Britain’s jobs boom is over – and here’s the proof

Workers hoping to change jobs in January are set for disappointment as competition for jobs has doubled since last year amid a decline in vacancies.

The middle of January typically sees a spike in online interest in new jobs and CV tips as workers seek a fresh start in the New Year.

But figures published by LinkedIn today show that there was one job posting per four active applicants in 2023, down from one job opening for every two applicants, suggesting the so-called talent war is ending.

A survey by the platform found that three-quarters of British users were considering a job change this year, while roughly half (49pc) of hiring managers feared higher levels of staff turnover.

Ngaire Moyes, of LinkedIn, said: “January is a key time for jobseekers, with many professionals adopting a ‘new year, new job’ mindset and this year is no different.

“However, competition for jobs has doubled in the UK, and the skills needed for jobs have changed by 25pc since 2015.”

Analysis of new job postings on LinkedIn found several jobs “on the rise” as companies race to hire talent to work with major trends impacting the economy.

Fast-growing roles identified by the platform included Sustainability Manager, Artificial Intelligence Engineer and Cyber Security Analyst.

Ms Moyes said: “Job seekers can give themselves an edge by focusing on the skills they already have, investing in learning new skills and experimenting with AI tools such as ChatGPT.

“It’s also important for business leaders to take note of these findings. The world of work is changing quickly, and adaptability will need to be top of mind.”

Search data from as far back as 2016 shows interest in job opportunities spikes in the middle of January, particularly on the day after “Blue Monday” – supposedly the most miserable day of the year.

Analysis by Newcastle College found a surge of interest in “free courses”, “what to include in a CV” and popular job site Indeed peaked on the so-called “new you Tuesday”.

Ben Debnam, Director of recruitment firm Nigel Wright Group, said: “We tend to see the pace of new enquiries pick up steadily once schools have gone back. Mid-week makes the most sense for people to reach out.”

It comes as figures published by the Office for National Statistics yesterday show that job vacancies were in a period of record decline.

Vacancies in the last three months of the year fell by 49,000 to 934,000 compared to 2022, marking the 18th consecutive quarterly decline. However, the overall number of vacancies was still higher than pre-pandemic levels.

The ONS’s report also found that wage growth in Britain was starting to stall. Annual growth for total pay, which is adjusted for inflation using the Consumer Price Index including housing costs, rose by just 1.3pc for the last three months of the year.

Alice Haine, Personal Finance Analyst at investment platform BestInvest, said: “Households should not expect their cost-of-living challenges to disappear entirely, particularly as many are still grappling with financial challenges caused by the tearaway inflation and sharp interest rate rises seen over the past two years.

“In addition, pay rises may be more muted this year as employers strive to keep costs down amid economic uncertainty.”

The steep rise in competition is partly attributed to the rise of over-50s active in the labour market.

ONS figures showed there were 11.1 million people in the labour force – representing one in three workers – compared to 4.3 million people in 2000, equivalent to roughly a quarter.

Alistair McQueen, head of savings and retirement at Aviva, said this was evidence of a reversal of the “great resignation”, which saw waves of older workers opt for early retirement.

He said: “The over-50s represent some of our most skilled and experienced workers, so their increasing participation is to be welcomed.

“For the individuals themselves, the ability to contribute for longer is one of the most powerful ways of funding our increasingly longer lives in retirement.”

