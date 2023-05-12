Labour isn't working

It is a number we have sadly become accustomed to: 0.1 per cent. That’s how much the economy expanded in the first three months of this year, according to the ONS. In the previous quarter, it expanded by precisely the same amount. It is a depressing state of affairs, yet we are encouraged to believe that this is also a relief, since Britain avoided a technical recession. Is that the standard we now hold for ourselves – a nation in perpetual drift, our economy fighting every quarter for miniscule growth, while international competitors steam ahead?

The sources of our economic woes are many, but all seem founded upon the same reality: that Britain isn’t working. The nation remains paralysed by continuously striking train drivers, healthcare workers and teachers. The number claiming out-of-work benefits is astronomically high, reaching five million by one estimate. And many of those who have jobs do not go into work, instead choosing to dial in from the comfort of their living rooms, while productivity declines and consumers suffer excruciating delays. Combined, what might be called a work crisis has condemned the post-pandemic economy to a disastrous state of decline.

The suggestion made this week by Mel Stride, the Work and Pensions Secretary, that income tax could be slashed by 2p if Britons return to work, spoke to the great sapping effect the crisis is having on the national coffers. Benefits are expensive, while a smaller tax base has been used as justification to hike taxes on those who do work, further degrading our competitiveness. The high number of vacancies has encouraged the NHS and other organisations to look abroad to plug jobs, contributing to another major problem for the Government: unprecedented mass immigration, which has applied even more pressure on housing and public services.

Arguably, the work crisis is now the most important issue facing the Conservatives – and not just in an administrative sense. The language of work, ambition and aspiration is pivotal to any Right-leaning party. It is the process by which a young person builds up an income, pays into the tax system and accumulates capital. That young worker might then come to expect more of their tax contributions, and demand they be spent efficiently. They may even want lower taxes, and to protect their capital.

The theory goes that this process makes people more sympathetic to Conservative causes. Indeed, it has been proven to work. David Cameron’s narrative of strivers vs strikers triggered a backlash from predictable outlets but was rewarded at the polls.

Today, such talk is conspicuous by its absence. The imperative to get people back to work does not appear in Rishi Sunak’s five pledges. Perhaps he considers the first of those pledges, to halve inflation this year, to be a barrier to pursuing major economic reforms. But this would neglect the realities of electoral politics. The voters, who well understand that inflationary pressures are a global phenomenon, will be less forgiving of a government that fails to jolt the economy into growth than one that misses a technical target by a few decimal points. The inflation target, while good, must not become an albatross around the Government’s neck – for it risks turning the work crisis into a permanent and intractable feature of our economy. A new British disease.

In fact, there may soon be an attempt to entrench it in law. The next Labour manifesto may pledge to “make flexible working the default from day one for all workers”, according to reports. It would also encourage workers to organise collectively and remove “unnecessary restrictions” on trade union activity.

This surely marks a return to the old Labour framework of strangling enterprise and demonising employers. It will undoubtedly wreak havoc on productivity, with Sir Keir Starmer apparently oblivious to the numerous examples of backlogs and poor service in government agencies that have already adopted “flexible working”.

Nevertheless, it is also an opportunity for Rishi Sunak to demonstrate there is clear blue water between a Labour Party that wishes to crack down on employers and discourage work, and a Conservative Party that empowers the strivers who get up in the morning and earn their way. Work can be the centrepoint for a broader agenda on economic competitiveness, welfare reform and tax simplification. The question is whether the Prime Minister and his party are willing to seize the moment.

