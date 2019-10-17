Britain will leave EU on Oct 31 if there is no deal - UK minister Jenrick

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Britain will leave the European Union on Oct. 31 if no Brexit deal is reached with the bloc, housing minister Robert Jenrick said on Thursday.

Jenrick said a Brexit deal could still be done despite Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party saying it cannot support current proposals from Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the European Union.

"As we are negotiating this arrangement in Brussels as we speak, at the same time we are continuing to take forward at pace preparations to leave without a deal if necessary on the 31st of October," Jenrick told BBC radio .

The minister said there is not a deadline for publishing the legal text on a Brexit deal before parliament could vote on it on Saturday.

"There isn't a deadline, we want to get a deal done, so we're not going to set ourselves an artificial deadline, we're not going to compromise the negotiation," he said. (Reporting by James Davey)