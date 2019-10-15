Britain Lays Out Plan to Speed Up Emission Cuts in Climate Fight

(Bloomberg) -- Britain plans to introduce a range of new measures for improving energy efficiency and cutting transport emissions in a bid to speed up its response to tackle climate change.

A new Environment Bill introduced to Parliament on Tuesday is in response to criticism from the government’s own climate advisers that the U.K. is falling behind in implementing policies that will deliver a net-zero carbon emissions economy by 2050.

The proposals include a focus on making commercial buildings more efficient, a move that could save consumers 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) a year by 2030, according to the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

The new legislation is also aimed at strengthening the U.K.’s environmental protection after it leaves the European Union. It includes the creation of a new body, the Office for Environmental Protection.

The Department for Transport said that it plans to start a consultation looking at how all modes of transport can help deliver the sorts of cuts needed to reach net-zero carbon.

“We want to work with industry and communities around the country to develop this plan –- to make our towns and cities better places to live, help to create new jobs, improve air quality and our health, and take urgent action on climate change,” said Grant Shapps, the transport secretary.

Since the U.K. passed into law its intention to become a net-zero emissions economy by mid-century, it has made billions of pounds worth of commitments into battery, hydrogen and carbon-capture technology. In its July report the Committee on Climate Change said that the previous government had delivered on just one of the 25 policy areas needed to meet emissions targets.

