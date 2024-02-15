Britain’s latest ‘Mickey Mouse’ degree shows our universities have become a joke

I regret my degree. There, I said it. And I doubt I’m alone.

I studied English literature at King’s College London and had a pleasant enough time gallivanting around the capital, doing an awful lot of partying and squeezing in some reading too. Did those studies set me up for my career? I don’t think so.

Do I consider those three years worth the £250 syphoned out of every monthly pay packet? Absolutely not.

But my goodness I got off lightly compared to the students of today. While my debt will be wiped 25 years after my first repayment (so when I’m 47), students who enrolled at university last September won’t see their debt written off for an almighty 40 years, meaning that many of them will be paying those loans off when they are in their 60s.

With graduates now facing loan repayments into retirement, is it not sensible – ethical, even – to question the wisdom of pushing young people into higher education? Particularly when there appears to be a rising number of questionable courses being sold at our universities such as circus-theatre performance and the science of surfing.

This week it was revealed the Royal Agricultural University has even launched a foundation course in how to become an estate agent, charging students a tune of £9,250 a year.

The financial consequences of going to university have never been so staggering.

Anyone who went to university between 2012 and 2022 is now paying 7.6pc interest on what they borrowed – that’s a higher rate than most mortgages – and means that almost all will see their loans go up by more than what they repay this year.

Friends in their twenties have shown me their student loan statements which itemise how, despite contributing thousands of pounds to pay off the loan, the amount they owe is now higher than when they first started repaying. It is baffling and dispiriting.

But the argument goes that university will pay off in the long run. Those three or four years of seminars will grant you membership to a club called “graduate” which vastly opens up the field of first jobs and boosts your earning potential.

Universities themselves point to research carried out by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) think tanks which suggests a woman’s earnings increase by £100,000 on average with a degree, while men’s go up by £130,000 over the course of their working lives, after student loan payments and taxes are factored in.

I have a hunch that research, carried out pre-pandemic, is no longer accurate. More than a third of graduates across the UK are working in non-graduate jobs, according to a Harvard University study published last year.

Even in London – the only city where the number of high-wage roles has kept pace with the number of graduates entering the labour force – 25pc of graduates are working jobs that do not require a degree. The oft-trumpeted graduate boost to earning potential is obviously flagging.

I’ve been accused of being anti-aspirational when I question the value of degrees, as though I am determined to make universities a privileged-only zone and stop talented low-income kids from becoming lawyers, doctors, teachers, scientists.

I’m not.

Everyone should get to go to university if they want to. And of course, we need those professions. I also don’t want to be too mercenary.

If there is a subject that you love, and learning about it makes your heart sing, then you should go forth and graduate – but embark upon that degree with your eyes open to the long-lasting financial agreement you are entering into.

I had no clue. I was a particularly naive 18-year-old who went to university simply because it was the next step. It never occurred to me that I was making a commitment to hand over a significant portion of my salary for years to come.

I didn’t know what I wanted to do and, looking back, I wish I had taken some time to think and try my hand at a few jobs rather than just going with the (educated) herd.

It took me ten years to find the thing I wanted to do – journalism – and I even did a masters in it. But I can honestly say that everything I needed to know I learnt on my first job, at a press agency, where I worked hard and was paid appallingly, received no bylines, but benefited from the best training in the business.

I don’t think this is journalism-specific. I suspect that most careers are learnt on the job and not in the lecture hall.

We all make mistakes, but I’ve still got £21,000 to pay off for mine.

