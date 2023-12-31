Britain leads the Western world in getting our five-a-day

Britain has topped league tables across the Western world for getting our “five a day”, according to a new report.

Only one in three of us hit the target but that is still more than twice the average across Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) nations examined.

Food experts said the figures showed Britain was a nation of closet vegetable lovers.

The figures show that Britain and Ireland share a proud position at the top of the table – far ahead of countries like Greece, Spain and Italy, the homes of the “Mediterranean diet”.

While 33 per cent of adults in Britain consume five or more portions of fruit and vegetables a day, in Greece the figure is just 12 per cent.

Spain and Italy both fared worse, on 11 per cent.

‘Closet veggie chompers’

Across the 30 Western nations compared, the average figure was just 15 per cent – less than half the figure achieved in the UK.

France – not renowned for its love of vegetables – fared better than many countries in southern Europe, with a figure of 20 per cent.

Andrea Leadsom, the Public Health Minister, said: “I’m delighted that right across the UK more of us are getting our five a day. Whether you prefer sprouts or a tangerine – eating more fruit and veg is vital to a healthy balanced diet.

“We are continuing to empower people to make healthier food choices by giving people access to the right advice and information, including introducing calorie labelling on food sold in restaurants, cafes and takeaways.

“As we go into a new year, it’s a great time to boost efforts to be physically active, especially after a bit of Christmas indulgence – which is why we’re supporting people to stay fit with a range of fantastic free apps like Couch to 5K and Active 10.”

Make five a day a New Year’s resolution

The report said diets low in fruit, vegetables and legumes are costing around 2.7 million deaths around the world annually.

“Countries with the highest proportions of adults reporting consuming five or more portions of fruit and vegetables per day were Ireland, the United Kingdom, Korea, Israel and the Netherlands (30 per cent or above)” the report states. “Conversely, the proportion was five per cent or less in Türkiye and Slovenia, as well as in accession countries Romania and Bulgaria.”

A portion of fruit or vegetables is 80g and the five a day recommendation is based on advice from the World Health Organisation.



The campaign encouraging Britons to eat five a day was launched in 2003.

Anna Daniels, a registered dietician and spokesman for the British Dietetic Association, said: “It is very encouraging that the UK and Ireland are leading in consumption of fruits and vegetables with one in three achieving the five a day target.

“However there is certainly room for improvement,” she said, describing fruits and vegetables as “a powerhouse of nutrients”.

“There are still two in three not getting their five a day, it can be as easy as adding a handful of spinach into pasta, or peas into rice. The benefits are huge and once you are in a good routine, it is easily done,” she said.

Rob Percival, the head of food policy at the Soil Association, said: “We Brits are a nation of closet veggie chompers.

“We don’t all identify as vegetable lovers, but the data show that we’re keener on our fruits and greens than any other European country. This may be the first time the UK has topped a European league table for the right reasons,” he said.

Mr Percival urged anyone “not already in the five-a-day team” to make it a New Year’s resolution.

“One of the best ways you can do this is to sign up for an organic veg box and to choose a local supplier if you can, then not only are you eating well but you are doing your bit for the planet, wildlife, and local sustainable growers,” he said.

Despite Britain’s couch potato reputation, the report also shows the UK doing better than most for its activity levels.

In total, 61 per cent of us spend at least 150 minutes a week keeping active, the report shows – compared to an OECD average of 40 per cent.

But we remain one of the fattest nations in the western world, with 64 per cent of adults overweight or obese, against an OECD average of 53 per cent.