New Britain man charged with firing shots in Vernon

Jan. 12—VERNON — Police have arrested a New Britain man who is accused of attempting to shoot another person during a Dec. 29 incident on Village Street.

Police responded to the area early that morning after a caller reported hearing gunshots, and found shell casings, but no victims.

Police this week arrested Alexander Hernandez, 31, who was charged with attempted first-degree assault, attempted second-degree assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, first-degree reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct.

The affidavit supporting his arrest provides the following details:

Officers who searched the area found three bullet casings. Nearby was a hamper full of clothes, miniature bottles of alcohol, a backpack, and two vape pens. Inside the backpack police located pay stubs belonging to Hernandez.

Police spoke with a witness who said he heard people arguing outside and looked out his window. Two women and a man were arguing, he said. One of the women was wearing a white puffy jacket, and she appeared to be fighting with the man outside of a vehicle.

He heard a gunshot, then the two walked a short distance from the car, before the man turned around. The woman followed and tried to get her belongings from the car, but the man took out a gun and pointed it at her, the witness told police.

He heard two more gunshots, but couldn't see if anyone was shot, the witness said.

While driving around the area police saw a woman that matched the witness' description on West Main Street. She denied knowing anything about the incident, but mentioned to police she was missing a vape pen, the same color as the one police found at the scene.

Police confiscated the woman's phone and found messages on it from Hernandez. New Britain police were contacted and asked to check Hernandez's address. Before they could, Hernandez was involved in a shooting in that city and led police on a chase into Massachusetts, where he was arrested.

Story continues

Along the way a bag was thrown out of the window of the vehicle on Interstate-84 in Manchester. It contained a handgun with ammunition that was the same as the bullet casings found at the scene in Vernon.

Upon his arrest in Massachusetts, Hernandez admitted he was at the scene of the shooting in Vernon.

For breaking news and happenings in North Central Connecticut, follow Matthew Knox on Twitter: @MatthewPKnoxJI, and Facebook: Matthew P. Knox JI.