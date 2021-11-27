New Britain man charged after shooting in Manchester and attempts to flee from police

A man was being held Saturday on a half-million dollars bond accused in a series of incidents that allegedly started with a shooting on Lilley Street in Manchester and ended with the accused crashing a vehicle on I-84 west, Manchester police said.

William Ramos, Sr., 63, of New Britain was charged after being accused in the shooting of a 56-year-old woman in the hand Friday night in her home on Lilley Street. The woman told police at about 9 p.m. that Ramos is the father of her son, and there had been an altercation between the two.

At about 2 a.m. Saturday, a police investigation found that Ramos, who had fled after the shooting, had returned to Lilley Street. When police approached Ramos’ gray Subaru Outback, the accused fled, ramming into a parked vehicle and a police cruiser. No officers were injured.

A few minutes later, Ramos’ vehicle was spotted by state police on I-84. The vehicle crashed near exit 39A, and the suspect fled into a wooded area. Ramos was apprehended a short time later.

Both Ramos and the woman were treated at area hospitals for wounds to the hand. Ramos was later brought to the Manchester police department where he was being held Saturday.

Ramos is charged with home invasion, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, first-degree threatening, first-degree reckless endangerment, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Ramos is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

