outlines what shareholders need to know to vote on the deal, paints a picture of Musk in a rush to clinch a deal with his "best and final" offer. Musk negotiated the Twitter deal over the weekend of April 23 and April 24 without carrying out any due diligence, the proxy statement shows.

  • Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

    Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman said the Russian military was holding more than 3,000 civilians from Mariupol at another former penal colony near Olenivka in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. Seven buses carrying an unknown number of Ukrainian soldiers evacuated from the Mariupol steel plant were seen arriving Tuesday at former penal colony No. 120 near Olenivka. Denisova said those held include about 30 volunteers who delivered humanitarian supplies to Mariupol while it was under Russian siege.

  • Gold dips as dollar checks slide, Fed chief hardens policy stance

    Gold prices fell on Wednesday as the dollar recovered slightly, piling pressure on greenback-priced bullion alongside firm Treasury yields and an aggressive inflation stance by the U.S. Federal Reserve chief. Spot gold dropped 0.2% to $1,810.49 per ounce, by 0557 GMT. Gold has been consolidating since the end of last week but the overall direction is down, towards about $1,750, said Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist at DailyFX.

  • Sony readies for metaverse revolution with cross-platform push

    Japanese conglomerate Sony Group Corp said it is well-positioned to play a leading role in the metaverse, or immersive virtual worlds, which commentators speculate will massively disrupt industries and establish new powerhouses. The metaverse is a vague term encapsulating the idea that consumers will spend more time in online simulated environments. "The metaverse is at the same time a social space and live network space where games, music, movies and anime intersect," Chief Executive Kenichiro Yoshida said at a strategy briefing on Wednesday, pointing to the use of free-to-play battle royale title Fortnite from Epic Games as an online social space.

  • Elon Musk Says Three Things Are Ruining California

    Tesla CEO calls California a 'one-party' state that's hostile to business and innovation.

  • Medvedev says Russia will not allow World War III

    Kateryna Tyshchenko - Tuesday, 17 May 2022, 21:05 Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the Russian Security Council, has said that the Russian Federation would not allow World War III to break out. Source: Medvedev on Telegram after visiting the Russian Federal Nuclear Center in Sarov Direct quote: "The history of the Nuclear Center in Sarov is forever linked to the names of those who created our country's nuclear shield.

  • A clip showing Putin twitching his foot set off new speculation after claims he is seriously ill

    Putin's appearance and behavior are fuelling speculation about his health. Over the weekend, Ukrainian intelligence said he was badly ill.

  • Madison Cawthorn Loses Primary After Brutal Barrage Of GOP Attacks

    The Republican congressman has been at odds with GOP officials in both North Carolina and in the U.S. House.

  • Musk and Bezos Agree on Who Is Responsible for Inflation

    It's rare to see Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos agree on things. Musk is a brawler and a go-getter. In addition, Musk loves to fight his fights in public, on the social network Twitter which he is also in the process of acquiring.