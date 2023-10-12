Britain should be locking up more criminals and fanatics, not fewer

Plans to delay judges from sending serious violent criminals to immediate custody after their conviction have dribbled out this week.

The public weren’t told in advance that, such is the state of our bursting prison estate, sentencers have reportedly been ordered by the senior presiding judge Lord Edis to keep rapists, murderers and other serious offenders away. Judges have already been told to hand offenders they would otherwise have sent to prison suspended sentences.

A paradox now reigns: we don’t have enough space to house bad people who would probably be made worse by the experience anyway. We don’t have enough capable prison staff to manage safety, we have no leadership and no accountability at the corporate centre.

This train wreck of a criminal justice strategy has been years in the making. Neither the Ministry of Justice or His Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service or their political boss can claim this awful juncture as a surprise.

They did the maths that predicted much of this rise in the prison population back in 2018, albeit without the benefit of the covid impact which created a backlog of trials, now adding to the burden.

The Health Secretary, speaking off the cuff on BBC R4 Today programme, tried to claim rather ludicrously that the independence of judges was a contributory factor here. When I last checked, judges weren’t involved in the construction of new prison space. They simply sentence guilty people to custody following broad guidelines.

It’s all very well claiming that the next biggest investment to HS2 is creating 20,000 additional “modern” prison places when nearly 75 per cent of those new cells only exist in the heads of architects. Blaming local planning laws for foreseeable delays in projects of critical national importance to public safety is woefully inadequate from a Government that relies on a reputation for being the party of law and order.

When this expansion programme was first announced by ministers, the idea, now quietly dropped, was to use the additional capacity to close down some of our most notorious crumbling Victorian infrastructure. But what’s now clear is that, even with these fetid dungeons remaining open, the system cannot cope with the numbers being sent into it.

The precursors for another system-wide disturbance sparked by Strangeways riot in 1990 – prisoners locked up for 23 hours a day in teeming prisons where you would hesitate to house livestock – are now in place. The current contingency plans, known as Operation Safeguard, to earmark 400 cells in prison custody, apart from being totally unsuitable would be wiped out by a large public order incident. Then what? Send a handful of prisoners to the Baltic states?

There is a simple, yet unpalatable, solution. It is intolerable for victims in particular and justice in general to have serious offenders locked out of prison where they should belong as punishment and where, if possible, they can be rehabilitated. We must do something immediately to create that space. It will require the executive release of prisoners as a political decision who are carefully selected to be managed safely in the community to serve the rest of their sentence. A process is very likely underway, at five to midnight, to identify non-violent offenders who would fit the bill and be amenable to electronic tagging.

The Prison Reform Trust’s research in 2022 said that 68 per cent of women in prison were there for a non-violent offence. Women’s prisons are built to much the same specification as the male estate. My colleague, former Governor John Podmore, has suggested releasing such female prisoners on licence could free up further capacity. This ought to be explored as a matter of urgency.

To find our way out of this problem we need two things. New build prisons that aren’t accounting fantasies, and sufficient and suitable front line officers clearly and confidently in charge of them. Neither are available at the moment. The debate on why we imprison more people per capita that the rest of western Europe with the worst recidivism rates can be had another day. But the political and moral challenges coalesce here and now: are you softer on crime by failing to lock up rapists and murderers or unlocking space for them by the early release of the less dangerous? We have run out of road for any other viable action. Ministers must level with the public.

Ian Acheson is senior adviser at the Counter Extremism Project and a former prison governor

