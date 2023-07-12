New Britain man held; victim identified in Sunday shooting in New London

Jul. 11—NEW LONDON — The New Britain man arrested after fleeing the scene of a Sunday shooting here was in possession of a 9mm handgun with a high-capacity magazine loaded with 17 bullets, police said.

Carlos Figueroa, 28, appeared in New London Superior Court on Monday where he was ordered held on a $250,000 bond. Figueroa is not charged in connection with the 3:33 a.m. shooting in the area of 35 Union St. but does face charges of illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine and interfering with police.

The victim in Sunday's shooting was identified in a police report as 32-year-old Roberto Alvaran. Police said Alvaran sustained non-life threatening injuries. His condition is unknown, and he is no longer listed as a patient at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital.

Police also arrested 28-year-old Christopher Soto-Marrero, a Pennsylvania man staying in Norwich, who police said sped away from the area of the shooting in a Chevy Silverado. Police chased the truck, which was swerving and running red lights, to Bank Street and into Waterford where the truck began smoking and broke down in the area of Wild Rose Avenue.

Soto-Marrero claims that Figueroa had ordered him at gunpoint to keep driving after police gave chase, police reports show. Soto-Marrero claims he had nothing to do with the shooting. He was ordered held on a $50,000 bond.

As Soto-Marrero's truck pulled into the driveway at 197 Boston Post Road, police said Figueroa jumped from the vehicle and ran into the woods. Police, using a K9 team to track Figueroa, stopped a BMW in the area of Williams Street in Waterford where they found Figueroa in the back seat. Police said Figueroa "was taken down by force because he did not comply" with officers' orders.