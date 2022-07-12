New Britain man charged with assaulting Southington cop during scuffle

An arrestee and police officers sustained minor injuries when officers arrested him after he allegedly fled following an attempted traffic stop, then became combative, Southington police said.

Sunday Okoro, 27, of New Britain is charged with assault on a public safety officer, reckless driving, disorderly conduct and unsafe backing, following the incident at about 2:15 p.m. Sunday on North Main Street, police said.

Police said officers on patrol in the area tried to stop a car for a motor vehicle violation but Okoro refused to stop the vehicle, “prior to putting his vehicle in reverse and recklessly backing the wrong way, at a high rate of speed up the entrance lane into a parking space for the store” there.

The officers attempting to take Okoro into custody “encountered resistance”, after Okoro became very agitated and combative, while screaming at officers in an excited state, police said.

After he was arrested, Okoro attempted to spit on officers, “requiring officers to continue to restrain him before moving him to a police vehicle,” police said. “Officers and Okoro both sustained minor injuries as a result of Okoro’s behavior.”

Okoro is free on $50,000 bond and due in Superior Court in New Britain on July 22, records show.