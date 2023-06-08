New Britain man charged in connection with Bristol shooting

A New Britain man was charged in connection with a shooting in Bristol last month.

Jeremy Mercedez, 18, was arrested on a warrant on Wednesday and charged in connection to a shooting that happened on Pardee Street on May 4, according to the Bristol Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of Burlington Avenue and Pardee Street after receiving multiple calls reporting gunshots around 8 p.m. Although no one was struck by the bullets, the department said they believed the gunshots were part of a “targeted attack” and found several shell casings at the scene.

Investigators had been searching for a car they believed to be linked to the shooting, police said.

Mercedez was charged this week with first-degree attempt to commit assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm, having weapons in a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm without a permit, according to police.

He was being held in lieu of a $175,000 bond, police said.