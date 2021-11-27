New Britain man charged with shooting in Manchester

Nov. 27—MANCHESTER — A New Britain man is accused of shooting a Manchester woman in the hand during an altercation, then leading police on a chase before he crashed on Interstate 84 and was tracked by a state police dog.

According to Manchester police, a 56-year-old woman walked into the lobby of the Manchester Police Department with a gunshot wound to the hand about 9 p.m. Friday. She told police she was injured during an altercation with her son's father at her home on Lilley Street.

Emergency medical personnel treated the victim, and she was transported to Hartford Hospital, police said.

Police went to the woman's home, but the suspect was not there, police said.

However, as police were attempting to locate him, they learned he had returned to Lilley Street. At about 2 a.m. Saturday, officers and detectives went to the area and located a car that matched the description of his vehicle. The car drove off as officers approached, hitting a parked car and a police cruiser, police said.

The car headed south on Main Street at a high rate of speed, police said, and surrounding departments were notified.

Minutes later, state troopers spotted the vehicle headed west on Interstate 84, police said It crashed near exit 39A, and the operator fled into nearby woods. With the assistance of a state police dog, the suspect, William Ramos Sr., 63, of New Britain, was taken into custody.

Ramos was transported to UConn John Dempsey Hospital for treatment of injuries from the altercation with the victim. He had an injury to the right hand which appears to have been caused by the round fired in this incident, police said.

After his release from the hospital, Ramos was taken to the Manchester Police Department, where he is being held on $500,000 bond for a court appearance Monday.

He's charged with home invasion, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, first-degree threatening, reckless endangerment in the criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm.